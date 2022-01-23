Billy and Kacie Fields to Stuart Payton, Lot 1, plat book 23, page 4, $225,000.
Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., 15 lots in McLellan Crossings subdivision, $637,500.
Treva and Michael Felts and Christina and James Adams to Custom Design Build LLC, land near Mount Pleasant School Road, $276,205.16.
Hunky Dory LLC to Judy Gipson and Chad Stice, Lot 141, Winfield Acres subdivision, no tax.
Michael Durham to Durham Legacy Estates LLC, tract 3, Butch Harrison subdivision, $90,000.
Deena and Scott Stivers to Keith Honaker, land near Hwy. 242, $195,000.
Deena and Scott Stivers to Keith Honaker, land near Sunnyside Gott Road, $150,000.
Deena and Scott Stivers to Keith Honaker, land near Clay Street, $140,000.
DESTination 365 LLC to Scott and Tomitha Blair, Lot 5-1, plat book 44, page 350, $58,050.
Mario Ayala and Besy Guevara Diaz to Ketty Kisula and Olive Halmadine, Lot 2, F&H Tabor subdivision, $315,000.
College Cab Rentals LLC to Browning LLC, land near Indianola Street, $399,000.
Ellen Hingle to Thomas Adams, Lot 16, Edgewood addition, $240,000.
Tyler and Stephanie Ghee to Ronnie and Marilyn Rhoads, Lot 162, McKinney Farms subdivision, $255,000.
James and Sheila Jones to Tayler and Roger Choate II, land near Hwy. 263, $60,000.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 175-185 and 181-191, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $570,000.
R&D Properties of Bowling Green LLC to Karla Cubillo, Lot 16, Greenmeadows subdivision, $65,000.
Keystone Development Group LLC to Huckle Bearer Properties LLC, Lot 22, Keystone Commons subdivision, $119,900.
Keystone Development Group LLC to Zeppelin Capital LLC, Lots 24 and 25, Keystone Commons subdivision, $239,800.
James and Joy Richey to Charles and Pamela Wilson, Parcel 1 (Lot 2, plat book 43, page 271); Parcel 2 (Lot 4, plat book 43, page 271); and Parcel 3 (land in deed book 1196, page 186), $1,500,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC and Jason and Dena Mills to Kaylee Cross, Lot 80, Forest Park addition, $122,000.
Scott and Rosalie Padilla to Mark and Kayla Biggs and Spence and Shelby Sheldon, Lot 11, Collett addition, $207,500.
1529 Virginia Drive to Dathan Cofer, Lots 7 and 8, plat book 3, page 82, no tax.
Dathan Cofer to KMD 6 Properties LLC, 1529 Virginia Drive and 986 Victoria St., no tax.
Justin McDonald and Shana Atkinson to Kylene Newton, Lots 1 and 5, minor plat book 18, page 42, $62,500.
Josh and Brandi Duvall to Robert and Monica Burr, Lot 1, plat book 31, page 55 and Lot 6, plat book 44, page 411, $600,000.
Norman and Kaitlin Simpson to Jeffery Short, Lot 184, Greystone subdivision, $230,000.
Woodland Station Development to Rijad and Melina Heldic, Lots 34 and 34-1, Woodland Station subdivision, $57,500.
Richard and Charla Thomas and Patricia and Timothy Mauldin to Stephen and Jessica Carson, Lot 41-85, Bent Tree Estates subdivision, $500,000.
Benny and Donna Humphrey to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, land near Forrest Avenue, $65,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Hiteshkumar Patel, Lot 51, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $260,000.
Glaydelle Rice Revocable Trust to Dale and Peggy Tucker, Lots 5-7 and 10, plat book 44, page 392, $1,257,250.
Meiten LLC to Ariel Taylor, land near Fannie Avenue, $149,500.
Robert Starks to Chad and Wendy Moseley, Lot 30, Copperfield Estates subdivision, $222,500.
Lance Chapman to Paul and Wende Rutherford, Lot 12, plat book 3, page 82, $121,200.
Billy Creekmore to Big Dog Investments LLC, Lot 145, Southmeade Estates, $82,000.
Inter-Modal Trans-portation Authority Inc. to Fruehauf Inc., Lots 2-5 and 2-6, Trimodal Transpark subdivision, $9,662.50.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Everardo and Ilda Mondoza Lot 46, Stagner Farms subdivision, $310,225.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chad and Constance Taylor, Lot 15, Stagner Farms subdivision, $238,095.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Guy Chouinard and Ana Sancristoful Vega, Lot 123, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $323,945.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kyaw So and Ester Do, Lot 28, Stagner Farms subdivision, $235,385.
Handy Homes LLC to Danielle and Anthony Root, Lot 4-3, Hickory Hollow subdivision, $290,000.
Tammy Britt to Melva Roberts, land near Rumsey Avenue, $115,000.
Brent and Victoria Carter to Kristian and Le’Sasha Buckner, Lot 253, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $455,900.
Mark and Ann Allen to Blue Knob Farms LLC, land near Middle Bridge Road, $508,250.
Debra Broz to David Edwards, Lot 5, Jack Crabtree Estates subdivision, $1,125,000.
Sandra Buchanan to Lottie Bragg and Kevin Schreiber, Lot 33, Remington Place subdivision, $385,000.
Adam and Jennifer Shourds to Gary and Amanda Logsdon, Lot 17, Camden Place subdivision, $373,272.
Sandra and Phil Carter to Brian Fisher, land near Baldock Road, $255,000.
Richard Tittle to Chloe and Ryan Shenk and Dielle and Anthony Duval, land near Apple Valley Road, $400,000.
Carla Byrd to GRG Investments LLC, Lot 243, Greystone subdivision, $205,000.
W.V. and Georgia Cowles to Michael and Carlene Holland, Tract 1 (land near Penn Chapel Road) and Tract 2 (land in deed book 164, page 148), $220,000.
Southside Development LLC to Rehobeth LLC, Lot 141, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $43,900.
Donald and Maura Gerard to Nicholas and Jaclyn Matar, Lot 48, Talbott Place subdivision, $460,000.
Treva and Michael Felts and Christina and James Adams to James and Crystal Glass, Lot 1, plat book 44, page 405, $203,300.
Frank Buchanon to Perry and Sharrye Noel, land near Old Scottsville Road, $85,000.
Walter and Jean Thomas to Casey and Rhonda Hixson, land near Elm Street, $175,000.
Abby Sanders to Kimberly and John Kleis, land near Garrett Avenue, $265,000.
William and Julie Adams to The Zion 360 Group LLC, Lot 30, Glen Lily Manor subdivision, $140,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Barry White, Lot 11, Autumn Grove subdivision, $509,900.
Burton Memorial Baptist Church to MAK Holdings LLC, land in plat book 44, page 418, $28,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Angela and Jamal Combs, Lot 614, Greystone subdivision, $247,900.
KMC Investment Properties LLC to Julie Howlett, Lot 113, Springwater subdivision, $319,900.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Kelly Chatman, Lot 4, minor plat book 12, page 195, $191,000.
Francis and Lisa LeClaire to Gregory and Janet Turner, Lot 4, minor plat book 20, page 144, $209,900.
Isenberg Properties LLC to Johnson Investment Properties LLC, Lots 1 and 2, plat book 30, page 165, $625,000.
Barry Goley to Royal Magnolia Estate LLC, Lot 2, Walnut Ridge subdivision, $350,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Rental Homes LLC, Lots 147-151, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $214,500.