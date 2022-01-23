Billy and Kacie Fields to Stuart Payton, Lot 1, plat book 23, page 4, $225,000.

Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., 15 lots in McLellan Crossings subdivision, $637,500.

Treva and Michael Felts and Christina and James Adams to Custom Design Build LLC, land near Mount Pleasant School Road, $276,205.16.

Hunky Dory LLC to Judy Gipson and Chad Stice, Lot 141, Winfield Acres subdivision, no tax.

Michael Durham to Durham Legacy Estates LLC, tract 3, Butch Harrison subdivision, $90,000.

Deena and Scott Stivers to Keith Honaker, land near Hwy. 242, $195,000.

Deena and Scott Stivers to Keith Honaker, land near Sunnyside Gott Road, $150,000.

Deena and Scott Stivers to Keith Honaker, land near Clay Street, $140,000.

DESTination 365 LLC to Scott and Tomitha Blair, Lot 5-1, plat book 44, page 350, $58,050.

Mario Ayala and Besy Guevara Diaz to Ketty Kisula and Olive Halmadine, Lot 2, F&H Tabor subdivision, $315,000.

College Cab Rentals LLC to Browning LLC, land near Indianola Street, $399,000.

Ellen Hingle to Thomas Adams, Lot 16, Edgewood addition, $240,000.

Tyler and Stephanie Ghee to Ronnie and Marilyn Rhoads, Lot 162, McKinney Farms subdivision, $255,000.

James and Sheila Jones to Tayler and Roger Choate II, land near Hwy. 263, $60,000.

Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 175-185 and 181-191, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $570,000.

R&D Properties of Bowling Green LLC to Karla Cubillo, Lot 16, Greenmeadows subdivision, $65,000.

Keystone Development Group LLC to Huckle Bearer Properties LLC, Lot 22, Keystone Commons subdivision, $119,900.

Keystone Development Group LLC to Zeppelin Capital LLC, Lots 24 and 25, Keystone Commons subdivision, $239,800.

James and Joy Richey to Charles and Pamela Wilson, Parcel 1 (Lot 2, plat book 43, page 271); Parcel 2 (Lot 4, plat book 43, page 271); and Parcel 3 (land in deed book 1196, page 186), $1,500,000.

Big Dog Investments LLC and Jason and Dena Mills to Kaylee Cross, Lot 80, Forest Park addition, $122,000.

Scott and Rosalie Padilla to Mark and Kayla Biggs and Spence and Shelby Sheldon, Lot 11, Collett addition, $207,500.

1529 Virginia Drive to Dathan Cofer, Lots 7 and 8, plat book 3, page 82, no tax.

Dathan Cofer to KMD 6 Properties LLC, 1529 Virginia Drive and 986 Victoria St., no tax.

Justin McDonald and Shana Atkinson to Kylene Newton, Lots 1 and 5, minor plat book 18, page 42, $62,500.

Josh and Brandi Duvall to Robert and Monica Burr, Lot 1, plat book 31, page 55 and Lot 6, plat book 44, page 411, $600,000.

Norman and Kaitlin Simpson to Jeffery Short, Lot 184, Greystone subdivision, $230,000.

Woodland Station Development to Rijad and Melina Heldic, Lots 34 and 34-1, Woodland Station subdivision, $57,500.

Richard and Charla Thomas and Patricia and Timothy Mauldin to Stephen and Jessica Carson, Lot 41-85, Bent Tree Estates subdivision, $500,000.

Benny and Donna Humphrey to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, land near Forrest Avenue, $65,000.

Hammer Homes LLC to Hiteshkumar Patel, Lot 51, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $260,000.

Glaydelle Rice Revocable Trust to Dale and Peggy Tucker, Lots 5-7 and 10, plat book 44, page 392, $1,257,250.

Meiten LLC to Ariel Taylor, land near Fannie Avenue, $149,500.

Robert Starks to Chad and Wendy Moseley, Lot 30, Copperfield Estates subdivision, $222,500.

Lance Chapman to Paul and Wende Rutherford, Lot 12, plat book 3, page 82, $121,200.

Billy Creekmore to Big Dog Investments LLC, Lot 145, Southmeade Estates, $82,000.

Inter-Modal Trans-portation Authority Inc. to Fruehauf Inc., Lots 2-5 and 2-6, Trimodal Transpark subdivision, $9,662.50.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Everardo and Ilda Mondoza Lot 46, Stagner Farms subdivision, $310,225.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chad and Constance Taylor, Lot 15, Stagner Farms subdivision, $238,095.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Guy Chouinard and Ana Sancristoful Vega, Lot 123, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $323,945.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kyaw So and Ester Do, Lot 28, Stagner Farms subdivision, $235,385.

Handy Homes LLC to Danielle and Anthony Root, Lot 4-3, Hickory Hollow subdivision, $290,000.

Tammy Britt to Melva Roberts, land near Rumsey Avenue, $115,000.

Brent and Victoria Carter to Kristian and Le’Sasha Buckner, Lot 253, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $455,900.

Mark and Ann Allen to Blue Knob Farms LLC, land near Middle Bridge Road, $508,250.

Debra Broz to David Edwards, Lot 5, Jack Crabtree Estates subdivision, $1,125,000.

Sandra Buchanan to Lottie Bragg and Kevin Schreiber, Lot 33, Remington Place subdivision, $385,000.

Adam and Jennifer Shourds to Gary and Amanda Logsdon, Lot 17, Camden Place subdivision, $373,272.

Sandra and Phil Carter to Brian Fisher, land near Baldock Road, $255,000.

Richard Tittle to Chloe and Ryan Shenk and Dielle and Anthony Duval, land near Apple Valley Road, $400,000.

Carla Byrd to GRG Investments LLC, Lot 243, Greystone subdivision, $205,000.

W.V. and Georgia Cowles to Michael and Carlene Holland, Tract 1 (land near Penn Chapel Road) and Tract 2 (land in deed book 164, page 148), $220,000.

Southside Development LLC to Rehobeth LLC, Lot 141, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $43,900.

Donald and Maura Gerard to Nicholas and Jaclyn Matar, Lot 48, Talbott Place subdivision, $460,000.

Treva and Michael Felts and Christina and James Adams to James and Crystal Glass, Lot 1, plat book 44, page 405, $203,300.

Frank Buchanon to Perry and Sharrye Noel, land near Old Scottsville Road, $85,000.

Walter and Jean Thomas to Casey and Rhonda Hixson, land near Elm Street, $175,000.

Abby Sanders to Kimberly and John Kleis, land near Garrett Avenue, $265,000.

William and Julie Adams to The Zion 360 Group LLC, Lot 30, Glen Lily Manor subdivision, $140,000.

Jason and Dena Mills to Barry White, Lot 11, Autumn Grove subdivision, $509,900.

Burton Memorial Baptist Church to MAK Holdings LLC, land in plat book 44, page 418, $28,000.

Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Angela and Jamal Combs, Lot 614, Greystone subdivision, $247,900.

KMC Investment Properties LLC to Julie Howlett, Lot 113, Springwater subdivision, $319,900.

Big Dog Investments LLC to Kelly Chatman, Lot 4, minor plat book 12, page 195, $191,000.

Francis and Lisa LeClaire to Gregory and Janet Turner, Lot 4, minor plat book 20, page 144, $209,900.

Isenberg Properties LLC to Johnson Investment Properties LLC, Lots 1 and 2, plat book 30, page 165, $625,000.

Barry Goley to Royal Magnolia Estate LLC, Lot 2, Walnut Ridge subdivision, $350,000.

Southside Development LLC to Hammer Rental Homes LLC, Lots 147-151, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $214,500.