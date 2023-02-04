Jones and Ritter LLC to Fairvue Farm Homeowners’ Association Inc., Lot 39, Fairvue Farm subdivision, no tax.
Evan and Kathleen Pitt to Cody and Leah Jackson, Lot 182, Crossridge subdivision, $550,000.
Trent Ranburger to Derek and Allyson Lorenz, Lot 43, Twin Elms subdivision, $364,000.
Hudson Capital Properties LLC to Alejandro Perez and Marcela Hernandez, Lots 5 and 6, Meadowlawn addition, $87,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Minela Turcinovic and Mensura and Hikmet Turcinovic, Lot 307, Hillwood Estates subdivision, $322,500.
William and Debra Thomas to Ed and Micha Griffin, land near Magnolia Avenue, $220,000.
Matlock Properties LLC to Harlan Construction Inc., Lot 9, Matlock Farms subdivision, $100,000.
Shelby and Andrew Clements to Scott and Ashlee Daniel, land near Pleasant Grove Road, $285,000.
Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc. to Jenny Phillips, Lot 114, Richland subdivision, $477,595.
Matthew Hunt to Veronica Poteet, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, no tax.
DKTC LLC to Martins Rentals LLC, Lot 112, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $220,000.
John Hayes to J.E. Holland Properties LLC, Lot 2, John Wilson Hayes subdivision, $124,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Tim and Ginger Colovos, Lot 277, McCoy Place subdivision, $54,500.
Lisa Cook to Lisa Cook and Keon Cook, Lot 43, Northern Heights subdivision, no tax.
Buhr-Rock Development Inc. to Travis and Cindy Hudson, Lot 40, Buhr-Rock subdivision, $100,000.
Covington Farms Builders LLC to McDonald Property Management LLC, Lot 22-22, Covington Farm subdivision, $344,900.
Corey and Penny Denham to David and Merritt Evans, Lot 2, Denham Acres subdivision, $400,000.
H&A Development LLC to Jonathan and Emily Ross, Lot 20, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, $95,000.
Michael Burton Jr. to Neilisha Vincent and Michael Burton Jr., Lot 1-1, Harvey Snyder minor subdivision, no tax.
Mallory Harris and Lane Sadler to Heather Freeman, Lot 21, The Heritage subdivision, $320,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green to Mitchel D. Henson, Lots 250, 261, 262 and 263, McCoy Place subdivision, $196,000.
J. Andrew and Amy Craycroft to San Jacinto Properties LLC, 1206 Shawnee Way, 340 Sunday Silence Court, 1609 Flanigan Court, 716 Shawnee Way, 1502 Holmes Ave., 3028 Hunting Creek Drive, 2611 Utah Drive, 2614 Mosswood Drive, 2806 Garrett Drive, 718 Temple Court, 1607 Patrick Way, 1514 Patrick Way, 1721 Canton Ave., 1507 Eastland St., 3356 Kami Drive, 2726 Apache Way, 2729 Utah Drive, 774 Covington St., 782 Covington St., 1711 Ashley Circle, no tax.
Douglas Wells to Blake Boggess, Lot 21, Melrose subdivision, $210,000.
DeQuentin Scott Flippin to Dawson White, Lot 3, Bill Fishback Sunnyside Community, $161,000.
Todd and Michelle Kitchens to Stuart Long, land near Glen Lily Road, $12,000.
David Dye to Jason and Heather Goodman, Lot 219, Southmeade Estates, $154,000.
Anita and Roland Wilson to William and Kristie Hughes, Lot 1, minor subdivision plat book 18, page 93, $75,000.
Aaron and Christine McKannan to Jarrett and Valerie Hardesty, Lot 3, Deer Meadow subdivision, $376,500.
Harold and Vickie Daisley to Harold and Vickie Daisley, Lot 57, Weatherstone subdivision, no tax.
Home Maintenance Solutions Inc. to Sharon and James Cross Jr., Lot 9, Breckenridge subdivision, $308,000.
Edward Fuller to Cynthia Flener, Lot 67, Meadowview subdivision, $400,000.
Baird Trust Company and Donald Schardein to Mailin Vong and Terry Chou, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $640,000.
Wallace Real Estate Management LLC to Travis Stewart Garner, Lot 28, Whispering Meadows subdivision, $350,000.
David Woodall Jr. to Christopher Fisackerly and Allison Hughes, Lot 3, plat book 36, page 149, $150,000.
Mark Capps to Vivian Hubble, Lot 53, Covington Grove subdivision, $660,000.
Big Time Properties LLC to Peter and Tracy Dillenbeck, Lot 19, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $319,900.
Laura and James Thornbury to Renuka Rasaili, Prem Lamgadey and Bal Man Lamgadey, Lot 28, Shawnee Estates, $268,000.
Tony Henon Construction Inc. to Thomas Levin, Lot 172, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $549,000.
James Rogers to Hailey Poole, land near Barren River Road, $195,000.
Sarah DeGeorge to John and Sharon Allard, Lot 1-7, Pine Grove subdivision, $280,000.
Michael and Kerri Klem to Justin and Tamatha Burr, Lot 10, Enclave at Forde’s Crossing, $745,000.
Jeremiah Jones to Benjamin and Lacey Bowen, Lot 4-3, Coy Grimes Estate subdivision, $100,000.