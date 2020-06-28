Gerald Wilson and Teresa Wilson to Derek and Arika Trevino, Lot 11, Deer Meadow subdivision, $335,000.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to Danny and Debbie Smith, Lot 30, plat book 42, pages 360-64, $284,000.
Greg and Alicia Stivers to ELL Inc., Lots 69 and 70, Cabel Gardens subdivision, no tax.
Amanda and Ronald Latham II to Michael and Aubrey Reynolds, Lot 4, Mark and Jennifer Whalen property, $180,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to T&C Homes LLC and Red Ladder Construction, Lot 40, Breckenridge subdivision, $49,373.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to T&C Homes LLC and Red Ladder Construction, Lot 41, Breckenridge subdivision, $49,373.
Gladys Miller to Karen Davis, Lot 24, Glen Lily Manor, no tax.
Hammer Homes LLC to Thaxton and Micah Spears, Lot 52, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $155,000.
Michael and Carly Carey to Michael and Mandy Zeh, Lots 12 and 13, plat book 28, page 192, $233,250.
South Glen Properties LLC to Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 143, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $54,000.
Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners LLC to Joshua and Rebecca Duff, Lot 3, Cornerstone Point subdivision, $40,000.
Taylor Tolbert and Katherine and Todd Tolbert to Mariah Caven and Michelle Hall, Lot 126, Cedar Grove subdivision, $130,000.
Jim Addleman Living Trust to Joseph Wagner, Lot 9, Springhurst, $220,000.
Christine Tubolino to Seth Johnson, Lot 1, Gatewood Brown property, $137,500.
Charlotte and Pete Smith to Jim Addleman Living Trust, Lot 9B, Greens at Hartland, $235,000.
Henry Wohltjen and Sharon Mutter to Emerson and Patricia Moye, Lot 227, Springfield subdivision, $195,000.
Nathan and Kodi Drye to Derrik Mitchell, Lot 7, Sherwood Forest subddivision, $162,500.
Jennifer Willis to Robert and Karen Russell, Lots 2 and 3, plat book 16, page 116, $169,900.
Chris and Lori Copas to Cesar Medina, land near Beech Street, $60,000.
Jeremy and Ashley Waddell to Barry and Amanda Brown, Lot 80, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $234,000.
Jonathan and Shuneka Shields to Alexandria Butler, Lot 177, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $274,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 48, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
C&S Ranch LLC to Jeremiah Jones, Lot 35, M.B. Williams subdivision, $84,000.
Chester and Rebecca McNulty to Sean O’Quin and Kaylen Costa, Lot 28, Brentwood Place subdivision, $204,900.
Donna and Raymond Sapp to Darrel Covington, Lot 1, minor plat book 14, page 163, $178,000.
BCJW Properties LLC to Chin Mission Church Inc., Lot 29-1, Searcy Farm subdivision, $640,000.
Mike and Evon Hymer to Andrew and Amber Baker, Lot 15, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $285,000.
Golden Hammer LLC to Kendra Heyman, Lot 23, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $162,900.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to David and Emily English, Lot 29, plat book 42, pages 360-364, $285,000.
Thomas and Judith Hunt to Sondra and Robert Mathews III, Lot 241, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $505,000.
Samuel and Margaret Tuggle to Jonathan and Shuneka Shields, Lot 173, Hidden River Estates, $339,000.
Harold and Margaret Maxwell to Natashia and James Lewis Sr., land near North Campbell Road, $280,000.
Jamie and Tiffany Creager to Danny Owens Jr., Lot 78, Kelly Heights subdivision, $133,000.
Norbert and Jane Stegeman to Stegeman Living Trust, Unit 7B, Eaglestone Villas Condominium, no tax.
Jackson and Lauren Bradford to Hope Marchionda, Lot 23, Camden Place, $290,000.
Keith and Kara Ainsley to William and Pamela Bell, Lot 4, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $315,000.
Kentucky Real Estate LLC to Bluegrass Properties of KY LLC, Lot 1, Barrick minor subdivision, $270,000.
Kathryn Stewart to Kevin and Angela Stewart, land near Grinstead Drive, $171,250.
Mark and Edie Stonex to Larry and Kimberly Tuck, Lot 279, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $254,900.
JDA Construction LLC to Aquesha and Dereginald Daniels, Lot 12, Autumn Grove subdivision, $380,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Andrew and Megan Hansbrough Lot 516, North Ridge subdivision, $164,900.
Joshua King and Ashlynn Holbert to Jacob and Eliza Lyles, Lot 25, Autumn Grove residential subdivision, $63,000.
Four T’s LLC to Sidney and Shari Sidebottom, Lot 2, Richland subdivision, $220,000.
David Phillips and Sarah Phillips to Chester and Rebecca McNulty, Lot 275, Hidden River Estates, $259,900.
Houchens Properties Inc. to Houchens Express Pharmacy LLC, Lot 2, South Glen Gables commercial subdivision, $350,000.
William and Lisa Cox to Mark Sattler and Glenda Sattler, land near Ky. 234, $214,500.
Flora Burden LLC to John Travis Burch III, Lot 73, Upton Farms subdivision, $276,000.
Dennis and Tammy White to Christina White, tract 1, Dennis White’s 185 White Avenue property, $220,000.
The Convention Center Corp. to City of Bowling Green, Lots 23-3, 56, 57, 59, 60, Hartland subdivision, no tax.
Tracy and Michael Kieffer to Lisa and Barry Lynch; Terry Miller; and Tracy and Michael Kieffer, land near Bristow Lane, no tax.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 74, 115, 117-119, 131-134, Magnolia Hills, $342,000.
Summit Partners Inc. to Senada and Edin Memic, Lot 253, Summit subdivision, $59,900.
Frank and Patti Brockman to Mark Bell, Lot 177, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $263,000.
Tryco Properties LLC to Stephen Daniel Properties LLC, Lot 11, Autumn Grove subdivision, $336,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC to Jeff Frazier, Lot 117, Weatherstone subdivision, $179,900.
