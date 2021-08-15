Gwynn Stewart and Thomas Crevar to Larry Stewart, Lot 26-20, Hartland subdivision, $294,300.
Southern Craftsman Homes LLC to Christopher and Jennifer Leptinsky, Lot 67, Weatherstone subdivision, no tax.
Gerald and Lee Duff to Raymond and Mary Mathis, Lot 98, Mitchel Heights subdivision, $259,900.
Suvad and Habiba Hrustanovic to Chin Calvary Church Inc., Lot 2, Shirley and Alice Basham subdivision, $540,000.
Larry Stewart to Jonathan and Angie Ford, Lot 116, Hartland subdivision, $490,000.
Michael and Louise Perry to Deborah and Calvin Colburn III, Lot 2, Michael and Louise Perry subdivision, $7,500.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Hamed Husic and Rahima Husic, Lot 581, Greystone subdivision, $247,500.
Stephanie Thomas to Wallace Randolph Real Estate Family Limited Partnership, land near Ky. 234, $150,000.
Lora and Shawn Coles to Big Dog Investments LLC, land near Richardsville Road, $65,000.
Bluegrass Tile Works LLC to Elizabeth Sullivan, Lot 3, Charles Moore subdivision, $175,000.
Mary Lyle to John Horner-Patterson and Gary Horner-Patterson, Lot 11, Camden Place subdivision, $305,000.
Bishop Investments LLC to Kristin Potter, land near Cabell Drive, $125,000.
Walnut Valley Properties LLC to Ashley and Kyle Benge, Lot 162, Crossings at Cave Mill, $229,900.
Sheila Thompson to Gemstone Property Development LLC, land near Russellville Road, $175,000.
Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners LLC to Hansbrough Development LLC, Lot 1, Cornerstone Point subdivision, $40,000.
Joseph and Lora Wathen to Craig and Carol Colburn, Lot 28, Claiborne Farms subdivision, $525,000.
Martha McCrady to Darel Carrier, land near Bethel Road, no tax.
GC Land Development to Southern Craftsman Homes LLC, Lot 109, Weatherstone subdivision, $39,000.
Ronnie and Barbara Meeks to Isaac Perry, Lots 1-3, minor plat book 15, page 35, $310,000.
Sergio Ortega Revocable Trust to Kevin and Maria Baxter, Lot 1, Robison minor subdivision, $170,000.
G&C Development LLC to Andrew Gouvas, Lot 1, Rancho Roca property subdivision, $167,000.
Mike and Evon Hymer to Wickman Construction Inc., Lots 5, 6 and 8, Harold Gray minor subdivision, $90,000.
James and Cynthia Houston to John Lyne, land near Sumpter Avenue, $275,000.
Brian and Sherri Herman to Dane Herman, Lot 43, Sherwood Manor subdivision, $336,000.
Rushing Properties LLC to Johnetta Pryor, Lot 30, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $220,000.
Rita Ellis to Freda Ellis and Rita Ellis, land near Hwy. 626, no tax.
Randolph and Donita Russell to Joshua and Adrienne Russell, Lot 4, plat book 44, page 286, no tax.
William and Linda Libby to Robby and Teresa Sledge, Lots 17-19, Riverview Resort, $8,000.
Kentucky Community and Technical College System to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $54,900.
Richard and Wanda Chapman; Patrice Chapman; and Gary and Veronica Chapman to Jacob and Hadleigh Evans, Lot 1, Chapman property subdivision, no tax.
Estate of Sue Ann Haley to Chad and Danielle Haley, land near Ky. 1181, $60,000.
Larry Hardcastle to William and Florence Duffer, Lot 71, Lake Ayr subdivision, $246,100.
Carter Crossings LLC to Rothco Properties LLC, 20 lots in Cumberland Pointe Villas, $500,000.
Robert and Denise Jernejcic to Lisa and Timothy Porter, Lot 12, Oak Valley Acres subdivision, $365,000.
Shelby and Tammy Humbles to Shelby and Tammy Humbles, land near Greenhill Road, no tax.
Victor Iannuzzi and Flora Templeton Stuart and Todd and Wendy Allison to Todd and Wendy Allison, Lot 1-1, Iannuzzi and Stuart subdivision, no tax.
Strain Investment Group LLC to HG Capital LLC, land near Crewdson Drive, $270,000.
Ronald A. and Jay Tomes Davis to Ronald A. and Jay Tomes Davis, Lot 64, Drakesborough, no tax.
Joshua Gossett to Dwight West, Lot 59, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $329,900.
DBR Holdings LLC to Vandalay Industries LLC, Lot 16-1, plat book 20, page 130, $925,000.
Anthony and Crystal Thomas to Ean Platter and Erika Schmidt, Lot 35, Pennyroyal Farms and Vernon Dearing estate subdivision, $331,500.
Kelly and Kimberly Geoghegan to Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa, land near Old Morgantown-Bowling Green Road, $55,000.
