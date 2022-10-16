Hammer Homes LLC to Bagajeta and Zeljiko Cabraha, Lot 79, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $45,000.
Timothy McFelia to Seth McClain, Lot 3, Edward & Helen Bryson subdivision, $279,000.
Greg and Kathy Lucas to Brandon Patterson, Lots 7-9, J. Frank Grimes subdivision, $220,000.
Eddie Alford to William and Cindy Alford, Lot 1, minor plat book 23, page 115, no tax.
Narendra and Shilpa Patel to Sachin Sawant, Lot 102, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $200,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Nicholas and Faith Balanowski, Lot 9, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $360,900.
Nancy and Bert Branstetter to Angela Lasley, Unit 6C, The Greens at Hartland, $255,000.
Adam and Elizabeth Updegraff to Abner and Stacy Higdon, Lots 9-2 and 10, Trammel Creek subdivision, $391,000.
William Wilson to Zachary Adamie, Lot 1, Friendship Community Church, $210,000.
James Emmett Millea to Dennis and Donna Penn, Lot 3, Moseley Trust subdivision, $265,000.
Danney and Melissa Jones to Stewart Jones, Lot 1, Danney and Melissa Jones property subdivision, no tax.
Estate of Rick Ausbrooks to James and Linda Ausbrooks, Lot 32, Meeks Media Drive, no tax.
Robert and Wanda Austin to Staci and Harold Simpson, Lot 3, plat book 28, page 171, $450,000.
Sanja and Viktor Dudaric to Kara and Justin Pedigo, Lot 17, D.F. Petty subdivision, $260,000.
Keystone Development Group LLC to Build 2 Suit LLC, Lot 13, Keystone Commons subdivision, $124,900.
Lou Nell Brumett to Golden Flower LLC, Lots 47 and 48, Forrest Park addition, $35,000.
Laura and John Vance Jr. to Michael and Jennifer Dubree, Lot 4, Beatrice Garmon property, $427,500.
BR Rental Properties LLC to Dharmi LLC, Lots 42-25 and 42-22, The Paddock, $670,000.
GSM Development Group LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Lots 1-9, Standard at Blue Level subdivision, $387,000.
Key Lime Properties LLC to Jennifer Sheffield, Unit 101, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $240,000.
JHG Trusts LLC to DSM Strategies LLC, Suite 105, Fairway Place Office Condominiums, $288,900.
Barbara Bettersworth Harris Revocable Trust and James Donald Harris Revocable Trust to Mark and Tina Hale, $290,100.
Bryan Franklin to Justin and Dean’Na Kay Leitz, Lot 29, Hallmark Manor subdivision, $130,000.
Mark and Tina Hale to William and Jennifer Smith, Lot 135, Hartland subdivision, $655,000.
Tina Wagner to Tony and Michelle Rhoades, Lot 3-66, Olde Stone subdivision, $715,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Alan Murtagh, Lot 46, Perkins Heights subdivision, $268,500.
Imer Maradiaga to Nelson Hunter, Lot 37, Stonehenge subdivision, $225,000.
Tybee Capital LLC to Jason McNeily, land near West 12th Street, $109,000.
Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lots 119, 159 and 240, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $135,000.
Aaron and Courtney Davenport and Brad and Christy Davenport to Maria Ayala, land near Old Springfield Road, $53,000.
William B. and Gail Ballance to William V. and Tyra Ballance, Lot 3, Ballance’s South Chalybeate subdivision, no tax.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Biggs Real Estate LLC, Lot 94, Carter Crossings, $52,500.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Sowell Real Estate LLC, Lot 82, Carter Crossings, $52,500.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Sowell Real Estate LLC, Lot 83, Carter Crossings, $52,500.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Biggs Real Estate LLC, Lot 95, Carter Crossings, $52,500.
BG 7 Star LLC, Lot 2, Perkins & Hock subdivision, $7,105,000.
Richard Callahan and Daren Neel to John Blair and Halle Freeman, Lot 5, Greenbriar Acres subdivision, $300,000.
RF Miller Homes Ltd. to Sai Htu, Lot 3, Crandell property subdivision, $162,000.
Tracy and Justin Taylor to Jessie and Tara Coomer, Lot 67, Ridgewood Estates subdivision, $510,000.
Felicia and Jason Duncan to Felicia and Jason Duncan, Lot 17, Nicholas addition, no tax.
Scott Lee and Susan Hopkins to Christine Dressler and Patrick Craddock, Lot 21, Parkview addition, $344,000.
Orchard Springs LLC to Myles & Sons Properties LLC, Units 1, 15, 24 and 26, Jackson Square Condominiums, $540,000.
Richard and Sarah Arnold to Frances Roper, Lot 3-1, Mardrian Lee Runner subdivision, $275,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joshua and Justina Pedigo, Lot 62, Stagner Farms subdivision, $314,445.
Jenny and Christopher Escue to Melaina and Vic Marinello, Lot 15, Williamsboro subdivision, $275,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Yanlin Chen and Wei Zhu, Lot 111, Stagner Farms subdivision, $414,760.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Michael and Mary Buckentin, Lot 11-2, Olde Stone subdivision, $125,000.
John and Whitney Shoulders to Hillary and Richard Abbott II, Lot 437, Greystone subdivision, $298,500.
Eagle Ridge Developers LLC to The John Luikert Revocable Trust, Lot 20, Eagle Ridge subdivision and Bessie Gai Hardcastle Wooten Estate property subdivision, $115,000.
Matthew Baker to JWF Property LLC, Lot 36, Nealwood addition, $212,005.
Delphine Driver to Robert and Kimberly Skipper, Lots 5 and 6, H.H. Guy subdivision, $60,000.
Robert A. and Kimberly Skipper to Robert Alexander and Samantha Jo Skipper, Lot 5, H.H. Guy subdivision, no tax.
James Allen Smith Jr. to JNT Holdings LLC, Lot 36, Cedar Grove subdivision, $161,500.
Joshua and Justina Pedigo to Cornelius and Crystal Allen, Lot 7, The Vinings subdivision, $289,900.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Chris and Aaron Lockwood, tract 1, Mark and Robin Douglas property subdivision, $184,000.
Vat II LLC to Freida Blanton, Lot 119, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $68,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to HB Property Group LLC, Lots 25 and 26, South Oaks subdivision, $104,000.
Bryan and Julie Groce and Kellie Groce to Ronald Studle, Lot 4, Cothrons Ky. 1297, $232,190.