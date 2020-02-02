Lois Turner to Frustine Kaganda and Helene Nyamaholo, land near Crewdson Drive, $189,000.
Gregory Willis and Forrest Halford to Carlos Mendoza, Lot 41, New West Town subdivision, $93,000.
Sharonda and Merton Loury to Ryan Dearbone, Lot 292, Park Hills subdivision, $162,500.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 4, 5, 104, 106, 109-114, Magnolia Hills, $380,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Brown & Brown Construction LLC, Lot 3-91-7, Olde Stone subdivision, $120,000.
George and Ora Ranpenthal to Philip and Barbara Hill, Lot 37, McCoy Place subdivision, $245,000.
Wilma Pauline Cunningham Revocable Trust to David and Sheila King, tract 2, Lucille King Estates, $95,300.
Diana and Laurence Rice to Ronald Papp and Kelly Harris, Lot 82, McCoy Place, $268,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Brit and Lacey Vincent, Lot 4-12, Olde Stone subdivision, $65,000.
Stuart and Brandy Cook to Casey Logsdon, Lot 3, Blevins Bethel Lane subdivision, $131,900.
KN&N Properties LLC and Lewis and Jennifer Logan to Tybee Capital LLC, 167 Butler Way, 1160 Stubbins St., 1176 Stubbins St., 1311 Stubbins St., 206 Plain Ave., 319 Woodford Ave., 325 W. 12th Ave., 1331 Stubbins St., 505 Glen Lily Road, 521 Woodford Ave., 209 Woodford Ave., 210 Plain Ave., and land near Plain Avenue, $1,174,500.
Shirley Schwarz to Brandy Johnson, Lot 10, C.A. Hunt property, $118,000.
Western Homes LLC to Eric Tun-Sanchez, Lot 559, Greystone subdivision, $202,500.
Christopher and Paula Taylor and Felicia and Jeremy Thompson to Bryant and Gina Smith and Bennett Smith, Lot 28, Sunrise addition, $77,000.
Community Action of Southern Kentucky Inc. to Jennifer Powell, Lot 8, Double Springs Industrial Park, $250,000.
A.J. Industrial Properties LLC and Best Properties Inc. to Edwin Wilbanks Jr. and Angela Anderson, Lot 6-1, Barren River Industrial Park, $65,000.
Bradley and Katie Burch to Marla Burch, Lot 3, Sunrise Gardens subdivision, $180,000.
Jared Fuson to Jared Fuson and Brittany Walker, Lot 425, Hidden River Estates, no tax.
Larry and Michelle Kennedy to C&S Property LLC, land near Main Street, $115,000.
Joseph and Jaclyn Waddell to Tiffany and Jonathan Berndt; and Lois Berndt, land near Ky. 242, $237,405.
Vinaychandra and Ushaben Patel to Vinaychandra and Ushaben Patel, Lot 137, Summit subdivision, no tax.
Zachary and Katelyn Simpson to Austin Sterchi and Ashley Pendley, Lot 20, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $236,500.
George and Dana Greco to Timothy Turner, James Turner and Lois Turner, Lot 109, Park Hills subdivision, $150,000.
South Glen Properties LLC to Legacy Homes and Remodeling LLC, Lot 160, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $59,000.
Biggs Real Estate LLC to J&T Property Management Inc., 1333 Collegeview Drive and 416 Warren Way, $100,000.
Clydene Hayes to Purple Door Realty LLC, Lot 2, Mitchell Court, $55,000.
Claypool Knob Development LLC to Ashron Properties LLC, Lot 64, Stonehenge subdivision, no tax.
Ajae Management LLC to Elijah Properties LLC, Lot 72, Shamrock Acres subdivision, $158,500.
Brittany and Kenneth James Jr. to Michael and Deanne Turner, Lot 1, plat book 40, page 46, $153,000.
Chris and Tanya Gentry to William and Martha Andersen, Lot 366, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $350,000.
Donna Strode to Mark Douglas Construction LLC, land near Goodrum Road, $25,000.
Chad and Pamela Davidson to Jaron and Valerie Dowalter, land near 14th and Park Street, $112,000.
Joseph and Jennifer Reynolds to Big Dog Investments LLC, Lot 2-1, minor plat book 8, page 110B, $85,000.
Dennis and Mary Meffert to Linda Susan St. Yves, Lot 178, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $151,900.
The Dorothy Scott Crawford Revocable Trust to The Eagle Trust Agreement, Lot 127, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $90,000.
Philip and Teresa Cardwell to Jacob and Melissa Hamlin, Lot 282, Greystone subdivision, $175,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Paul Soloman, Lot 83, Magnolia Hills, $181,998.
Ethan and Amanda Givan to Joshua Wheeler and Merideth Thomas, Lot 75, Coalition Estates, $176,000.
Janice Rhorer to James Cody Bond, Lot 80, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $176,000.
Donald Williams and Kim Williams to Jerry and Melanie Shirley, Lot 3-78, Olde Stone subdivision, $650,000.
Darrell and Tracy Oliver to Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners LLC, Lot 40, Cobblestone subdivison, $55,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc. to Tom and Amanda Goodworth, Lot 2, Stuart subdivision, no tax.
Joshua Driskill to Brooke Robison, land near Brookwood Drive, no tax.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 36, Heritage subdivision, $47,500.
Robert and Connie Vincent to BB&B LLC, Lot 3, Kirby addition, $167,500.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 33, Heritage subdivision, $47,500.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 58, Heritage subdivision, $47,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Carlos Sustaita Salazar and Mercedes Sustaita Salazar, Lot 20, Magnolia Hills, $261,143.
Craig Mayes to Ross and Laura Nowland, Lot 38, Plano Estates major subdivision, $299,900.
