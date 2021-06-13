H&A Development LLC to Gemini Homes Inc., Lot 18, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, $95,000.
Nadine Lowe to TB Ventures LLC, Lot 10, plat book 3, page 65, $38,000.
Sean and Jillian Preston to Joy-Elizabeth Pittman and Evan Michael Elliott, Lot 7, Coventry subdivision, $1,257,500.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC d/b/a Southern Design & Build to Philip and Gail Zimmerman, Lot 31, Spring Lakes subdivision, $46,000.
Russell and Tonya Simpson to Mark and Anna Maria Bartram, Lot 14, Briar Ridge subdivision, $422,100.
Mark and Phyllis Roberts to Omar Antonio Garcia and Jesurin Odulan Sanchez-Delcid, Lot 49, Glen Lily Manor subdivision, $79,500.
Charles and Rita Adams to J.E. Holland Properties LLC, Lots 18-20, J. Frank Grimes addition, $135,000.
Brian Gill and Aerial Neighbors to Jonathan and Noah Lindsey, Lot 61, North Ridge subdivision, $190,000.
Stephen and Crystal Young and James and Lauren Young to Nick Durkalski and Michele Durkalski, land near Greencastle Road, $40,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Madison Moss, Lot 60, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $243,635.
Rose Mary Frank and Terry Frank to Miguel A. Franco Vazquez and Ana Cristina Camarena Romo, Lot 21, Ivan Downs subdivision, $389,900.
Allan and Wendy Crafalho to Colbren Keith Inglis, Lot 4, Browning Heights subdivision, $172,000.
Mervin and Leora Overholt to Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 17, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $49,500.
Estate of Rosella Isbell to Lone Oak Acres LLC, Lots 6 and 7, plat book 44, page 235, $652,700.
PDBG LLC to DC Capital Group LLC, Unit A3, Mainspring Condominium, $172,000.
Gregory Lane to Sue White, Lot 25, Copperfield Estates subdivision, $269,000.
Dino and Elizabeth Veletanlic to Yilan Hu and Weiqiang Huang, Lot 76, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $340,000.
Garth Middaugh to Mark and Robin Douglas, two tracts on Phillips Road, $215,000.
Almir and Mersiha Hamzic to Admir and Belma Hamzic, Lots 43 and 44, Westgate View subdivision, $50,000.
Golden Land Co. LLC to Simpson Family Capital LLC, Lot 24-6, Hartland subdivision, $950,000.
Donald and Teresa White to Par Reh and Ei Meh, Lot 13, Autumn View subdivision, $199,500.
Jeremy and Erin Goad to Linda and Christopher Freeman, Lot 88, Fountain Trace subdivision, $605,000.
John and Jenny Hester and Jeffrey and Krystal Martin to Elvedin Dzoklo, Lot 138-3, Whispering Hills subdivision, $205,100.
Yung Ling Lo and James Bradford Graham to Kenneth and Emily Barrett, Lot 235, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $349,900.
Danny and Laura Oliver and Darrell and Tracy Oliver to Jeffrey Carson, Lots 5 and 6, Darrell and Danny Oliver property, $150,000.
Joshua and Brandy Goldstein to Jaclyn Williams, Lot 13-1, Iron Bridge Acres subdivision, $500,000.
Brian and Emily Gray to Cyril Daniel Jean Marie Dorflinger and Sandrine Dorflinger-Creteur, Lot 65, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $376,000.
Chan Bawi and Esther Sung to Sui L. Ceu and Rosy Ngun Tha Zi, Lot 19, Three Springs Hollow subdivision, $239,000.
Doran Investments LLC to Tophill Homes LLC, Lot 56, Stonehenge subdivision, $204,000.
Kentucky Rentals to FMC Investments LLC, Lot 2-7, Dishman Lane Industrial Park, $664,600.
Jeffery and Amanda Watt to Kelly and Ryan Lester, land near Albemarle Street, $510,000.
Blake and Beth Hall to Phillip and Debra Noffsinger, Lot 374, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $407,000.
Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC to Jordan and Aaron Talley, Lot 24 River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $184,900.
AMB Properties LLC to Douglas and Beverly Taulbee, Lot 57, Upton Farms subdivision, $350,775.
M2H Investments LLC to Platinum Property Management LLC, Tract 1 (Lot 36, Major subdivision revision of Creekwood Commercial Development); Tract 2 (land near U.S 68); and Tract 3 (Lot 7, Creekwood Commercial Development), $3,000,000.
Kham Lim LLC to H. Properties Development LLC, Lot 51, Creekwood Village, $673,800.
