Portales Building and Remodeling LLC to John Vick, Parcel 1 (land near Kenton Street); Parcel 2 (Lot 4, Lurie Sharer Estate minor subdivision); Parcel 3 (land near Adams Street); and Parcel 4 (land near Indianola Street), $1,380,000.
Johnny Prunty to Mary and John House, Lot 3, minor subdivision of Jerry Milam property, $225,000.
D. Duncan Faxon Revocable Trust to Michael T. Faxon Trust, Lots 30-32, Ogden Park subdivision, no tax.
Janet Knight and James Stargel to Janet Knight, land near Eastland Drive, $60,304.31.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jason and Kristina Stewart, Lot 194, Stagner Farms subdivision, $350,640.
Bridget Cardwell to Van Sang, Lot 23, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $360,000.
Jaber Properties LLC to Alma Property Holdings LLC, land on Butler Avenue, $130,000.
Edward Moore to Na Moh and Klew Reh, Lot 308, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $300,000.
Novis Harper to Janice Davenport, land near Ky. 1083, $250,000.
Sutton Holdings LLC to Kilgus Properties LLC, land near Park Street, $610,000.
William and Emily Garrity to Timothy and Karen Garrity, Lot. 8-1, Timothy Garrity property, no tax.
Timothy and Karen Garrity and William and Emily Garrity to Adam and Heather Garrity, Lot 10, Timothy Garrity property, $12,000.
Carrie Jolly and Richard Link to Jordan Brown and Mandis Taylor, Lot 199, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $340,000.
VAT II LLC to Babydog LLC, Lot 120, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $62,500.
Duck Head LLC to VAT II LLC, Lots 70-4 and 70-5, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $100,000.
Joyce Wood to Tiffany Smith, Lot 1, Phillip and Joyce Wood subdivision, no tax.
T&C Homes LLC d/b/a Red Ladder Construction to Tyler and Savannah Ward, Lot 58, Breckenridge subdivision, $449,500.
Jackie and Kay Easton to Jackie and Kay Easton; and Nicholas Easton, Lot 138, Southmeade Estates addition, no tax.
Katherine Howell to Tyler Stahl, land near Herrington Avenue, $214,000.
Donna and Jamie Belcher to Donna and Jamie Belcher, land near Pleasant Hill Road, no tax.
Thomas and Julianna Guthrie to Barry and Alexander Young, land near Bristow Road, $92,000.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lots 51 and 52, Spring Lakes subdivision, $110,000.
Estate of Elizabeth Gott Ames to John and Ruth Gott, Lot 7, Elizabeth Gott Ames subdivision, $20,000.
Estate of Barbara Doss Renick to William Renick, Lot 3, C.W. Doss Estate subdivision, no tax.
Ola Jean Miller to Ronnie and Ola Miller, land near Carter Sims Road, no tax.
Estate of Morris Keith Whitwer to Khin Kyaw Moe and Mu Ler Wah, Lot 56, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $240,000.
Baker & Hilliard Inc. to Emily Hilliard and Matthew Brent, land near Nutwood Avenue, $275,000.
Champery Real Estate 2015 LLC to Destiny Brawner, Lot 216, Hunting Creek Estates, $310,000.
Caleb and Miranda Dill to Crystal and Taylor Hagen,, Lot 89, Stagner Farms, $390,000.
Judy and Richard Lacefield Jr. to Richard Sublett Lacefield Jr. and Judy Garrett Lacefield Revocable Trust, land near Westen Avenue, no tax.
Judy and Richard Lacefield Jr. to Richard Sublett Lacefield Jr. and Judy Garrett Lacefield Revocable Trust, Lot 132, Eastland Park subdivision, no tax.
Robert Parks Jr. and Barbara Parks to Christopher Wright and Charles Holcomb, Lot 64, Maplewood Mobile Home subdivision, $113,000.
The estate of James D. Skaggs to Scott and Noemi Bonham, land near Crewdson Lane, $86,000.
Penny and Estil Pharis Sr. to Penny and Estil Pharis Sr., land in plat book 32, page 33, no tax.
Toby and Christy Dehay to James and Christen Graves, Lot 17, McKinney Farms subdivision, $299,900.
Anthony Delp to Gregory and Lynn Aldridge, Lot 6, McLellan Farms subdivision, $450,000.
Lyndsey and James Thomason to THRAB LLC, Lot 32, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $270,000.
David Gammon Construction LLC to David Gammon, Lot 22, Hazel Farms subdivision, no tax.
Buckwheat Investments LLC to Benjamin and Kaitlin Banasiewicz, Lot 64, Poplar Grove subdivision, $792,000.
Wade and Tracey McCoy to Melissa Melton, land on Elizabeth Avenue, $263,000.
Harold and Tilda Brown to Timothy Mills, Lot 31, Sherwood Manor subdivision, $150,000.
Willi Kronenberger to Hunter and Hayley Mathis, Lot 20, Brookeland addition, $199,900.
T&C Homes LLC to Tanner and Kayla Withrow, Lot 8, Breckenridge subdivision, $445,000.
Angela Garland to Jim Walters, Lot 35, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $40,000.
Diana Richardson to Peggy Loid, Unit 10C, Eaglestone Villas Condominiums, $350,000.
Nicole and Wesley Simpson to Joseph Thompson, Lot 4, plat book 29, page 32, $260,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Jill Hodges, Lot 87, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $255,000.
Alex and Valerie Martin to St. Joseph’s Parish of Bowling Green, land near Church Street, $180,000.
Raymond and Cynthia Hendren to John and Wanda McMillan, Lot 48, The Summit subdivision, $803,000.
DSM Strategies LLC to RRD Financial Services Inc., Suite 105, Fairway Place Office Condominiums, $298,000.
Taylor Cook Property Leasing Group LLC to Skymap Properties LLC, land on Webb Avenue, $145,000.