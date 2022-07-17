Joseph and Jessica Priddy to Austin and Brittanee Moyers, Lots 2 and 3, Philip and Teresa Prewitt minor subdivision, $30,000.
Thomas Yadamec to Thomas Yadamec and Jennifer Sisler, Lots 17-19, Woodlands subdivision, no tax.
Daniel Simon and Tia Simon to Patrick Curtis Sanders-Byrd, Lot 5-1, Forrest Hardcastle Estate subdivision, $45,000.
Kevin and Rebecca Erven to Christopher and Carol Chandler, Lot 1-1, Glendon Matthew Peay minor subdivision, $119,000.
Jason Simmons and Tracy Vance to Samir Naciri and Hanane Ait Addi, Lot 8, Greystone subdivision, $240,000.
Andrew and Brittne Pence to Kyaw Kyaw and Thazin Khaing Kyaw, Lot 363, Greystone subdivision, $296,000.
Tanya and Alan Buttry to Dura and Robert Price, Lot 52, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $359,000.
Jared Buntin and Glen Duffer to Ronald Wilson, Lot 61, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $415,000.
Daniel Ray Fannin Irrevocable Trust to Cathy Hudson and Mark Bowman, Lot 5, Jake Acres subdivision, $300,000.
Lukas Peter Forbes to Kelley McGough, Lot 168, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $335,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Travis and Elisa Horvath, Lot 23, Stagner Farms subdivision, $350,035.
Jessie Ann McCoy Lee to Bryan Windham, Lot 43, Countryside Manor subdivision, $120,000.
Mark and Melanie Evans to Jason and Jennifer Wiesbrook, Lot 36, Crestmoor subdivision, $305,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Roger Herron, Lot 17, Stagner Farms subdivision, $338,315.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Alex Mung and Hau Vung, Lot 66, Stagner Farms, Phase 1, $298,195.
Don and Morgan Hardin to Mark Collins and Marilynn Nickolaou, Lot 1, Michael and Lawrence Coleman subdivision, $220,000.
James Chafton to Finer Greens Lawn & Landscapes LLC, Lot 13, Oak View subdivision, $70,000.
Ashwood Homes Inc. to Patrick and Cassondra Rice, Lot 108, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $579,900.
Burks Farms LLC to John and Clarkie Burks, land near Hwy. 1320, no tax.
Burrell Properties LLC to Freedom Ventures LLC, Lot 8, Glenview subdivision, $112,000.
Larry Pennington to Katherine Pennington and Christopher Pennington, land near North Campbell Road, no tax.
Brandon and Rachel Murphy to Shelby Clements, Lot 1, Della Beck Vandevender subdivision, $150,959.87.
Kaiaa LLC to Elijah Properties LLC, land near Brentmoor Drive, $197,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC to Tyler and Amy Kelley, Lot 37, Breckenridge subdivision, $340,000.
Robert Hassee to A-1 House Solutions LLC, Lot 277, Deer Park subdivision, no tax.
James Law to Kelsey and Jake Tullis, Lot 48, Lind-Cliff Meadows subdivision, $180,000.
Barbara Flannigan to Clint and Carolyn Henderson, Lot 6, Quarry View Estates subdivision, $228,000.
Crystal and Shaun Cummings to Carolyn Smith and Catherine McDaniel, Lot 25, Western Hills Estates, $253,000.
4H Investments LLC to Kevin Scotti and Renee Scotti Family Trust, Lot 109, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $470,000.
Jared Madison to JBL Ventures LLC, land near U.S. 68, $200,000.
Jeremy and Candice Purichia to Alan and Tanya Buttry, Lot 95, Deer Meadow subdivision, $400,000.
Robert and Kimberly McDaniel to Richard and Susan Hansen, land near Nugget Drive, $202,000.
Pauletta Miertl to Brandon Kilgus, Lot 7, Chaney addition, $187,000.
Heather Childress to Jeremy Childress, Lot 55, Fairvue Farm subdivision, no tax.