Jerry Lewis and Wanda Smithhisler to Wanda Smithhisler, Tract 1 (land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass); and Tract 2 (land near Louisville Road), no tax.
Benson Matus to Austin Matney and Sarah Grimsley, Lot 59, Crossings at Cave Mill subdivision, $236,000.
Cave Mill Station LLC to Radcliff Cheetah LLC, Lot 1, Cave Mill Station commercial subdivision, $1,500,000.
Charles and Kimberly Witherspoon to Michael and Kristen Woolbright and Angela Woolbright, Lot 141, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $220,000.
B.G. Builders LLC to Rebecca Todd, Lot 586, Greystone subdivision, $205,000.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 142, 144-149, 218-226, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $570,000.
Chris and Lisa Timberlake to Julio and Brittany Hogue, Lot 96, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $300,000.
Brian and Brittany Belcher to Timothy and Damita Proffitt, Lot 30, Remington Place subdivision, $390,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Miguel and Christy Caban, Lot 59, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $210,890.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Juana A. Leon Villa and Ramon Alarcon Moya, Lot 29, Autumn View subdivision, $219,900.
B.L. and Kerry Washer and Bonita Lynn Barton Washer to Bonita Lynn Barton Washer, Lot 39 Briar Ridge Estates, no tax.
Leah Lockhart to Scott Westfall, land near Goshen Church North Road, $285,000.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 203, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $38,000.
Glynda and Henry Chu Jr. to David Tarter, Lot 19, Remington Place subdivision, $300,000.
Gregory Brown to Deborah Stice, Lot 13, Wyndham Estates subdivision, $175,000.
Rickey and Connie Smith to Thomas and Jodi Harris, Lot 11, Buhr-Rock subdivision, $114,000.
Janet and Michael Knight to HQ Properties LLC, Lot 12, Jennings Mill subdivision, $79,381.45.
Abby Sanders to Christopher Gipson, Lot 89, major subdivision plat for Park Hills subdivision, $184,900.
Hilary and Devin Kelly to Shawn Savage Jr. and Allison Lael Clark, Lot 66, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $265,000.
Scott and Deena Stivers to Karl Fischer, land near Beech Bend Road, $93,100.
Eaton & Blankenship Investments LLC to Outlook Outdoors LLC and Old Hickory Land Inc., land near Jenkins Road, $1,146,251.
Doran Investments LLC to Lisa Bishop, Lot 82, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, $264,900.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Husein Dervisevic and Ramo Dervisevic, Lot 5, James Perkins subdivision, $225,000.
Ivana Skeric to Selman Salkic, Lot 44, Ridgewood Estates subdivision, $375,000.
Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lots 21-25, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $225,000.
Richard and Amber Tittle to Brian and Patricia Connatser, Lot 39, Meadows subdivision, $305,000.
BD Holdings LLC to Plano C-Store Holdings LLC, land near Plano Road, $400,000.
Gregory Faulkner to Mark and Tina Hale, Lot 135, Hartland subdivision, $535,000.
Susan and Kenneth Gillock to Maxwell and Alexandra Lawrence, Lot 5, Cumberland Estates subdivision, $227,000.
Jeanne Fisher to Catherine Rice and Adam Hammons, Lot 36, Springhill subdivision, $138,900.
Fawbush Properties LLC to A Himalaya KY Properties LLC, Lot 7, Cherry Farms subdivision, $2,358,000.
Kim Kirby to Bruce and Julie Barrick, Lots 1, 2, 4 and 5, plat book 44, page 235, $1,337,500.
Meng and Kham Lim to Billy and Cherry Kam, Lot 97, Cedar Grove subdivision, $310,000.
Estero Beach Real Estate LLC to Hollingshead Materials LLC, land near Plum Springs Loop, $515,000.
Jessica Harper to Jeremy Whalen, Lot 2, David Terry Shaver subdivision, $175,000.
Ashley and Richard Dodds Jr. to Paige Stichler, Lot 8, Collettview subdivision, $193,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Alexander Stivaletti and Kristina Carlisle, Lot 31, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $238,000.
Billy and Angela Miller to Big Dog Investments LLC, land near Payne Street, $30,000.
Susie Nate to Jason Mills, Lot 2, Northglen subdivision, $80,000.
Deena Brooks and Scott Stivers to Gregory Burrell, Lot 13, Burr Oaks subdivision, $125,000.
SCL Consulting LLC to Michael Murphy, Lot 79, South Oaks subdivision, $256,500.
Douglas and Beverly Taulbee to Noah Guest and Emily Taylor, Lot 2, Claiborne Farms subdivision, $770,000.
