Greg Worthington to Hunter Jacob, Lot 8, Plum Grove subdivision, $169,900.
Mitchell and Lola Moses to City of Bowling Green, land near State Street and Second Avenue, $248,500.
John and Susan Yoakem to Perry and Susan Whitely, land near Whalen Road, $49,900.
John and Susan Yoakem to Billy Basham, land near Hwy. 263, $17,500.
Brian Fisher to Lora Fisher, Lot 1, Freeman Family Farms LLC, $330,000.
Coomer Real Estate LLC to Carroll and Sandy Moseley, land near Old Scottsville Road, $247,500.
Roxanne Cross LLC to Handy Homes LLC, land near Ky. 101, $158,500.
Estate of Helen Carlisle to J.E. Holland Properties LLC, Lots 16 and 17, Hemlock Heights No. 1, $277,130.
Kristen and Shelly Tunks; Jason and Stephanie Tunks; Justin Tunks and Brian Rockel; and Patricia and Michael Ayers to Joyce Crabtree and Johnathon Armour, Parcels 1 and 2 (land near Murphy Road); Parcel 3 (Lot 1, M.C. Hinton’s Murphy Road subdivision); and Parcel 4 (Lot 2, M.C. Hinton’s Murphy Road subdivision), $210,000.
Devan and Chelsey Guffy to Janet and Joseph Thomas, Lot 118, North Ridge subdivision, $212,900.
Eugene and Evelyn Vaughn to Ajae Management LLC, Lot 1, plat book 45, page 88, $400,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to TNK Properties LLC, Lot 3-86, Olde Stone subdivision, $90,000.
Ryan and Madison Galloway to TNK Properties LLC, Lot 5-129, Olde Stone subdivision, $388,500.
Caitlyn Johnson and William Croslin to Nazanin Ghazisharif, Lot 88, Covington Station subdivision, $229,900.
Christopher and Carol Chandler to Mark and Betty Jo Moore, Lot 6-9, Price Family Farm, $387,000.
Hudson Capital Properties LLC to Magnolia Unlimited LLC, land near High Street, $93,500.
Jason and Dena Mills to Orquidea Real Estate LLC, Lot 230, Deer Park subdivision, $215,000.
Hammer Rental Homes LLC to Orquidea Real Estate LLC, Lot 51, River Bend Landing subdivision, $189,900.
Charles Case and Ariana Maria Lindgren Case to Jim McClard, Lot 77, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $225,000.
Glenda Carol Babcock to Jacob and Emily Davis, Lot 97, Crossridge subdivision, $400,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Elisa Lewis, Lot 256, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $234,900.
Tony Henon Construction Inc. to Jasedin Kovacevic, Lot 156, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $633,700.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Palakkumar Patel and Hemlata Patel, Lot 3-103, Olde Stone subdivision, $150,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Zachary Cook, Lot 636, North Ridge subdivision, $227,900.
Hammer Homes LLC to Amanda Goodwin and Corey Davis, Lot 93, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $256,400.
Angela Reeves to Cathy Pillow and James Pillow, land near Nutwood Avenue, $215,000.
Cory and Courtney Eakins to George and Edina Casey, Lot 409, Greystone subdivision, $250,000.
Thomas A. Buttram and Nora A. Buttram Living Trust; David and Michelle Buttram and Michael and Ashley Buttram to Clay and Raley Buttram, land in plat book 44, page 445, $8,750.
Just 1 LLC to Christopher and Deandrea Green, Lot 6, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $330,000.
Brandon and Sue West to Ntdnplh LLC, Lot 9, Mount Ayr Estate subdivision, $861,000.
Nicholas and Shannon Schulter to Mevludin Emini and Melisa Dizdarevic, Lot 18, Northview Farms subdivision, $260,000.
D&D Real Estate LLC to Jessie’s Garage LLC, Lot 4-3, Kelly Road Industrial Park, $300,000.
Danny and Sandra Smith to Brent and Melanie Jones, Lot 2, Danny A. Smith subdivision, $19,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Seven Eleven Steeplechase LLC, Lot 5-108 Olde Stone subdivision, $125,000.
James and Rachael Chestnut to Chestnut Properties LLC, Lot 34, Cambridge Grove subdivision, no tax.
The Dowell-Mixa Family Trust to Michael and Rachael Chestnut, Lot 49, September Lakes subdivision, $827,500.
Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa; Abderrahmane Boussahour and Hafida Moussaif; and Samir Naciri and Hanane Ait Addi to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 19, South Oaks subdivision, $48,500.
Hammer Homes LLC to Barbara Carlisle and Kirstin Price, Lot 97, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $259,900.
Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC to Robert Newman, Lot 25, Aspen Place subdivision, $239,900.
Angela Bucklew to Kelsey Zimmer, Lot 21, Lee Square subdivision, $205,000.
Catherine and Daniel Messer to Ben and Tina Lamb, Lots 1, 2, 2-1, 68 and 56, Tanglewood Estates subdivision, $289,900.
Jessica Lopez to George and Jennifer Whittamore, Lot 22, Deerfield subdivision, $194,900.
TCP Properties LLC to SMP Properties LLC, Lot 1-1, Browning Investors LLLP, $1,400,000.
Juan Espinosa Chavez and Alejandra Perez Gomez; and Neftali Espinosa Perez to Darren Jones, Lot 4, Drakesborough, $25,000.
Davco Homes Inc. to Robert Douglas Simpson Family Protection Trust, land near Shive lane, no tax.
Cardinal Construction Services LLC to Marcia Ballesteiro P. Mota, Lot 14, September Lakes subdivision, $620,000.
Price Property Management LLC to Purple Door Realty LLC, land near Lynhurst Drive, $130,000.
Mark and Michelle Dilliha to Victory Lane Sober Living LLC, land near 10th Street, $325,000.
