George and Judith Knee to George and Judith Knee and Bradley Knee, Lot 85, Meadowview subdivision, no tax.
Shree Maher Sagar Inc. to TPM Group Properties LLC, Lot 2, Campbell Estate subdivision, $900,000.
Ryan and Kelly Lester to Aimee Miller, Lot 131-14, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $325,000.
Helen Morgan to Edward and Donna Tate, Lot 362, Hunting Creek subdivision, $618,000.
BLC Group LLC to Melissa Fowler, Lot 19, Oak View subdivision, $130,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Mitchel D. Henson, Lot 255, McCoy Place subdivision, $52,000.
Jeffery Green and Michael and Jessica Jones to Milton Marlin Jr., Lot 2, Highland addition, $90,000.
Gordon and Leslie Baylis to Brian and Karimeh Sharp, Lot 13, Quail Hollow subdivision, $449,000.
Brandon and Verena Tracy to Michael and Tanya Brawley, Lot 5, Brentwood Estates subdivision, $149,900.
William and Beverly Boling to Kevin and Nadia Brassell, land near Logan Avenue, $139,000.
John and Audrey Lindsey to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Reedyville Road, $500.
Denver and Wanda Young to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Reedyville Road, $12,800.
Terry and Melissa Grimes to Christopher Kistner, Lot 14, Westmeade subdivision, $151,400.
Mildred Ortiz to Cassandra Baker, Lot 169, Springfield subdivision, $265,000.
Semir and Elvira Hamulic to Jennifer and Philip Robinson II, Lot 25, Vinings subdivision, $293,000.
Burrell Properties LLC to HG Capital LLC, 1965 Wiltshire St., 2050 Salisbury Drive and 2054 Salisbury Drive, $690,000.
Greg and Cathy Flora to Kyle Price, Lot 49, McCubbin subdivision, $265,000.
Breanna Aponte to Nicholas Neiman, Lot 68, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $175,000.
Timothy and Tracey Stewart to Mark and Robin Douglas, land in deed book 312, page 456, $100,000.
South Glen Properties LLC to Lost River Homes LLC, Lot 184, South Glen Gables. $60,000.
Fuji A Network of Companies LLC to Joseph and Amy Newton, Lot 6, Summit subdivision, $487,500.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 118, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Samanda Properties LLC to C&C Homes LLC, land near 14th Street, $179,900.
Dale and Peggy Tucker to Zachary and Meghan Tucker, Lot 2, Dale Tucker subdivision, no tax.
Graham Builders LLC to Chase and Toya Carpenter, Lot 36, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $289,900.
Brandon McIvor to Beech Holdings LLC, land near Murray Hill Road, $194,000.
Natalie Bryant and Deidre Basham to Jan and Ron Peeler, Lot 22, Burr Oaks subdivision, $285,000.
Robin and Christopher Gass to Joseph and Robin Gass, Lot 485, Briarwood Manor subdivision, no tax.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Timothy and Sherri Larimore, Lot 3-105, Olde Stone subdivision, $125,000.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Sean and Lacey Johnson, land near Duncan Road, $270,000.
Estate of Janet Lucille Bass Smith to Southtown Properties LLC, Lot 7, Hillridge Townhomes subdivision, $339,000.
GTS Properties LLC to Tucker Family Trust, Lot 196, McKinney Farms subdivision, $230,000.
Victoria and Terry Treangen II to Miwon Choe, land near Smallhouse Road, $347,000.
W3 Properties LLC to Samuel and Morgan Husted, Lots 11, 12 and 13, Ogden Park subdivision, $228,500.
Anthony and Michelle Cobb to Trent Brooks and Hayley Byrns, Lot 2, Stutts property subdivision, $200,000.
Rodney and Judy Ball to Barry Jones Construction Inc., Lot 3, Friendship subdivision, $30,000.
Barbara Gary to AGA Properties LLC, Lot 172, Greystone subdivision, $160,000.
Banks and Patricia Crandell to Calvin and Melissa Crandell and Leroy Crandell, Lots 5 and 6, Crandell property subdivision, $20,000.
Kyle and Heather Duane to Paul and Anne Marie Moorehead, Lot 128, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $490,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Daniel and Chelsea Childress, Lot 238, Summit subdivision, $447,500.
Daniel and Chelsea Childress to Nawl and Juni Lian, Lot 69, Plano Estates subdivision, $319,999.
Trent and Sha’Nae Hanner to Monica Halcomb, Lot 329, North Ridge subdivision, $209,900.
Tjebbo and Martha Boonstra to Brandon Payne, Lot 36, Mount Victory Gardens subdivision, $214,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mary and Steven Merritt Jr., Lot 49, Blevins Farm subdivision, $365,000.
Brandy and Charles Greene to Austin Pierce and Lexus Burnett, Lot 258, North Ridge subdivision, $183,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Cynthia Manteris, Lot 56, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $224,715.
Anthony and Sherry Ledbetter to Clinton and Ashley Brocato, Lot 21, Robins Nest subdivision, $94,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mirza and Sanela Husic, Lot 58, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $224,785.
Jayde and Benjamin Campbell to Jayde and Benjamin Campbell, Lot 233, McCoy Place subdivision, no tax.
