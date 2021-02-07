September Lakes LLC to Saurabh Vishnubbhai Patel and Ashlesha Patel, Lot 64, September Lakes subdivision, $69,900.
William and Jamie Austin to Sean and Lacey Johnson, land near Duncan Road, $170,000.
James and Deborah Carroll to Cody Eblen, land near Peachtree Lane, $97,500.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Austin Disney, Lot 7, Ogden Park subdivision, $207,000.
Jannetta Oliver to Tyler Cockerel and Jannetta Oliver, Lot 3, Cumberland Estates subdivision, no tax.
Douglas and Wendy Gass to Joshua Landreth and Larry Jolicoeur Jr., Lot 10, Pleasant Valley Estates subdivision, $142,000.
Kimoeung That and Saroeuth Chan to Symia Jones, Lot 1, Jaggers subdivision, $149,999
Bobbie Dawson to Bobbie Dawson and Teresa Justice, Lot 37, Dutch Gardens subdivision, no tax.
J.E. Holland Properties LLC to Ulster LLC, Lot 10, Southside Realty Co. addition, $139,100.
Jason and Dena Mills to Denad Mujkanovic and Adis Mujic, land in deed book 1168, page 706, $32,000.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Austin Disney, land near Magnolia Avenue, $207,000.
Virginia Halford to Ryan Black, Lot 3, Northglen subdivision, $139,900.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Bradley Strickland, Lot 589, North Ridge subdivision, $180,375.
Jonathan and Julia McNabb to William Boyd, Lot 16, Lake Ayre Estates subdivision, $359,500.
James Cook & Associates LLC to Kyle and Amber Kisicki, Lot 144, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $410,000.
Toyo and Elaine Brown to Deena Stivers, land near Beech Bend Road, $65,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jessica and James Minor, Lot 53, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $217,460.
Jacob and Jessica Dodge to Bobby House, Lot 2, Bob Hunt addition, $122,000.
Joshua Vance to Joseph and Kimberly Lillard, Lot 2, Lamastus property, $200,000.
Benjamin and Kirsty Washam to Michael and Ashley Barclay, Lot 23, Pebble Ridge subdivision, $309,000.
Larry and Kimberly Brown to Ralph and Lachel Thompson, Lot 3, James and Kathleen Goad subdivision, $32,500.
Larry and Kimberly Brown to Benjamin and Kirsty Washam, Lot 9, Cobblestone subdivision, $355,000.
REC Development LLC to Lea and William Walker III, Lot 2, plat book 26, page 10, $274,900.
Spirit Ridge Properties LLC to Perry Bargery, land near Graham Street, $137,000.
308 Partners LLC to Drake Apartment Partners LLC, Lot 4, Graywood subdivision, $46,080,000.
Cave Mill Station LLC to Cave Mill II LLC, Lots 1-1 and 1-4, Cave Mill Station commercial subdivision, $1,724,000.
Martha Harkleroad to Sarah and Timothy Hatton, land near Redwood Drive, $320,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Dalton and Allyson Worley, Lot 183, McKinney Farms subdivision, $231,000.
Brian and Emily Hyndman to Fidele Nyoka; and Jackline Etando and Msewa Amuri, Lot 126, Eastland Park subdivision, $219,000.
David and Juli McCay to Connie Hill, Lot 4, plat book 35, page 20, $570,000.
Harold Lessner IV to James and Leeanne Brown, Lot 309, North Ridge subdivision, $156,220.
Michelle and Paul Koontz; Alannah and Jonathan Robertson; and Todd and Robin Smith to Judy McCoy, land near Carl Jordan Road, $5,850.
The Jones Company of Kentucky II LLC to Matthew and Katherine Cox, Lot 37, South Oaks subdivision, $235,000.
Night Hawk Real Estate LLC to Rachel and James Lundy, Lot 2, Melvin Howard property, $167,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 42, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Hansbrough Development LLC to Mario and Berta Escobar, Lot 8, Cornerstone Point subdivision, $260,000.
Brian Jennings and Ana Belem Garcia Hernandez, Lot 233, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $335,000.
Darri and Joy Pinerola to Kalyana Pallerla and Madhuri Penchikala, Lot 28, Covington Grove subdivision, $767,725.
Kevin and Jessica Branstetter to Tawny and Jason Hall, Lot 33, Fairvue Farms subdivision, $430,000.
Matlock Properties LLC to DTD Inc., Lot 10, Matlock Farms subdivision, $85,000.
Christopher and Rita Whitney to Seventeen Investments LLC, Lot 43, Lind Cliff Meadows subdivision, $100,000.
Z&R Enterprises Inc. to Rachel Blalock, Lot 131, Deer Park subdivision, $165,000.
Blaine and Priscilla Ferrell to Kevin and Bethany Croslin, land near Old Scottsville Road, $260,500.
Mike and Evon Hymer to William McClure, Lot 31, Pebble Ridge subdivision, $180,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Francis and Vonetta Kibirige, Lot 567, Northridge subdivision, $189,900.
Robert and Rachel Pendleton to Kevin and Laura Childers, Lot 100, Richland subdivision, $345,000.