John Wurth to Gu Ah Sa; Oo Reh and Taw Meh; and Lee Reh and Pray Meh, Lot 259, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $244,000.
JMTL Properties LLC to Golden Flower LLC, Unit 10, Campus Plaza Condominiums, $120,000.
Phyllis Henson and James Maxwell to Piang D. Lian and Ning Khan Han, Lot 365, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $215,000.
Lian Thang and Win Khaing to Za Duh Lian and Par Daw and Soe Hteh Oo, Lot 75, Three Springs Hollow subdivision, $180,000.
Timothy and Pamela Geegan to Clay Carter, Lot 265, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $325,000.
Morris Irrevocable Trust to Cody Eblen, land near Carter Sims Road, $175,000.
Build 2 Suit LLC to Celestin Muhawenimana, Lot 41, Pennyroyal Farms and Vernon Dearing Estate subdivision, $350,000.
Carolyn Kates-Glass and Gary Glass to James Mahnesmith and Valery Jeffries, Lot 2-1, Lucy Glass subdivision, $368,000.
Steven and Gayle Zeller to Jason Musser, Lot 16, Trammel Creek subdivision, $420,000.
T.M.& D. LLC to Salameh Real Estate LLC, Units C3 and C4, Hartland Place subdivision, $590,000.
Kilmallock Group Inc. to T.M&D. LLC, Lots 2 and 3, J.H. Carver, Rolling Fields subdivision, $685,000.
Faith and Jonathan Biggs to Faith and Jonathan Biggs, Lot 140, McKinney Farms subdivision, no tax.
The estate of Sarrah Evans to Jesus Avila and Karla Hernandez, Lot 20, Robert Loving subdivision, $110,000.
Tejinder Sandhu to Sandhu Properties LLC, land on Cove Street, no tax.
Morgan and Hannah Reagle to Jeff and Erica Turner, Lot 152, River Bend Landing subdivision, $180,000.
Emily Taylor to Wendy Strode, Lot 1, Robert Hovious property, $565,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to James Cook & Associates LLC, Lots 270 and 271, McCoy Place subdivision, $96,000.
Evan and Joy-Elizabeth Pittman to Samuel Burden, land near East 10th Street, $529,000.
Duck Head LLC to 627-4, Eastwood BGKY LLC, Unit 1, Eastwood Professional Building Condominium, $388,000.
Sharon French to Mackenzie Meadows LLC d/b/a Southern Design & Build, Lot 53, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $22,000.
Norma Madison to Michael Zen, land near Mount Olive-Girkin Road, $30,000.
Joann Haley to Gary Horner-Patterson and John Horner-Patterson, Lot 3, Camden Place subdivision, $325,000.
Conglin Huang and You Han to Rin Liana and Ma Engi, Lot 156, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $323,000.
Claria and Edward Caston Sr. to Claria and Edward Caston Sr. and Stacy Green, Lot 246, Briarwood Manor subdivision, no tax.
Clarice Scarborough to Justin Stafford and Gillian Knoll, Lot 10, Rhea Manor subdivision, $315,000.
Constance Russo to Soe Reh and Oo Meh, Lot 9, McCoy Place subdivision, $260,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Trent and Leslie Deason, Lot 33, Windsor Trace subdivision, $249,900.
Scott and Jo Ann Currie to Kimberly Barbee, Lot 292, North Ridge subdivision, $190,000.
GMV Properties LLC to Tyra Cunningham, Lot 595, North Ridge subdivision, $194,500.
Michael and Lacey Gann to Thomas and Kimberly Powell, Lot 63, Springwater subdivision, $212,500.
Jarrett and Mary Murphy to Michael and Lacey Gann, Lot 43, McLellan Farms subdivision, $349,900.
Randall and Carolyn Chapman to Lucas and Erin Kuzma, Lot 47, Edgewood Estates subdivision, $420,000.
Taylor Cook Property Leasing Group LLC to Valerio Gonzalez Castillo, land near Pearl Street, $125,000.
Travis and Brittany Radford to Michelle Hicks, land near Greencastle Road, $214,900.
Burr and Jones LLC to Matthew and Kelly Johnson, Lot 32, Poplar Grove subdivision, $58,200.
Jeffery and Ivy Waddell to Jeremy and Ashley Waddell, Lot 1, Carter Claypool minor subdivision, $220,000.
Corey Gardner and Allyson Wilson to Jordan and Cora Harwood, Lot 147, Deer Park subdivision, $169,000.
Mike Howe Custom Building Inc. to Brian Oney, Lot 39, Heritage subdivision, $340,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Michael and Ashley Smith, Lot 41, Autumn View subdivision, $209,900.