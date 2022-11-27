Redo Salkic to Willoughby Lane LLC, land on Willougby Lane, $400,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to John and Katherine Sheffield, Lot 67, Upton Farms subdivision, $52,000.
Josh and Brandi Duvall to Sandra Duvall, two properties on Girkin Road, $200,000.
Dirt Cheap LLC to Michael and Ashley Campbell, land near Westbrook Road, no tax.
Michael and Ashley Campbell to Michael and Ashley Campbell, land near Westbrook Road, no tax.
Sharon and Travis Ford to Peh Bu and Zam Sian Huai; and Nae Reh and Bu Mo, Lot 41, Creekwood subdivision, $220,000.
Estate of Randall Capps to Natalie and Jase Pinerola, land near Kensington Way, $525,000.
Big Time Properties LLC to Azra and Sinisa Andric, Lot 18, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $310,000.
Susan Halsel to Colby Downing, land on Cottonwood Drive, $330,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Esnaf Pasic, Lot 54, Stagner Farms subdivision, $299,785.
Hammer Homes LLC to Allie Sharp, Lot 169, Carter Crossings Unit Two, $286,200.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Caleb Reynolds and Ashley Jay, Lot 64, Stagner Farms subdivision, $330,145.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to William and Erica Faulkner, Lot 11, South Oaks subdivision, $332,506.
Marsha Alford to Ron Studle, land near First Street in Smiths Grove, $90,000.
Melissa Hankins to Brian and Audrey McKinney, land near Barren River Road, no tax.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Orquieda Real Estae LLC, Lot 191, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $260,000.
Jason Lindsey to Zulma Silva, Lot 1, Jason Lindsey and Roy Long properties, $105,000.
Thomas and Ashley Day to Leonard Bailey, Lot 63, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $345,000.
Kazimuddin Medical Properties LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $124,000.
Rafferty’s Real Estate Partners LLC and Riverside Shopping Center Inc. to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass and Riverwood Avenue, $75,000.
Orchard Springs LLC to Carpenter Group LLC, land near Jackson Square Condominiums, $137,000.
James and Cynthia Downey to The Dick and Cindy Downey Joint Revocable Trust, no tax.
Penny and Joe James to Samantha Moseley, land near Mount Lebanon Church Road, $250,000.
Robert and Heather Keith to David and Beth Jordan, Lot 60, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $534,900.
Cynthia Donnelly to Jeffrey and Robin Merimee, land on Shawnee Drive, $294,250.
Timothy and Sherri Larimore to Emily Martin, Lot 5-74, Olde Stone, section 2, $510,000.
Fairview Avenue Properties LLC to Kimberly Williams and Robert Jones, Lot 2, Burr Oaks subdivision, $85,000.
Molly Spurgeon to CLEM87 LLC, land near Old Scottsville Road, $342,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Fuqua Family Holdings LLC, Lot 64, Upton Farms subdivision, $51,000.
Steve Roberson and Rebecca Slater; Latishah Britt; Sidrick Smith and Malaika Williams; Shintaga Boards; and Johnathan Smith to Sidrick Smith, Lot 1, minor plat book 4, page 100, no tax.
Carter Crossings LLC to Robert and Beth Lawrence, Lot 93, Carter Crossings subdivision, $52,500.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Christina and Darrin Murphy, Lot 66, Upton Farms subdivision, $431,388.
Peter and Kimberly O’Nan to AMA Investments Inc., Lot 38, Cherry Hill subdivision and land near Greenview Lane, $515,000.
Autumn and Joseph Phill to Terra Watson, Lot 9, Beauty Estates subdivision, $152,500.
H. Wayne Kinkade and Alford Legacy LLC to Chad and Wendy Moseley, Lot 395, Hunting Creek Estates, $52,000.
Carol Norman to Scott Hilty, Lot 3, minor plat book 4, page 40, $112,000.
Daniel Hale and Taylor Broderick to David and Lynda Broderick, land near Richardsville Pike, $60,000.
Estate of Evelyn Hayes to Twana Cornett, land near Combs Avenue, no tax.
Evan and Kylie Echols to Troy and Sandra Wells, Lot 1, Wayne Norris subdivision, $408,000.
Remodel Realty LLC to Square Footage LLC, land near Park Street, no tax.
Dewayne and Lou Ann Sanford to Megan Pinson, land near Fuqua Road, $60,000.
Sherry and Mark Novelli to Steven Hall and Theresa Weishaar, Lot 83, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $570,000.
V. Scott and Teresa Gary to Diana Richardson, Lot 127, Crossridge subdivision, $719,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Timothy Andrea, Lot 58, Stagner Farms subdivision, $357,580.
Southern Brothers Homes LLC to Robert and Heather Keith, Lot 396, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $400,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to James and Mary Crane, Lot 98, Stagner Farms subdivision, $382,820.
Munib and Adisa Avdic to Kathryn and Jonathan King, Lot 53, Upton Farms subdivision, $360,000.