Chad and Jessica Rice to Cody Young, land on Old Union Church Road, $215,000.
Jorge and Giovanna Suastengui to Foster the Good LLC, Lot 79, Normal View addition subdivision, $64,000.
Eric and Amy Mahoney to Anton and Ashley Varyvoda, Lot 14, Fox Run Trail subdivision, $243,500.
Platinum Property Management LLC to Keeping It LLC, land near Magnolia Avenue, $189,900.
Russell and Colleen Oliver to Lanny and Mica Copeland, land near Garrett Hollow Road, $112,002.
Handy Homes LLC to Sarah Wilson, Lot 3, Phillip and Gloria Moore property subdivision, $225,000.
Serafina Say to Mee Meh, Lot 292, Deer Park subdivision, $165,000.
Doran Investments LLC to Julia Mittelberg, Lot 80, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision revision, $264,900.
Sara Soule to James and Maureen Maupin, land near Iron Bridge Road, $599,900.
Kyle and Sydney Taylor to Gin Lam Kap and Mung Suan Niang, Lot 29, Springwater subdivision, $211,000.
Greystone Properties Inc. to Jing Zhao, Lot 617, Greystone subdivision, $38,000.
Joe Motley to Billy Isenberg, Lot 24, Woodland Station subdivision, $255,000.
Jeffrey and Hannah White to Joe Motley, Lot 85, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $285,000.
Lost River Properties LLC to Ashley Kirk, Lot 40, Hillview Mills subdivision, $252,500.
Greystone Properties Inc. to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lots in Greystone subdivision, $164,000.
Sang Hlei and Tha Par to Joshua Freiberger, Lot 10, Farmgate subdivision, $219,900.
Amy and Stephen Stambaugh to Eric and Amy Mahoney, Lot 25, Remington Place subdivision, $311,000.
Old Hickory Homes LLC to Freddy I. Santos Cruz and Shenika Delos Santos, Lot 185, McKinney Farms subdivision, $217,500.
Anthony Melidona and Brooke Melidona to Edward and Sally Keil, land near Boyce Fairview Road, $223,000.
Ashley and Michael Barclay to Derek Spivey, land near East 13th Street, $134,000.
Rashid Aliyev and Gulmira Kushaliyeva to Hla Meh and Shaw Reh, Lot 265, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $218,000.
Overholt Builders LLC to Rashid Rasulovich Aliyev and Gulmira Aliyeva, Lot 226, McCoy Place subdivision, $375,000.
Emma Wilson to Jeffrey and Amy Adams, Lot 4, minor plat book 15, page 137, $260,000.
Penny and Frederic Humbles Jr., Brenda Carey and Betty Humbles to Gallant Enterprises Inc., land near Boyce Fairview Road, $210,000.
Kham Lim LLC to Gregory Raymer and Leigh Ann Portale, Lot 61, Creekwood Village subdivision, $670,000.
John Carter to Boutique Bungalows LLC, Lot 14, Gatewood subdivision, $169,000.
Dakota and Allison Pile to SAM Capital LLC, Lot 55, Countryside Manor subdivision, $120,000.
Jason and April Williams to Jordan Greene, Lot 26, Weatherstone subdivision, $194,900.
David Gill to Arthur and Cynthia Flewallen, Lot 9, Lester Hunt subdivision, $190,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Samantha Smith, Lot 69, Spring Lakes and Owens Sims subdivision, $215,000.
Janis Lawless Newman and Anna Jo Slinker Fenwick to Logan and Sandra Cloud, Lot 5, Indian Hills subdivision, $165,000.
Elaine Gokey to Elaine Gokey, land in Pioneer Village, no tax.
C.G. Shahmir Living Trust to Lee and Sale Hightower, Lot 41-31, Bent Tree Estates subdivision, $410,000.
Providence Homes KY LLC to Burton and Lindsey Brooks, Lot 24, Winston Place subdivision, $675,000.
The estate of Betty Jean Smith to Donna Strode, land near Plano Road, no tax.
Coaljori LLC to Poteet Properties LLC, Lot 12, Kitchens & Reeves Realty Co., $480,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to George and Deborah Phelps, Lot 24, Poplar Grove subdivision, $55,900.
Jeremiah Jones to Christopher and Carrie Jones, land in plat book 12, page 44, $40,000.
Jonathan and Bonita Baldwin to MTN Care PLLC, Unit 101, Rockingham Medical Plaza, $165,000.
DTD Inc. to Brian and Christie Fisher, Lot 23, Matlock Farms subdivision, $85,000.
Brandon Kyle McKinney to Justin and Jamie Brown, Lot 1, plat book 44, page 155, $64,200.
Brandon Kyle McKinney to Christian Chandler, Lot 11, plat book 44, page 155, $210,790.
The estate of Dickie McKinney to Brandon and Phenicia McKinney, Lot 48, Nealwood addition, no tax.
Anthony and Cathy Pendino to Chanthom Builders LLC, land in plat book 29, page 47, $30,000.
Dennis and Tonya Kirby to Robert and Valerie Ramirez, Lot 2, minor plat book 13, page 92, $300,000.
