William and Kimberly Ritter to Ashley Moore and Gary and Teresa Miller, Lot 42, Cedar Springs Estates subdivision, $170,000.
Sarah and Randal Cochran to Taylor Richardson, Lot 6, T.A. Tygrett subdivision, $150,000.
Luis Vazquez and Perla Aguirre to Christopher Urban, land near 12th Street, $65,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Maja Jomin Rathapilly and Silvana Dillion, Lot 189, McKinney Farms subdivision, $239,900.
Mary Redden to Michael Howell, Lot 11, Ogden Park subdivision, $125,000.
Jamie Gatterdam to Southeastern Displays Inc., land near Scott Street, $105,000.
Russell and Karou May to Sai Bae, Lot 298, Park Hills subdivision, $199,900.
Sandra Gentry to Warren County Holdings LLC, land near Graham Avenue, $298,900.
Jennifer Keown to Morgan Blaine, Lot 172, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $184,900.
Merle and Brenda Ford; Patricia and Gary Allen; Tamala Blanton; Robin and Rebecca Ford; and Jana and Randall Alvey to Keith and Rhonda Bingham, Lot 49, Coalition Estates, $201,000.
Adam Lehman to Thang Lam Mung and Mang Lam Lun, Lot 462, Greystone subdivision, $255,000.
William and Shirley Basham to Bradford and Catherine Basham, land near Bowling Green and Cloverport Road, no tax.
Leon and Seretha Adams to David Brown and Thomas Brown II, Lot 1, plat book 44 page 61, $200,000.
Paula Hittson to Sydney Hawthorne, Lot 1, Gay Lynn Acres subdivision, $150,000.
Lylan Holdings LLC to EB East LLC, Suites A-101 and 102, Hartland Professional Plaza, no tax.
Ashwood Homes Inc. to Christopher and Lynn Holt, Lot 20, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $499,185.59.
Daniel and Lindsey Brown to Matthew Shadwick and Chelsea Adams, Lot 13, Scottish Manor Estates, $325,000.
AceLand Holdings LLC to Jugoslav and Sandro Burdalic, land near Fair Street, $107,900.
Chad and Elaine Montgomery to Tucker Baker, Lot 22, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, $240,000.
Inter-Modal Transportation Authority Inc. to Department of Veterans Affairs, Lot 2, plat book 44, pages 238-240, no tax.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Dino Pinerola, Lot 50, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $193,500.
Western Homes LLC to Midajet Becirovic and Nevzeta Ahmetovic, Lot 283, McCoy Place subdivision, $385,000.
Christopher and Andria Nealis to Robert Day and Jeana Harper, Lot 1, Hobert Minton subdivision, $192,000.
Angella Farmer to German Escobar, Lot 39, Woodstone Springs subdivision, $157,000.
Gregory and Donna Peace to Sean and Julie Willgruber, Lot 10, Chenoweth subdivision, $254,900.
Connie Skropka to Fatemeh Abdi and Mojataba Dooston Mehraban, Lot 18, Farmgate subdivision, $210,000.
Keith Honaker to Tony and Jennifer Johnson and Howard Skinner, Lot 3, minor plat book 14, page 83, $100,000.
Gary and Susan Cherry to Niang Tul Cing Tung Dim; and Suan Sian Sang and Cing Sian Lian, Lot 255, Springhill subdivision, $157,000.
Ashton Ammerman to Mary Beth Earwood, Lot 480, North Ridge subdivision, $220,000.
Sherry and Mark Page to Auston Norris and Sydney Elrod, Lot 1-G, W.C. Cooper minor subdivision, $140,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to In-Law Outlaw LLC, Lot 91, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Betty Smith to Charles and Rebecca Collins, land near Franklin Road, $105,000.
Michael and Kim Simpson to Cleveland Simpson, Lot 1, Bob Hunt addition No. 2, no tax.
Midajet and Nevzeta Becirovic to Corey Cathey and Derek Hogue, Lot 236, Deer Park subdivision, $185,000.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to Melanie Watts, Lot 31, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $340,000.
Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa to Ridgeline Contracting LLC, Lot 87, McLellan Farms subdivision, $45,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Derrick and Tabitha Stinnett, Lot 92, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Jerry and Sarah Roy to Kevin Bolton, Lot 215, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $436,000.
Angela and Jessie Clark Jr. to The Rak Family Trust, Lot 2, Robins Nest subdivision, $145,000.
Roemer Real Estate Holdings LLC to Jason Mills, land near Crewdson Lane, $220,000.
Partners Exchange LLC to JMG Holdings LLC, Lot 106, Cedar Ridge subdivision, $122,000.
Robert and Margaret Williams to Cecilia Hughes, Lot 5-64, Olde Stone subdivision, $730,000.
Beth Ann Eddington to Right Rentals LLC, Lot 13, Windmill Heights subdivision, $120,000.