Beverly Hartis and Sue Hartis to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, land near Westmeade Avenue, $85,250.
Nikki and James Scott to Nikki Scott and Robin Throneberry, Lot 22, M.C. Hinton subdivision, no tax.
Patricia Diemer Chandler to James Thomas Diemer, land near Plano Road, no tax.
Estate of Nellie Hausdorf Smith to Janice Norris, land near Barren River Road, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christopher and Sandra Bickish, Lot 63, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $241,360.
Todd Thornton to Stephen Daniel Properties LLC, Lot 210, Southmeade Estates subdivision, $170,100.
G&G Development LLC to Giles Cunningham, Lot 5, Rancho Roca property subdivision, $45,000.
Robert and Penny Warwick to Elijah Properties LLC, Lot 19, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $110,000.
Pat Burden to Nickolas Dylan Harris, land near Whispering Hills Boulevard, no tax.
Stephanie Westrop and Jimmy Bell to Gregory Barnes III, Lot 61, Greystone subdivision, $230,000.
Reshat and Sanije Agushi to Big Dog Investments LLC, land near Oakwood Drive, $75,000.
Marlene and Bobby McPherson II to Matthew O’Dell and Logan Hunt, Lot 110, South Oaks subdivision, $315,000.
Paula Keith and Thomas Walden to Shawn Smith, land near Smiths Grove-Three Forks Road, $85,000.
Betsy Monroe to Jeffery and Samantha Hofmann, land near Valley View Drive, $425,000.
Ryan and Alexandra Murray to Adam Dockery, Lot 48, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $330,000.
Christopher and DeAndrea Green to Juan Vazquez Carmona and Eleodora Alarcon Rivera, Lot 220, Park Hills subdivision, $203,500.
Hannah Pearson to Lane Sadler, Lot 7, Earl Kirby subdivision, $190,000.
Katie Steele to Michael Webb, Lot 515, North Ridge subdivision, $235,000.
The Young Family Trust to David and Carol Workman, Lot 48, Briar Ridge subdivision, $525,000.
Paul and Marilyn Tamminga to Paul and Marilyn Tamminga, Lot 39, Breckenridge subdivision, no tax.
H&A Development LLC to Gemini Homes Inc., Lot 19, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, $95,000.
Alvaton Land Partners to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 57, Breckenridge subdivision, $49,900.
Steve and Angi Cline to JAG Properties LLC, land near Old Scottsville Road, $537,500.
Steve and Elizabeth Delashmit to David and Natalie Dancer, Lot 83, Crossridge subdivision, $530,000.
Robert and Beth Lawrence to Barry Clark and Christian Goley-Clark, Lot 3, Wally Keown and Karen Hendrick property subdivision, $250,000.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Roger and Zachary Turner, Lot 1, The Mark Douglas, Blue Level Road property subdivision, $105,000.
Sevenplus LLC to Mirsad Osmanovic, Lots 7, 7-1, 8, 8-1, 9, 9-1, 10, 10-1, 15 and 15-1, The Orchard at South Warren, $338,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to T&C Homes LLC, Lot 55, Breckenridge subdivision, $48,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to T&C Homes LLC, Lot 54, Breckenridge subdivision, $48,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to T&C Homes LLC, Lot 58, Breckenridge subdivsion, $48,000.
Dannie and Shania Yoder to Todd and Laura Simpkinson, land near Threlkel Ferry Road, $100,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Stephanie and Cory Hyman, Lot 42, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $274,900.
JDA Construction LLC to James Doubet and Caroline Lopes Siqueria, Lot 29, Poplar Grove subdivision, $382,398.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Meredith Orberson and Brian Fox, Lot 131, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $296,000.
Sherry and Edmon Kinser III to Donna Whitis, Lot 7-1, Ed Kinser and Dianne Kinser subdivision, no tax.
Paula and Danny Davidson to Paula H. Davidson Trust, land near Ky. 263, $50,000.
