Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jimmy Lee Murphy, Lot 118, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $343,855.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Manojkumar Patel, Lot 5, Blevins Farm subdivision, $401,030.
Elizabeth McKinney to Elizabeth McKinney, Lot 292, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, no tax.
Joan Minnicks to Adam Minnicks, Lot 83, Springwater subdivision, no tax.
Joshua Driskill to Jeffrey Brown, land near Loving-Union Road, $220,000.
Brian and Barbara Hope and Bradley and Lauren McGuirk to Bradley and Lauren McGuirk, tract 3, Stone subdivision, no tax.
Jerry and Rosalind Davis to MNM LLC, Lot 29, College View subdivision, $2,000,000.
Kimberly Hunstad to Chelsea Deel, land in deed book 236, page 84, $209,900.
Dennis and Brenda Crabtree to Chann Suoy, land near Ky. 1297, $129,000.
Martenna Foster to Keith and Beverly Newman, Lot 4, Cross Creek subdivision, $350,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 176, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $47,500.
JJP Investments LLC to Auction Concepts U.S.A., Lot 19, Upton Farms subdivision, $53,510.
Brandon and Phenicia McKinney to Kelli and Christopher Neal Jr., Lot 122, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $575,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Larry and Hannah Blankenship, Lot 220, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $357,320.
Trent and Jillian Moore to Autumn Stacy, Lot 22, Hunters Gates Estates, $250,000.
Rhonda Torrence and Tim Daugherty to Rhonda Torrence Revocable Trust, Lot 73, Shamrock Acres subdivision, no tax.
Tracy Downing to Tierra Brown, Lot 7, McCoy Place subdivision, no tax.
Rothco Properties LLC to Nicholas Cook, Lot 8-1, Cumberland Pointe Villas, $260,000.
Bu Reh and Kyeh Meh to Joshua Driskill, Lot 102, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $245,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to Scott Harris, Lots 76, 92 and 102, Carter Crossings, $156,000.
Deena and Scott Stivers to Michael Daugherty, 227 Pinewood Court, $145,000.
Reuben Stahl to Zackary and Allyson Eaton, Lot 1, plat book 20, page 64, $275,000.
Hudson Capital Properties LLC to Wilson Real Estate Group LLC, land near Bill Dedmon Road, $93,000.
Jimmie and Anne Gipson to Allen Gipson, Parcel 1 (land near Hunts Lane); Parcel 2 (land in minor subdivision plat book 12, page 142); and Parcel 3 (land near Hunt’s Road), no tax.
Mary Ann Carmon to Allen and Glenda Costellow, Lot 28, Winfield Acres subdivision, $208,650.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Edmonds Property Management LLC, Lot 59, Countryside Manor subdivision, $120,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Penglian Thang and Ni Cer, Lot 61, Stagner Farms subdivision, $286,335.
Richard Harlow to Christine Camp, Lot 1, Irene Hendrick minor subdivision, $270,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Chad and Wendy Moseley, Lot 48, Breckenridge subdivision, $49,900.
Kevin Turner to Terry and Diane Crabtree, Lot 11, The Meadows at Smiths Grove, $260,000.
Billy and Reva Phelps to Jonathon and Katy Melcher, Lot 19, Breckenridge subdivision, $398,000.
Morgan and Lauren Brown to David and Marianne Troscinski, Lot 53, Copperfield Estate subdivision, $395,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kimberly Wade, Lot 63, Carter Crossings subdivision, $349,146.
Sheryl Hagan-Booth to Samuel Booth, Lot 23, Homestead Court subdivision, no tax.
Mark and Sarah Carver to Emcee Realty LLC, land near Kenilwood Way, no tax.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Lori Landgrebe, Lot 180, University Estates subdivision, $227,900.
Mary and Shaun Reecer to Dustin and Caitlin Moore, Lot 16, Kingston Pointe subdivision, $440,000.
Brandon and Jessica Pearson to Barry Dyer, Lot 4, Pearson property $145,321.