Dusty and Monica Ross to Dusty and Monica Ross, tracts 1 and 2, plat book 44, page 199, no tax.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 41, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Christopher Thomas to Holly Hedden and Brent Fish, Lot 20, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, $232,000.
American Bank & Trust Co. Inc. to Sublime Properties LLC, Lot 5, Highland Addition No. 2, $415,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Julio Ortiz, Lot 571, North Ridge subdivision, $179,900.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Stephen Daniel Properties LLC, Lot 12, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $30,000.
Adila and Elvis Okanovic to Cardinal Construction LLC, Lot 14, September Lakes subdivision, $69,900.
Burrell Properties LLC to HG Capital LLC, Lot 1, B&W Group LLC subdivision, $664,500.
MKC Properties LLC to HG Capital LLC, 1961 Stonehenge Ave. and 2525 Jersey Court, $500,000.
TCP Properties LLC to HG Capital LLC, Lots 7, 9 and 28, Kelly Heights subdivision, $540,000.
M&M Investment Property LLC to HG Capital LLC, Lot 17, Hillridge Townhomes subdivision, $620,000.
Ashley and Nathan Griffith to Big Time Properties LLC, Lot 35, Riverbend Landing subdivision, $155,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Steffan and Amy Stambaugh, Lot 54, Cobblestone subdivision, $379,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Subash Monger and Damber Monger, Lot 67, Meadowwood Estates subdivision, $228,000.
Thornton Investments LLC to A Himalaya KY Properties LLC, Lot 4, Oxford Center subdivision, $1,878,400.
Thornton Investments LLC to A Himalaya KY Properties LLC, Lot 2-12, Otte Commercial subdivision, $2,571,200.
Burrell Properties LLC to Rockwood Realty LLC, Lot 75, Cedar Grove subdivision, $285,000.
Joseph and Amy Hutchinson to Charles and Nancy Hutchinson, Lots 1-4, Walnut Hill Estates subdivision, no tax.
Hudson Capital Properties LLC to Artheer Musa and Zainab Al Sultan, Lot 99, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $189,900.
Janet Graham to Audrey Anton, Lot 87, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $270,000.
A. Fawn Brosnan and Fallon A. Brosnan to W3 Properties LLC, Lot 3, Forest Park subdivision, $71,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 40, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 39, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $47,900.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Debra Marquette, Lot 5-162, Olde Stone subdivision, $100,000.
Michael and Jamye Barlow to Michael and Holly Tabor, Lot 3, Chism Creek Valley subdivision, $59,515.80.
Home Again Properties LLC to Price Property Management LLC, Lot 1, Park Place Apartments, $2,169,800.
Dana Kunz to Jeremy Stanley, Lot 18, Girkin Woods subdivision, $215,000.
Farley and Whitney Young to LJ2 Construction LLC, Lot 2, Idle Acres subdivision, $43,600.
CW24 LLC to A Himalaya KY Properties LLC, Lots 64-66, Creekwood Village subdivision, $2,416,509.20.
B&W Group LLC to Purple Door Realty LLC, Lots 13 and 14, Green Meadows subdivision, $95,000.
GMV Properties LLC to John and Tamica Goostree, Lot 594, North Ridge subdivision, $191,000.
Thomas and Alyxe Alexander to Shelby and Nicholas Wells, Lot 23, the Vinings subdivision, $299,000.
Eric Tun-Sanchez to Adam and Marianne Schondelmayer, Lot 559, Greystone subdivision, $229,900.
Edin and Samka Alihodzic to Adam and Marianne Schondelmayer, Lot 135, Greystone subdivision, $204,900.
Natasha and Ryan Wilson to Logan Locke, Lot 132, North Ridge subdivision, $170,000.
Brian and Elizabeth Witty to Caleb and Kaylee Dunn, land near Old Scottsville Road, $272,500.
Deborah and Oscar Pacheco to Crimson Ridge Development LLC, land near Woodburn-Allen Springs Road, $40,000.
Robert and Jennifer Mills to Tammy and Dennis White, land near Sunnyside Gott Road, $370,000.
Graham Builders LLC to Elizabeth Axelgard Trust, Lot 209, McKinney Farms subdivision, $208,900.
GC Land Development to Crabbe Homes, Lot 95, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
GC Land Development to Crabbe Homes, Lot 66, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
GC Land Development to Crabbe Homes, Lot 85, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
GC Land Development to Crabbe Homes, Lot 94, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
Scott and Deena Stivers to David and Heather Vandenbergh, Lot 48, Upton Farms subdivision, $320,000.
BCTA Properties LLC to Ryan and Bailey Skinner, Lot 2, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $48,000.
TMAG Properties LLC to Kenneth and Amber Boards, Lot 48, Upton Farms subdivision, $300,000.
Blevins & Blevins LLC to Ward and Betty Edwards, Lot 2, George and Barbara Cowles subdivision, $188,000.
Ernest Grimes and Paula Case-Grimes to Misty Sickels, land near Mount Lebanon Church Road, $135,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Stephen Daniel Properties LLC, Lot 13, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $30,000.
Principle Properties LLC to Benjamin Smith Koon and Alexa Hiwalani Munoz Lutu, Lot 176, McKinney Farms subdivision, $231,000.