Paula and Danny Davidson to Paula H. Davidson Trust and Paula H. Davidson, land in deed book 266, page 367, $435,000.
Handy Homes LLC to Riley and Olivia Johnson, Lot 6, Handy Homes LLC property subdivision, $276,900.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Hill Country Homes LLC, Lot 67, Breckenridge subdivision, $49,900.
Heidi and Stephen Freeman to Joseph and Lauren Hilliard, Lot 89, Cherry Hill subdivision, $675,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Manuel Fadul, Lot 103, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $262,900.
David and Rebekkah Garvin to DGMP Properties LLC, Lot 9, Ogden Park subdivision, $227,000.
Alderson Properties LLC to Dakota Equipment LLC, Lot 14, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $65,515.
Bryan and Amanda Downing to Stephen and Mandy Smiley, Lot 2, Plano Estates major subdivision, $379,900.
Shamrock Homes LLC to KB Alvaton Inc., Lot 2, Breckenridge subdivision, $324,000.
1520 Westen St. to A Himalaya USA Holdings LLC, Lot 2, C.A. Hunt property, $1,300,000.
H. Properties Development to Lauren Legrand, Lot 20, Breckenridge subdivision, $350,000.
Stephen Gallup to Magan Gallup, land near Green Castle Road, no tax.
Arthur and Donna Parker to Danielle Parker, land in plat book 33, page 135, $13,738.
Desmond and Rozalind Bell to Bell Vue Properties LLC, Lot 20, Glen Lily Manor subdivision, no tax.
Douglas and Kimberly Burd to Doug Frint, Lot 8, Pleasant Hill Estates subdivision, $47,000.
April Breakfield to Melissa Simpson, Lot 131-15, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $275,000.
Cinzah Kim and Cinzah Bawi Er to Tyler Toe and Ngwe Toe, Lot 166, Springhill subdivision, $200,000.
Russell Gailor to Jami Averwater, Lot 15, Townhomes at Lost River subdivision, $192,000.
Biggs Real Estate LLC to Cheri Stapleton, Lot 40, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $279,900.
Patrick and Lindsay Pierce to Caleb and Nicole Davis, Lot 12, Quail Hollow subdivision, $715,000.
Rebecca Cassel to Allen Real Estate Group LLC, Lot 51, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $188,000.
Alicia Strode-Vetetoe and Thomas Vetetoe to Juan Valencia and Juana del carmen Valencia, Lot 29, Woodstone Springs subdivision, $200,000,
David Pirtle to James and Jessica Lamastus, Lot 6, Memphis Junction subdivision, $149,900.
James and Mackenzie DeVary to Rebecca Cassel, Lots 47 and 48, Willow Heights subdivision, $245,000.
DBR Holdings LLC to CG Property Holdings LLC, Units 116 and 117, Destiny Place Office Condominiums, $260,000.
Kenneth and Beverly Childress to Big Dog Investments LLC, land near Payne Street, $65,000.
Joyce Howell to Brennan Alvin Elsas and Tara Elyse Keith, land near Fairdale Avenue, $200,000.
William and Stella Lyle to The Lyle Family Trust, Lot 6, Stagecoach Springs, no tax.
Kenneth and Faye Jefferson to Saundra Birch, Lot 193, University Estates subdivision, $150,000.
Leland and Eva Davis to Zahra Doostmehraban and Mojtaba Doostmehraban, Lot 216, The Springfield subdivision, $262,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Madison Lee Williams and Gretchen Denise Bishop, Lot 145, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $246,580.
TMAG Properties LLC to Christina Mares, Lot 3-96, Olde Stone subdivision, $1,300,000.
Lalit Vishal Jain and Sharon Irene Keppinger-Jain to Lori Goodman and Robert Cook, land near Boyce-Fairview Road, $550,000.
Lynne Durham to Vincent and Lori Tyra, Lot 58, Talbott Place subdivision, $735,000.
Warren Association of Baptists Inc. to Jill and Lanny Loague Jr., Lot 3, Warren Association of Baptists subdivision, $50,000.