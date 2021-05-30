Mackenzie Meadows LLC, d/b/a Southern Design & Build, to Hammers Homes LLC, Lot 32, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $49,900.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC, d/b/a Southern Design & Build, to Hammer Homes, Lot 31, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $49,900.
M&S Reh LLC to Donna and John Lokey, Lot 34, Briggs addition, $130,000.
The Vinings at Collett LLC to Motley Trading Co. LLC, Lot 42, Vinings subdivision, $180,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Reagan Young and William Harlan, Lot 17, Breckenridge subdivision, $43,650.
Kathie Hendrick and Ella and Richard Wolford to Mario and Niloofar Campos, land near Penns Chapel Road, $116,500.
Amanda and Chase Seegmiller to John and Carrie Cusker, Lot 7, Shawnee Estates, $267,000.
John and Tressie Bandy to PG Homes LLC, land near Louisville Road, $237,500.
Scattergood Properties LLC to AWEX Properties LLC, land near Clay Street and Glen Lily Road, $260,000.
Tanya Runner to Melissa Baker and Nancy and Allen Baker, Lot 255, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $245,000.
Rachel Jones to Fadil and Fazila Kadric, Lot 44, Springwater subdivision, $280,000.
Justin and Brionna Pigram to Megan and William Henness III, Lot 33, Vinings subdivision, $300,000.
Asad and Ambreen Fraser to Pengwin Properties LLC, Lot 6, Claypointe Complex subdivision, $380,000.
Coaljori LLC to Matthew Prater, land near West 10th Street, $108,900.
Sue White to Allene and Benjamin Foster, Lots 4-7, Ogden Park subdivision, $185,000.
Ura and Amy Yoder and Alma and Carol Barnett to Shelby and Stephen Hoffman, Lot 11, Carolyn Evans estate and Lavonda Hall estate property subdivision, $235,000.
Joe and Navada Campbell to Ashlea Campbell Welch, Lot 8, Drakes Ridge subdivision, no tax.
Stephanie and Daniel McCarthy III to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., Lot 12, Springwater subdivision, $259,900.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Tanner and Lynnden Pearson, Lot 49, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners LLC to Hansbrough Development LLC, Lot 2, Cornerstone Point subdivision, $40,000.
Brandon and Ashley Coffey to Timothy and Janis Sweat, Lot 14, Cross Creek subdivision, $350,000.
Renee Sherry to Toby and Anita Ellis, Lot 39, Springwater subdivision, $210,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Derrick and Nina Lyday, Lot 48, Blevins Farm subdivision, $380,000.
Seth Turbeville to Danny and Laura Oliver, Lots 29 and 30, Parkway Villa subdivision, $235,000.
Bruce and Leigha Cook to Steve Mugleston, Lot 50, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, $280,000.
John and Sheay Peay; Stephanie and James Rowe; Terrence and Susan Cooksey; and Emily Cooksey and Jesse Berry to HOGEL DRIVE LLC, land near Hogle Drive, $580,000.
Dart Lady Enterprises LLC to JAD Bowling Green LLC, Lot 8, Vette City commercial subdivision, $180,000.
James and Courtney Montelli to Kellie Mahaney and Courtney Zamata, Lot 36, Charleston Place subdivision, $230,000.
Sarah Miller-Hopkins and Jacob Hopkins to Mark and Anna Locke, land near Clark Street, $194,900.
Kaleb and Cody Kessler to Benjamin and Courtney Caulk, Lot 46, Park Hills subdivision, $179,900.
Greystone Properties Inc. to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 607, Greystone subdivision, $41,000.
The Howard L. Slaughter and Linda L. Slaughter Revocable Living Trust to Nathan Slaughter and Carla Slaughter, Lot 33, Sunny Acres subdivision, $16,000.
Bobby and Sandra Woods to Bobby Woods, land near Old Greenhill Road, no tax.
Bobby and Sandra Woods to Bobby Woods, two tracts on Omer May Wood property, no tax.
Motley Trading Co. LLC to Hbaw Reh and Preth Mor, Lot 11, Heritage subdivision, $320,000.
John and Sheay Peay; Stephanie and James Rowe; Terrence and Susan Cooksey; and Emily Cooksey and Jesse Berry to HOGEL BYPASS LLC, Lot 7, RCP Thomas estate subdivision, $580,000.
Dane and Melinda Herman to Michael Harper, Lot 217, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $274,000.
Jeanette Watson to Brandy and Brian Tucker Jr., Lot 51, Thoroughbred subdivision, $189,000.
Charles McKinney Jr. to Leland and Sarah McManus, Lot 82, Kenway Estates subdivision, $116,900.
Ruthie Bale to Alber and Mary Laubauskas, Lot 6, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $256,000.
Boris Siakam to Charles McKinney Jr. and Erin Flora, Lot 160, McKinney Farms subdivision, $242,900.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Cameron Randolph, land near Morehead Road, $120,000.
Cesar and Amanda Guerra to Dustin Read, Lot 271, Greystone subdivision, $200,500.
BG Constructors LLC to Kristin Parsley and Michael Bush, Lot 37, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $259,000.
Ripeland Properties LLC to Shelly and Clint Sperling, Lot 1, Morning Star subdivision, $837,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Elizabeth Huber, Lot 5-33, Olde Stone subdivision, $55,000.
Charlton and Patricia Quinn to James and Jill Brown, Lot 4, Samuel Rippy minor subdivision, $185,000.