Asim and Jasmina Muratovic to Richard and Joyce Browning, Lot 19, Meadowwood Estates, $245,000.
Wilson and Sarah Farmer to Guy and Laura Priddy, Lot 5, Jones Brothers subdivision, $45,000.
Brad Norris to Gavin Houchins, Lot 3, Wilford and Alice Lamastus subdivision, $20,000.
Justin and Ashley Bratcher to John Brinkerhoff Revocable Trust, Lot 1-1, Autie Pearl Smith Estate, $304,500.
Meay Tat and Seng That to Ponnarom Hak, Lot 10, Elysian Fields subdivision, $168,000.
Megan Spencer and Shawn Barr to Jennifer and Muhammad Rusdy, Lot 47, Weatherstone subdivision, $235,000.
Timothy and Cathy Thomas to Mirnes Matt Muminovic and Mirsada Osmanovic, Lot 5, Hopkins subdivision, $135,000.
William and Rebecca Scrivner to Kevin and Kasandra Hunsaker, Lot 94, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $385,000.
William and Patricia Bucy to Toby and Nancy Church, Lot 59, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $485,000.
Hillary Given to Dannie and Charlesetta Smith, Lot 15, Plano North subdivision, $190,000.
Jose Miguel Valdivia Rodriguez and Elisabet Valadez to Laudelina Rodriguez Arana, Lot 32-2, plat book 19, page 98, $32,075.
Philip and Stacy Cunningham to The Sheldon Family LLC, Lot 19, Southside Realty Co., $100,000.
Roger Gordon to ARM Properties LLC, Lot 21, Springhill subdivision, $110,000.
TMAG Properties LLC to Brittany White, Lot 581, North Ridge subdivision, $192,900.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Rett and Allie Coode, Lot 76, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $192,250.
Donna Horton to William and Julie Adams, Lot 30, Glen Lily Manor subdivision, $69,000.
GC Land Development to Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 136, Weatherstone subdivision, $39,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC to Joshua Riggs, Lot 2, Gary Alvin Bunch property subdivision, $214,900.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Patricia Harris, Lot 5-46, Olde Stone subdivision, $55,000.
Frank and Shirley Alimento to Mark and Belinda Settlemoir, Lot 29, Cherry Hill subdivision, $395,000.
Nicholas and Patricia Goley to Paul Beckley, Lot 59, Three Springs Hollow subdivision, $302,000.
Katherine and Courtney Neal Sr. to Amelia Diane Bice, Lot 59, Meadowview subdivision, $271,000.
Belinda Payne to Dustin and Leslie Moore, Lot 6, Hickory Glen Park subdivision, $150,000.
John Harman to Robert and Patricia Marlette, Lot 32, Meadows subdivision, $303,000.
William and Margaret Robertson to Lana and Douglas Watson Sr., Lot 1, minor plat book 19, page 36, $331,000.
Trust Under Will f/b/o Lonnie O. Cook to DTL Properties LLC, land near Morgantown Road, $58,333.34.
Brian and Hope Hoffman to Michael and Penny Miller, Lot 4, Alexander Family Trust subdivision, $110,000.
Melvin Watson to Hunt Real Estate Group Inc., Lot 1, minor plat book 15, page 36, $150,000.
Robert and Joyce Dickey to Beech Holdings LLC, land near McFarlands Beach Road, $15,000.
Christopher Neely and Amanda Nielsen-Neely to Micah and Jessica Rhoads, Lot 158, McKinney Farms subdivision, $240,000.
Edward-Grant LLC to Deborah McDonald, Lot 10, Southland Park subdivision, $210,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc. to Carol Allison, Lot 249, McCoy Place subdivision, $329,900.
Jonah Essig and Mikayla Kieffer to James and Linda Clark, Lot 3, minor plat book 9, page 177, $184,900.
Kristy and Marvin Miller to Todd and Amy Dickerson, Lot 23, Thompson Heights subdivision, $210,000.
Julie Dent to Wasokye Abwe and Yangya Makiwa, Lots 78 and 81, Indian Hills subdivision, $279,900.
Stephen and Janis Widelski to Stephen and Janis Widelski and Rachel Wagner, tract 4, plat book 22, page 133, no tax.
Calvin and Melissa Crandell to Marshall Gilliam, land near Ky. 185, $149,900.
My LLC to Danny and Erin Kelly, Lot 12, Plano Place subdivision, $320,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Breanna Feldpausch, Lot 104, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $195,000.
Danny and Erin Kelly to Jessica White and Trevor Cline, Lot 30, Golden Ayr Estates, $220,000.
Casey Colburn to Carol and Craig Colburn, Lot 164, River Bend Landing subdivision, $173,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Amy and Jason Cabral, Lot 120, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $314,260.
Dominion Three Inc. to James Stewart, Neal Turner and William Richey, Lot 12, Bowling Green Flex Park, no tax.