Jeremy and Yumary Joseph to E&L Properties LLC, land near 14th Street, $141,000.
EP Properties of Bowling Green LLC and Siegert Properties LLC to Saw Htoo and Het Hsoe, Lot 207, Deer Park subdivision, $220,000.
Jenny Phillips to Tom Pennington, land near Nutwood Avenue, $261,250.
Greg Slone to MTG Properties LLC, Lot 1, William Potter property, $325,000.
The estate of Christine Hunt to My Old Kentucky Home Properties LLC, land near West Main Street, $25,000.
Bruce and Patricia Robel to Bruce and Patricia Robel, Lot 1, Gravil’s Hunts Bend subdivision, no tax.
Hammer Rental Homes LLC to Robyn C. Ford, Lot 43, Creekwood Village subdivision, $395,000.
Lynette Breedlove and Robert Morrison to Denis Osmary Guerrero Flores, Lot 1, Charleston Place subdivision, $300,000.
Thomas and Leslie Wilmes to Neil Sheffield, Lot 115, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $565,000.
Eric Wallace to Mark and Mandy Duncan, Lot 18, South Oaks subdivision, $355,000.
Jeffery Harrison to Modey Auto Sales Inc., land near Ky. 267, $175,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Heather Pearson and Travis Burch III, Lot 53, Breckenridge subdivision, $48,403.
Southern Saw Homes LLC to Kenneth and Tanya Krankkala, land near Greenhill Road, $330,000.
James and Shelley Alford to Brad Carr, Lot 4, Ed Young subdivision, $180,000.
Prestige Worldwide HC LLC to Lacretia Dye, Lot 210, the Summit subdivision, $406,900.
Bowling Green Properties LLC to MAQ Developments LLC, Lot 3, Bertha’s Rim major subdivision, $460,750.
CLHF Holdings LLC to Ashby Holdings LLC, land near Main Street, $421,950.
Rose Ann Turner to Rose Ann Turner, land near Plum Springs Road, no tax.
Todd and Wendy Allison to Shaun and Mary Reecer, Lot 110, Drakesboro subdivision, $600,000.
Sally Neely and Susan Blanchard to Alpeshkumar and Ilaben Patel, Lot 162, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $575,000.
Paul and Gretchen Bush to Billy Joe Gary Family Trust, Lot 352, The Springfield subdivision, $262,500.
Senad and Sladjana Veletanlic to Robert and Courtney McClung, Lot 245, Summit subdivision, $97,500.
James and Cynthia Jutz to Marcy and John Lyons, Lot 1, Grider Kemble South Farm minor subdivision, $197,000.
Elizabeth and Jackson Keadle to Kathy West and Monica Lautieri, Lot 26, Lost River Cove subdivision, $247,500.
Idriz and Asima Hamzagic to RRD LLC, Lot 2, Creekwood subdivision, $120,000.
Robin Hiser to Tim Minton, Lot 8, Webb subdivision, $40,000.
Jeremiah Jones to Chadwick Glenn, Lot 2, Jeremiah Jones subdivision, $210,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Donald Price Jr., Lot 668, plat book 44, pages 315-317, $231,000.
Larry and Crystal Smith to Steven and Tammy Hightower, Lot 160, South Glen Gables subdivision, $648,000.
Gloria Hanner to Billy Joe Gary Family Trust, Lot 131-16, Hidden River Estates, $257,031.14.
Matthew and Maura Day to Jared Lesher, Lot 463, Greystone subdivision, $329,900.
Lois Hopkins to Christopher Hopkins, land near Hays and Rocky Hill Road, $25,000.
Craig Heckman to Tyler Heckman, Lots 56-58, Woodlands subdivision, $228,000.
Banks and Patricia Crandell to Manuel and Paula Anderson, land in plat book 45, page 102, $706,200.
William Jones to Tee Meh and Lu Meh, Lot 59, Springhurst subdivision, $265,000.
Nihad and Amera Zahirovic to Mlongeca Dunia and Anna Msendele, Lot 79, Stonehenge subdivision, $239,000.
Johnny Fulcher to Hunter Decker, Lot 2, Roy Furlong minor subdivision, $128,000.
Shirley York to Miller & York LLC, land near Boatlanding Road, $70,000.
DNB Inc. to Lewis Walker Jr., two tracts near State Street, $445,000.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Michael and Diane Bergeron, Lot 2, Donald Williams property subdivision, $45,000.
Elvis and Ivana Skeric to Ruben Bolanos Ponce and Benita Albeno Zepeda, Lot 105, Covington Grove subdivision, $23,5,000.
Amy and James Fox to Madison and Cody Womack, land near Goshen Road, $199,900.
James and Chastity Hammer to Daniel and Hannah Fite, Lot 49, Countryside Manor subdivision, $199,900.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Stephen Cohen and Hayle Jo Gipson, Lot 63, North Ridge subdivision, $224,900.
Bolin Green Properties LLC to McNair Capital LLC, Lot 1, Collett addition, $219,350.
Patrick Sohan to George Newton, land near Virginia Avenue, no tax.
Jacob and Emily Davis to Betsy Cooksey, Lot 259, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $286,000.
Michael and Karen Wheeley to Todd and Amy Dickerson, Lot 2, plat book 45, page 108, $81,000.
Brite Furniture Galleries Inc. to PG Stones River Partners, Lot 3-2, Wallace/Vanmeter subdivision, $3,100,000.
Michael Noland and Jerel and Alice Noland to Nicholas and Melissa Courtnage, land near Grider Pond Road, $259,900.
Daniel Gonzalez to Gabriel Fillman, land near 10th and Park streets, $249,900.
PKG LLC to Lucas Fulcher, land near Plum Springs Road, $126,000.