Brandon and Jessica Pearson to Travis Lock, Lots 2 and 3, Pearson property, $187,000.
Troy Campbell and Billie Joe Hartman-Campbell, Lot 7, Ed and Opal Crowell subdivision, $1,150,000.
Brandon and Jessica Pearson to Joseph Rippy, Lot 5, Pearson property, $168,553.
Alene Hewitt to The Sattle Family Living Trust, Lots 4 and 5, Curtis R. and Alene Hewitt subdivision, no tax.
Brandon and Jessica Pearson to Garry and Onita Hester, Lot 7, Pearson property, $169,466.
Zachary and Caitlin Greenwell to John LeSieur, Lot 1, Ogden Park subdivision, $280,000.
Marie Alford to Marsha Alford, Lot 8, Mabel Thompson subdivision, no tax.
Darrin and Christina Murphy to Stephanie and Martin Scott III, Lot 4, The Vinings subdivision, $290,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Edgar Escamilla Martin Del Campo and Maria A. Flores, Lot 643, North Ridge subdivision, $235,400.
Jeffrey Boatman and Stephanie Howard to Stephanie Howard and Kristin Bengston, Lot 50, Deer Meadow subdivision, $101,858.
Bryan and Shanna Kozak to Erin Mooney, land near Coles Bend Road, $29,000.
Ciara and Donald Barnes III and James and Kimberly Hill to Handy Homes LLC, land near Ky. 101, $195,000.
Steven and Courtney Sheldon to James and Amber Clubb, Lot 5-62, Olde Stone subdivision, $590,000.
Gavin and Catherine Forbes to Vy Man Pham, Lot 18, Springwater subdivision, $320,000.
Blevins & Blevins LLC to Henry Childers and Elexis Anderson, Lot 3, Wilford and Alice Lamastus subdivision, $221,900.
Carter Crossings LLC to TNT Capital LLC, Lot 168, Carter Crossings subdivision, $52,900.
J.E. Holland Properties LLC to Parachute Adams LLC, land Lot 16, Hemlock Heights, $60,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Samuel and April Mast, Lot 228, McKinney Farms subdivision, $42,900.
Brandon and Jessica Pearson to Daniel and Caitlin Bowles, Lot 1, Pearson property, $104,115.
Kirkpatrick Price Inc. to Rachael and Scott Cameron Jr., land near Plano Road, $290,000.
Jeremy and Kayla Jenkins to Lendell and Leah Shrull, Lot 96, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $480,000.
Bulle Properties LLC to Kent and Lauren Bulle, Lot 5-84, Olde Stone subdivision, $575,000.
Matthew and Courtney Busby to Gustavo Silva, Lot 68, McKinney Farms subdivision, $262,800.
Kyle and Catherine Jackson to The Blanford House LLC, land near U.S. 68 in Oakland, $257,000.
Thomas Dencklau to Tommy and Joyce Givens, land near Dye-Ford Road, $310,000.
Benmark Properties Inc. to Raymond and Peggie Hester, Lot 11, Maplewood Mobile subdivision, $61,500.
Stacy and David Woosley to DP3 Properties LLC, land near Brockley Avenue, $135,000.
Ryan and Veronica Whitman to Javier and Yecenia Ortega Sr., Lot 19, Plano Estates major subdivision, $389,900.
Hammer Homes LLC to Larry Zuniga and Anna Orndorff, Lot 178, Carter Crossings Union 2, $293,000.
Colby Glasscock to Julio Rangel and Beatriz Hernandez, Lot 8, plat book 40, page 302, $147,500.
Boutique Bungalows LLC to The Hooper-Rosebrook Family Revocable Trust, land on Roselawn Way, $228,000.
QPT Holdings LLC to Zamora Investments LLC, Lot 12, Forest Park addition, no tax.
Jane McReynolds to Jacob and Jennifer Quisenberry, Lot 69, Deer Meadow subdivision, $325,000.
Martha Huddleston to Martha Huddleston, Lot 101, Robert Loving subdivision, no tax.