Jocelyn Acker to Jocelyn Acker and Angela Kurek-Acker, Lot 186, Park Hills subdivision, no tax.
Duncan and Odette Tabarias to Big Dog Investments LLC, land near Goshen Church Road, $97,300.
Lenora and Gregory Isenberg and Paula and Manuel Anderson to Paula and Manuel Anderson, two properties on Ky. 185, $225,000.
Beech Bend Farms LLC to David Garvin, Lot 2, Beech Bend Farms subdivision, no tax.
Estate of Patsy Carter to Phillip and Sandra Carter, tracts 7 and 8, Patsy P. Carter estate subdivision, $267,500.
H. Wayne Kinkade and Alford Legacy LLC to Chad and Wendy Moseley, Lots 367-369, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $100,000.
Greystone Properties Inc. to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 580, Greystone subdivision, $41,000.
Creekwood Rentals LLP to MNL Properties LLC, Lot 62, Creekwood Village subdivision, $432,500.
Kelsey Jones to Zion Napier and Samantha Ebelhar, Lots 73 and 74, Normal View addition, $101,000.
BCTA Properties LLC to Mark and Stephany Carter, Lot 21, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $40,000.
TCB LLC to Luxury Club LLC, Lot 24, Normal View addition, $45,000.
American Bank & Trust Co. Inc. to Kenneth and Sarah Sapp, Lots 14-16, Parkview subdivision, $227,000.
Greenwood Park Inc. to Lane Norris, land near 13th Street, $140,000.
Ramanbhai and Anandiben Patel; Dhavel and Rinku Patel; and Hareshkumar Patel to Palakkumar and Hemlata Patel, Lot 131, Summit subdivision, $88,000.
Gregory Wall and Jamie Cole to Stephen Oliver, Lot 120, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, $310,000.
Isaiah and DeAnna King to Trent Ranburger, Lot 43, Twin Elms subdivision, $278,500.
Alderson Homes LLC to Christjan McIntosh, Lot 38, Heritage subdivision, $255,000.
Jan and Sue Allis to James and Stephanie Thomas, Lot 12, Fountain Crest subdivision, $310,000.
Melissa and Billy Follin to Travis and Emery Causey, land near College and Park streets in Woodburn, $175,000.
David Shadowen to David Shadowen Revocable Trust, Lots 5 and 6, Hillview addition, no tax.
Kerri and Michael Clem to Kerri and Michael Clem, Lot 71-1, Traditions subdivision, no tax.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Wayne and Wendy Tyree, Lots 1, 2, 1-1, 1-2 and 2-1, Carl and Waneta Netherton subdivision, $150,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Kyle and Taylor Hodnett, Lot 59, Heritage subdivision, $283,900.
Mallory Trinh to Kari Willen, Lot 52, Charleston Place subdivision, $198,000.
Colby and Angela Murray to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 238, Summit subdivision, $525,000.
Michael Brian Nash to Dalton Garner, Lot 8, Jeremiah Jones subdivision, $157,000.
James and Jennifer Madison to James and Jennifer Madison, Tract 1 (land in Angus Acres subdivision); Tract 2 (Lot 10, Angus Acres subdivision); and Tract 3 (land near Old Scottsville Road), no tax.
Blevins & Blevins LLC and Leon and Seretha Adams to Blevins and Blevins LLC, Lot 3, Carolyn Evans estate and the Lavonda Hall estate property subdivision, no tax.
Estate of Helen Jud Smith to Pods LLC, Lot 45, Nealwood addition, $82,500.
Jerry Stokes Construction Inc. to Olde Stone Development LLC, Lot 11-22, Olde Stone subdivision, no tax.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Stokes Homes LLC, Lots 4-8, 4-35, 4-24, 5-40, 5-41, 5-42, Olde Stone subdivision, $350,000.
Bart and Allison Anderson to Sherry Adams, Lot 5-75, Olde Stone subdivision, $325,000.
Tonya and Doris Bridges and James and Lori Sexton to James and Lori Sexton, Lot 12, Whispering Hills subdivision, no tax.
Kenneth and Kim Frassinelli to Gabrielle and Eric Madison, land near Woodburn-Allen Springs Road, $45,000.
Anthony and Lauren Holloway to Jennifer and James Brock, Lot 22, McLellan Farms subdivision, $373,000.
Jimmy and Sandra Cooke to Matthew Cooke, land near College Street in Smiths Grove, no tax.
Mountain Stone Products LLC to Hawkeegan Properties LLC, Lot 2-1, major subdivision plat book 22, page 108, no tax.
Jackson’s Landing Inc. to A Himalaya USA Properties LLC, Lot 42-2, Walker & Associates subdivision, $5,889,600.
Nick’s Landing Inc. to A Himalaya USA Properties LLC, Lot 1-2, Pascoe Estates, $3,926,400.
Tradition’s Landing LLC to A Himalaya USA Properties LLC, Lot 3-2, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $750,000.
Shane Van Meter to A Himalaya USA Properties LLC, Lot 8, Shirley Basham subdivision, $588,000.
Thornton Investments LLC to Taibos Landing LLC, 313 and 325 Audley Ave., $1,186,400.