James and Rachel Chestnut to Chestnut Properties LLC, tracts 2-4 and 6, Brian Meadows and James Michael Chestnut property subdivision, no tax.
Eric and Angela Hagan to Big Dog Investments LLC, Lots 56-58, Ogden Park subdivision, $125,000.
Matthew and Lindsey Turley to Andrea and Richard Brinkley Jr., Lot 8, Plano Acres subdivision, $173,000.
BG Satsang Mandall LLC to Cave Mill BG LLC, two tracts on Cave Mill Road, $900,000.
Phillip and Anita Huffer to Edward and Rachael Jenkins, land near Allen Ford Road, $520,000.
David and Ashley Glisson to Christina Dawes, land near Plano Richpond Road, $185,000.
Jared and Ellen McKinney to Jared and Ellen McKinney, Lot 13, Dogwood Village subdivision, no tax.
Haris and Elmira Hamulic to Jared and Ellen McKinney, Lot 14, Dogwood Village subdivision, $40,000.
KV Properties LLC to Asmir Hasanbegovic, Lot 9, Creekwood Townhomes addition, $650,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to David Monroe, Lot 30, Autumn View subdivision, $213,900.
Tim and Kendra Minton to Seven Eleven Steeplechase LLC, land near Beeler Street in Smiths Grove, $100,000.
BG Builders LLC to Justin and Chelsea Horner, Lot 596, Greystone subdivision, $230,000.
BobbiSue Holmes and Matt Holmes to Wyan and Sharon Dunn, Lot 3, Chenoweth subdivision, $312,000.
Green Grass Construction & Real Estate Development LLC to Cody and Riley Hill, Lot 198, McKinney Farms subdivision, $229,900.
Phillip and Kelli Kendrick to Chad and Cara Townsend, Lot 24, Northview Farms subdivision, $240,000.
Kelly and Ashley Thomas to Joseph and Hope Porter, Lot 6, Walkerhurst subdivision, $489,900.
Shawn and Lora Coles to Shanae and Trent Hanner, land near Elrod Road, $355,000.
Oak Grove Farm and Equestrian Center LLC to DeSoto Training Center LLC, land near Mount Union Church Road, $950,000.
Shane Van Meter to Bennie and Laura Jones, Lot 124, Heartland subdivision, $125,000.
William and Susan Olson to Darri and Joy Pinerola, Lot 186, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $237,900.
Eddie Rone to Amy and Christopher Fulcher, land on Castle Heights Road, $215,000.
La Gala LLC to Laurie Simic and Joseph Isaacs, Lot 4, Fairview addition, $144,000.
Mario and Bessy Ayala to David and Lisa Causey, Lot 4-2, Price Family Farm subdivision, $250,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Mujo and Mensura Hamzabegovic, Lot 38, Autumn View subdivision, $213,900.
William and Caitlyn Burklow to Allison and Michael Wilson, Lot 73, Richland subdivision, $405,000.
Trustees of Hall’s Chapel Baptist Church to Warren Association of Baptists Inc., land near Barren River Road, no tax.
Warren Association of Baptists Inc. to Golden Flower LLC, land near Barren River Road, $75,000.
Amanda and Harley Shaff to Franklin Baker, Lot 2, Oakwood subdivision, $189,900.
Janie Gaytan to Glenda McFall, land near Media Drive, $69,000.
B.G. Builders LLC to Christopher and Toni Scali, Lot 567, Greystone subdivision, $177,500.
Mark and Robin Douglas to John W. Brinkerhoff Revocable Trust and Deborah K. Brinkerhoff Revocable Trust, Lot 1-2, Autie Pearl Smith Estate subdivision, $85,000.
Douglas Ames to Dora Cassady, Lot 17, McCoy Place subdivision, $258,000.
Estate of Pamela Wilkinson to Matthew Cherry, land near Wakefield Drive, $284,620.
Venu Marella and Vanitha Marthala to David and Debbie Hughes, Lot 111, McCoy Place subdivision, $299,900.
Fr. Gerald H. Baker to Kenneth Beckman and Morgan Hoover, land near 13th and Chestnut streets, $332,000.
James Stewart and Casey and Benjamin Powell to Jennifer Chapman, Lot 164, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $429,900.
Keith and Kathy Barclay to Mason and Jennifer Otto, Lot 7, Autumn View subdivision, $199,900.
Rita Pruett to Cory and Megan Valjien, Lot 7, Southside Realty Co. addition, $168,000.
Brookhart Rentals LLC to Orlando Gil Vaca and Brenda Gil, Lot 110, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $355,000.
Trevor and Heather Webb to FishNCooke Properties LLC, Lot 140, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $162,500.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Timothy and Cassandra Harris, Lot 83, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision of Lots 1 and 2, plat book 43, pages 339-342, $220,000.
Big Time Properties LLC to Jessie Voss, Lot 63, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $198,800.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Douglas Filback and Peyton Phillips, Lot 4, Weatherstone subdivision, $275,000.
The estate of Terry Bartley Kitchens to Big Dog Investments LLC, Lot 30, Glen Acres subdivision, $84,000.
Cherie and John Scott Jr. to Michael Forbes, Lot 11, Maplewood Mobile subdivision, $13,920.
Heartland Realty & Auction LLC to Albert and Laura Harris, Lot 3-1, Lana Marie Armstrong property subdivision, $127,500.