Betty and Marshall Dunn to Durmon Jones, land in deed book 492, page 588, $4,000.
Precision Homes LLC to Edin Hasanovic and Merima Grabus, Lot 3, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $305,500.
Chad and Brooke Knight to Gregory and Susan Davenport, Lot 3, Summit subdivision, $510,000.
Cedar Lane Stable Inc. to Steve Carver, Lot 1-9, Cedar Lane Stable Inc., $791,800.
Estate of Mary Louise Forsyth; Loretta Price; Betty Estes; and Deborah and Larry Cohen to Jason and Barbara Barker, land near Hwy. 526, $107,800.
Charles and Carolyn Hardcastle to Joseph Thompson, Lot 14, Greenmeadow subdivision, $97,000.
Ernest Woodcock to Gomez Construction LLC, Lot 1, Ernest and Elaine Woodcock property, $60,000.
Cecil and Lynne Martin to James Rogers, Lot 3, Parker Bennett subdivision, $72,000.
Benjamin and Jennifer Riley to Pornchai Sappasiri and Mee Sar, Lot 142, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $328,000.
Disney and Porter Group LLC to Burrell Properties LLC, land near High Street, $155,000.
Mark and Erica Basham to Rickie and Ashley Marecle, Lot 1, Shirley W. Lightfoot minor subdivision, $239,900.
Louise Stewart to Bryan and Stephanie Morgan, Lot 17, Charleston Place subdivision, $299,900.
Jerry and Doris Belcher to Brandon and Rochelle Lee, land near Sandhill Road, $30,000.
U Stor It Of Glasgow LLC to Isenberg Properties LLC, Lots 1 and 2, William P. and Joann J. Fortner property, $1,160,000.
Victory Lane Sober Living LLC to Jeremy Whitsett, Lot 1, Elise Talmage Reed property, $164,900.
Edwin and Sara Jones to Wendy and Richard McBride Jr., Lot 147, McCoy Place subdivision, $370,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky to Maxito and Jataun Isenhower, land near W.G. Talley Road, $725.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Ryan and Tara Hogue, Lot 3-52, Olde Stone subdivision, $100,000.
Larrita Pippin to Austin Clark, Lot 2, Hazel Kingsbury subdivision, $42,500.
Pornchai Sappasiri and Mee Sar to Vinny Zhang and Jessie Ngo, Lot 85, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $215,000.
Martha and Alvin Ford Jr. to Old 234 LLC, land near Cemetery Road, $100,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Jack Warren and Robyn Ford, Lot 3-4, Olde Stone subdivision, $225,000.
Bryan Stratton to John Francis Harmon and Jean Ann Harmon Revocable Living Trust, Lots 2, 2-1, 2-2, Dr. Glen N. Gill Estate, $1,200,000.
Amy Wright to Timothy and Donna Kanaly, Lots 17 and 18, Edgewood addition, $175,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Frederick and Megan Massa, Lot 32, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $329,900.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Shelby Layne, Lot 558, North Ridge subdivision, $197,900.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Katherine Higgins, Lot 5-159, Olde Stone subdivision, $125,000.
Judy Mitchell to Madison Caroline Schultz, Lot 9, Lynmont Court subdivision, $233,159.
Auction Concepts U.S.A. d/b/a Innovatas Construction Group to Jose Gonzalez and Lisandra Alfonso, Lot 74, Weatherstone subdivision, $239,900.
Sam Capital LLC to Daniela Dowell, Lot 59, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $189,900.
Mitchel and Mary Ellen Henson and Todd and Denise Henson to Ryne and Delanna Williams, Lot 220, McCoy Place subdivision, $387,500.
Patricia and William Lowe Jr. and Kathy and Brent Fackler to Thomas and Janna Conway, Lot 19, Lowe subdivision, $179,000.
White Oak General Contractors LLC to William and Jamie Austin, land near Ky. 240, no tax.
Ling Tam and Maung Tee to Romay Paw and Baynor Valdemar Lopez Agustin, Lot 11, Vinings subdivision, $245,000.
Bita Michelle Lee to Freedom Ventures LLC, Lot 386, North Ridge subdivision, $155,000.
Jo Jean Scott to Jo Jean Scott, land near H.E. Johnson Road, no tax.
Amy Johnson to AJBC Properties LLC, Lot 13, Fairview addition, $109,900.
Estate of Juanita Allen Madison to Tyler and Elizabeth McCubbins, Lot 17, Ridgecrest subdivision, $165,000.
SAM Capital LLC to Loyd and Carman Cole, Lot 70, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $174,500.
Handy Homes LLC to Aaron and Mykala Bratka, land in plat book 44, page 186, $185,000.
Aaron Tinsley to Rockwood Realty LLC, Lot 1, North Ridge subdivision, $180,000.