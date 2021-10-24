Heather Byers to Jacob and Morgan Martin, Lot 23, Springhurst subdivision, $245,000.
Kathryn McNeal White to Naresh Ojha and Saroj Sharma, Lot 343, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $360,000.
Wendy Strode to Jayme Davis-Waddell and Jonathan Creal Waddell, Lot 18, Bent Tree Estates subdivision, $442,500.
623 Group LLC to Brandi and Daniel Long, Lot 45, Bent Tree Estates subdivision, $334,500.
Julie and Joe Pearson and Bonnie and Kerry Washer to Debra Burks, Lot 4, McLellan Farms subdivision, $345,000.
Gary and Sherry Ausbrooks to Tyler and Elise Hollis, Lot 1-2, Jerry and Bonnie Miller minor subdivision, $346,000.
Harold T. Hitch Jr.; Bradley and Catherine Hitch; Darryl and Stephanie Hitch; and Timothy Hitch and DeAhn Hyder Baucom to Darryl Hitch, Lot 3, Gary Alvin Bunch property, no tax.
Vos Family Trust to Susane and Juan Leguizamon, Lot 7, Smallhouse Lawn addition, $255,000.
Aaron and Ashleigh Emberton to Dylan Turpin, Lot 19, Pinewood Estates, $145,000.
William T. Myers Irrevocable Trust to Heather Ann Khan, Lot 24, Steeplechase subdivision, $299,900.
Jason and Dena Mills to McDonald Property Management LLC, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $495,000.
EB Rental LLC to Wesley and Courtney Powell, Lot 237, Summit subdivision, $429,900.
Donna Schiess and Douglas Hibbard to Hannah Glass, Lot 151, Park Hills subdivision, $199,900.
Chester and Patricia Zoeller to DBR Holdings LLC, land near College Street, $94,782.28.
Megan Miller to Scott and Cynthia Hampton, Lot 19, Cherry School addition, $154,900.
PRI Properties LLC to A Himalaya KY2 Properties LLC, Parcel 1 (land near Merideth Street); and Parcel 2 (land near Cabell Drive), $2,787,600.
Next Phase LLC to A Himalaya KY2 Properties LLC, two tracts on U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $4,646,000.
Mario Campos Jr. and Niloofar Dulooie Campos to Landon and Jillianne Elkind, Lot 1, Aspen Place subdivision, $325,000.
Penny and Jeffrey Hogan to Penny and Jeffrey Hogan, Lot 18, Hillwood Estates subdivision, no tax.
James and Deloris Glass to Lori and Michael Burns, land in deed book 431, page 333, no tax.
Sandra E. Gramling to Dreva Kirkwood, Lot 23, Greystone subdivision, $226,000.
Adam and Wendy Bowers to James and Erica Thetford, Lot 210, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $294,000.
Kelly Copenhaver to Randall Roberts, Lot 147, Greystone subdivision, $150,000.
David Turner Construction and Remodeling LLC to Janice Wierson, Lot 10, Enclave at Forde’s Crossing, $724,900.
Arland and Barbara Daniel to Mark and Teresa Hailey, land near Vanmeter Road, $125,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC and Eric Wallace to Rushing Builders Inc., 1985 Twilight Ave. and 1969 Spring Lakes Circle, $90,000.
Magnolia Lane Investments LLC to Jase and Natalie Pinerola, Lot 17, South Side Realty Co., no tax.
Kylene and Kevin Newton to Heath and Karen Glass, land near Ky. 526, $260,000.
Estate of David Allen Price to Jacquelyn Price, land near Ky. 240, no tax.
CM Property Investments LLC to Colton Watson and Matt Fuqua, Lot 10, Highland Gardens subdivision, no tax.
Southern Craftsman Homes LLC to Chris Leptinsky, Lot 79, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, no tax.
Thomas and Lucille Turnbow to Daniel and Tina Phillips, Parcel 3, Autie Pearl Smith Estate subdivision, $355,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Cedric and Amanda Browning, Lot 64, Blevins Farm subdivision, $421,685.
Janice Wierson to John and Cathy Otis, Lot 1, Mill Valley subdivision, $830,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc. to Htay Reh, Lot 276, McCoy Place subdivision, $317,000.
J.E. Holland Properties to Kevin Poole, land near Morgantown Road, $97,370.
James Bucher to Danielle Cole, Lot 290, North Ridge subdivision, $205,000.
Maxine Tye to Shari Ogilvie, Lot 47, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, $300,000.
Prather and Ashley Lanier to James and Lisa Bolinger, Lot 128, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $335,000.
Gene and Judith Perkins to Brandon and Anna Kilgus, Lot 139, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $635,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Mary K. Moore, Lot 563, North Ridge subdivision, $213,900.
Summit Partners Inc. to Prestige Worldwide HC LLC, Lots 224 and 225, Summit subdivision, $110,000.
Mark Douglas Construction Inc. to Blackrock Builders LLC, Lot 19, Cobblestone subdivision, $55,000.
Jeremy and Rachel Luallen to Charles and Susan Zuccarell, Lot 53, Pleasant Place subdivision, $290,000.
Chase and Carly Beckner to Patrick Pierce and Lindsay Amyx, Lot 12, Quail Hollow subdivision, $680,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Adam and Marcela Logsdon, Lot 2-1, minor plat book 8, page 110B, $149,000.
Tracy and Joseph Fields to Wesley Cassady, Lot 1-1, plat book 38, page 137, $215,000.
SCL Consulting LLC to Stormi and Alec Wilks, Lot 82, South Oaks subdivision, $275,900.
Michael and Lorie Hensley to Matthew and Kelly Johnson, Lot 184, Summit subdivision, $535,000.
Carlton Hix to Charles and Connie Drew, Lot 1, Ruth Cary subdivision, $62,000.
Blackjack Real Estate LLC to Oak & Belle Investments LLC, Lot 158, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $165,000.
Lead Properties LLC to Lead Renovations LLC, Lots 11 and 12, Collett addition, no tax.
Debbie Whalen to Zam Khan Dal and Myint Myint Than, Lot 123, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, $290,000.
Overholt Builders LLC to Tar Root and Sarah Paw, Lot 112, Springwater subdivision, $240,000.
Melody and Kelly Thompson Jr. to Ryan Lucas, land near Barren River Road, $40,000.
Fieldstone Commercial LLC to Luckysai LLC, Lot 7, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $515,000.