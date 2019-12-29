Barry and Kim Higgins to Alex and Taylor Thomas, Lot 1, Rolling Hills subdivision, $59,166.67.
Estate of Ernestine Tinamarie Duncan to Scott Fredrickson, land near Morehead Avenue, no tax.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 9, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $47,500.
Cin and Chong Piang to Tedimkhai Rentals LLC, Lot 32, Springwater subdivision, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christopher and Marie Tomlinson, Lot 2, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $288,994.
CMC Properties LLC to A.M. Ventures LLC, land near Kenton Street, $78,000.
Mitchell Reed to Live the Dream Development Inc., Lot 4-1, Lurie Sharer Estate subdivision, $75,000.
M. Martin Properties LLC to Aneisha Crossbourne, Lot 26-39, Hartland subdivision, $325,000.
Jeremy Foster to Tyler Wesley and Mackenzie Payton Jo Wesley, Lot 94, McKinney Farms, $191,000.
Thomas and Sherry Griffith to Mike White, Lot 1, Idle Acres subdivision, $200,000.
Gerald Seltz to Michael Tweedy, Lot 9, Jeremiah Jones subdivision, $192,000.
Jimmy Green to Stacy Garden, land near Park Street, $125,000.
Richard and Leslie Weigel to Richard and Leslie Weigel, Lot 26, Crestmoor subdivision, no tax.
C. Robert and Charlotte Kleier to Grant and Amanda Howard, land near Noah Bledsoe Road, $312,440.
Roger Beckham to Melissa McDougal, Lot 10, Glen Lily Manor, no tax.
Kasey and Stephanie Alford to Mask Properties LLC, land near Hwy. 101, no tax.
Rebecca and Ricky Basham to Edith Cline and Ricky and Rebecca Basham, land near Shanty Hollow Road, no tax.
Seven Eleven Steeplechase LLC to Brandon and Nicole Lee, tract 4, Shirley W. Lightfoot Estate, $57,500.
John and Nancy Rice to Evan Michael Elliott and Joy-Elizabeth Pittman, land near 10th Street, $310,000.
Terry Davis Construction Co. Inc. to Kathy Horne, Lot 28, plat book 42, page 230, $236,500.
Milan and Ljubica Petrovic to Kathryne and James Dunn II, Lot 24, Stagecoach Springs subdivision, $350,000.
Phil Brown Rentals LLC to Ky Hlaing, Lot 234, Park Hills subdivision, $172,900.
Jerry and Carol Taylor to Matthew and Molly Baker, Lot 4, minor plat book 3, page 44, $135,000.
Spencer Rentals 3 LLC to Win Kyaw Oo and Tin Tin Pyone, Lot 41, Stonehenge subdivision, $135,000.
Mary Arendsee to William Ragan, Lot 1, William Ragan minor subdivision, $107,000.
Euleen Jones to Jeffrey Green, Lot 26, Thompson Brothers subdivision, no tax.
Creekwood Rentals LLP to Taibo’s Home LLC, Lot 57, Creekwood Village, $625,000.
Eric Wallace to Adem and Seveleta Selimovic, Lot 10, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $245,000.
Hoyt Smith Jr. and H. Kendell Smith Sr. to Hoyt Smith Jr. and Mackenzie Smith, land near Hammett Hill Road, no tax.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 211, McCoy Place, $52,500.