Timothy and Janis Sweat to Tyrone Long, Lot 155, Whispering Hills subdivision, $225,000.
Big Oak Properties LLC to Kris King and Michelle Rojas, Lot 38, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $292,000.
Carl and Huda Melky to Melissa Dennison, Lot 5-101, Olde Stone subdivision, $327,500.
Mark and Danny Marr to Kelsey and Seth Washburn, land near Taylor Avenue, $177,900.
Mark and Kimberly Oliver to Lisa and Ruben Martinez III, land near Morgantown Road, $438,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Lots 67-73, 80 and 81, Carter Crossings subdivision, $431,100.
VH6 LLC to Vanhooser Holdings LLC, Lots 2-8 and 2-9A, Otte commercial subdivision, $848,000.
Bryan Carson to Lead Properties LLC, land near Magnolia Avenue, $115,500.
Greystone Properties Inc. to B.G. Builders LLC, Lots 565 and 570, Greystone subdivision, $82,000.
Scott and Tomitha Blair to Jacob and Randi Dent, Lot 19, Girkin Woods subdivision, $250,000.
Carroll and Sandy Moseley to Tonya Root, land near Alvaton Road, $183,500.
Kham Lim LLC to Fuqua Family Holdings LLC, Lot 56, Creekwood Village subdivision, $670,000.
Jason and Ashley Jones to Tiffany and Samuel Scharbrough Jr., Lot 18, The Vinings subdivision, $325,900.
Jamie and Amanda Warder to Brad Martens Investments LLC, Lot 12, Woodstone Springs subdivision, $135,000.
Hua Wang and Jianbing Qu to Brittany Taylor Martin and Steven James Pitera, Lot 51, Crestmoor subdivision, $190,000.
GTS Properties LLC to Shatara Cage, Lot 199, McKinney Farms subdivision, $219,000.
Corey and Katie Lannert to Albert Ely, Lot 128, Southmeade Estates addition, $205,000.
Harlan Construction Inc. to Angel Lynnette Lee, Lot 99, Summit subdivision, $669,900.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Lisa Hungerford, Lot 578, Greystone subdivision, $247,500.
Shamrock Homes LLC to Ezra Hood and Christina Cobb, Lot 67, South Oaks subdivision, $235,000.
Martha Urban to Martha Urban, Lot 35, Jennie Briggs addition, $1,950.
Myles & Sons Properties LLC to Floyd James Tomes and John Scott Gaines, land near Fair and 13th streets, $94,000.
GC Royalty & Investment LP to SAM Capital LLC, land near Adams Street, $1,600,000.
John B. Hollinsworth Marital Trust to John B. Hollinsworth Family Trust, Lot 2, Overholt Builders minor subdivision, no tax.
Gold Mint LLC to Sabahudin and Mirsada Muratovic and Tamara Muratovic, Lot 10, Park Hills subdivision, $110,000.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC, d/b/a Southern Design & Build to Rushing Properties LLC, Lots 55 and 56, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $80,000.
Phillip and Lana VanMeter to Richard Feldman, Unit C, Lot 32, Eastwood Village, $230,000.
Robert Bierman Sr. and Donna Chatman to Abigail Colleen Menko, Lot 71, Greystone subdivision, $196,000.
Pamela Knapp to Chad William Somerville and Samuel Lindstedt Favela, Lot 127, McKinney Farms subdivision, $204,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 190, McKinney Farms subdivision, $37,900.
Hung Chang and Jung Soon to Mahmood Qazi and Shabana Qazi, Lot 40, Belle Haven subdivision, $396,000.
Rothco Properties LLC to S. Frank Smith Jr. and Betty Tee Smith; and Rachel McCubbins, Lot 4-1, Cumberland Pointe Villas subdivision, $269,985.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Joshua and Antoinette Prock, Lot 579, Greystone subdivision, $277,900.
David and Christine Sipes to James and Lanetta Lytle, Lot 61, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, $270,000.
Jeanette Driver and Pamela and Randall Collins to Matthew and Rachel Kielczewski, land near Glasgow Road, $160,000.
Rebecca and Gary Hunt to Jennie and Jerry Eakles, land near Ky. 1083, no tax.
Kaitlyn and Robert Hudnall to Miranda Follmuth, Lot 3A, Samuel Meredith minor subdivision property, $176,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Khai Tung and Niang San, Lot 39, Autumn View subdivision, $207,900.
Chad Davis to Chad and Jeanette Brumley, Lot 126, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $355,000.
Dorothy and George Gaddis Jr. to WeRLands LLC, land near William Simmons Road, $21,945.90.
Lauren Lamar to Paul and Bethany Bowling, Lot 12, Vinings subdivision, $$302,900.
Veronica and John Poteet to Bayram Ali and Sonya Kuychiyeva, Lot 18, Mackenzie Meados subdivision, $75,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jody and Randall Yeater, Lot 50, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $259,160.
Frank Sandidge to Sandra Sandidge, Lot 14, Nichols addition, no tax.
Mark and Tania Ashby to Mark and Tania Ashby, two tracts on Ashby property of record in plat book 42, page 372, no tax.
Mark and Tania Ashby to Mark and Tania Ashby, land near Bellevue Drive, no tax.
Shane VanMeter to Quintin and Amy Littrell, Lot 126, Hartland subdivision, $545,000.