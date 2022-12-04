Kelsey and Sago Tucker to Summit Group Properties LLC, Lot 81, Kelly Heights subdivision, $188,000.
Mary E. Bandy-Orzo to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, land near State Street, $125,000.
Chad and Jennifer Webb to Scott and Teresa Gary, Lot 52, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $360,000.
Charles and Amanda Sunthang to Tucker and Kelsey Sago, land near Ky. 622, $289,900.
Shamrock Homes LLC to Junnis Tibbs and Aleshia Wall, Lot 3, Bell Property Development LLC, no tax.
Custom Design Build LLC to Barry Cummings Enterprises LLC, land near University Boulevard, $107,000.
Southside Properties LLC to Sadmir Beganovic and Rebeka Tahirovic, Lot 572, Greystone subdivision, $305,000.
Douglas Corns to Paul Coffey, Lot 16, Meadowview subdivision, $228,500.
J.E. Holland Properties LLC to Jose M. Valdivia Rodriguez and Elisabet Valadez Aranda, land near Sumpter Avenue, $187,000.
Daniel and Erin Birkenhauer to Jimmy and Sally Taylor, Lot 1, James and Oleta Hester subdivision property, $601,000.
Betty Lynch to Harlan Judd III, Lot 40, Kenway Estates subdivision, no tax.
Sue Carol Johnson to Brandon Johnson, Parcel 1 (land near Girkin Road); and Parcel 2 (minor plat book 23, page 127), $100,000.
Deena and Scott Stivers to Keith Honaker, land near Josephine Avenue, $90,000.
Samira and Asmir Sadikovic to First Rental LLC, Lot 315, Deer Park subdivision, no tax.
Darwin and Patricia Harris to Debra Broz, Lot 4-14, Olde Stone subdivision, $750,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Abigail and Nickolas Slucher, Lot 22, Upton Farms subdivision, $375,000.
Ronald and Frances Weaks to Lan Pian Thang and Pum Lian Vung, Lot 97, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, $305,000.
Charles Gibbs to C&H Holdings Ltd., Lot 213, Hunting Creek subdivision, $235,000.
Vision Engineering LLC to R Holdings LLC, Lot 3, The Village at Jennings Creek, $1,575,000.
Remodel Realty LLC to Sutton Holdings LLC, land near Park Street, no tax.
Estate of Janice Miller to Mark and Karen Davis, Lot 1, Fred Ford Estate subdivision, $595,000.
Jeffrey and Donna Asadorian to Sydney Wofford, Lot 47, Stone Crest subdivision, $271,000.
Leslie Lloyd to Lakeshia Dennis and Noah McGovern, Lots 2, 3 and 6, Janet Johnson property, $211,500.
Lillian Clark to Matthew and Samantha Wooddell, land near Girkin Road, $170,000.
Kolton Simmons to DLG Family Trust, Lot 1, Upton Farms subdivision, $212,500.
Tony and Shirley Coots to Ashron Properties LLC, land near Cumberland Circle, $250,000.
In-Law Outlaw LLC to Jorge A Vega de la Torre and Leticia Adriana Castro Hernandez, Lot 91, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $494,900.
D&D Investments LLC to 3Knights LLC, land near College Street, $295,000.
D&D Investments LLC to Topper Park Apartments LLC, 1201 and 1211 College St., 1201 Kentucky St., and 118 E. 12th Ave., 123 and 127 E. 12th Ave., $1,555,000.
H. Properties Development LLC to Saul and Tobie Vargas, Lot 81, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $469,900.
Sue Cook and Ann Hunt to Sue Cook and Ann Hunt, 400 Gayle Way and 826 Catalina Drive, no tax.
Asmir and Ismija Hasanovic to Jerald and Debra Brotzge, Lot 262, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $460,000.
James and Mary Crane to Taw Reh, Lot 64, Springfield subdivision, $329,900.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Pin Oak Acquisitions LLC, Lot 125, Springwater subdivision, $315,000.