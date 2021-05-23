ICON BG LLC to Greenwood Crossings Inc., Stes. 101, 102, 202 and 302, ICON, $1,944,000.
BR Development LLC to Beverly Wilson, Lot 7, Cornerstone Point subdivision, $257,400.
Ronald and Nancy Shaver to Taylor Back, Lot 9, Estates of Lost River subdivision, $199,900.
Amanda Day to Alfonso and Janise Lopez, Lot 11, Farmwood Estates subdivision, $239,900.
Steven and Angela Bailey to Zam Mang and Mo Na Lynn and Van Thawng, Lot 224, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $225,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Caliber Contracting LLC, Lot 38, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Golden Capital LLC to Patrick Mullen, Lot 1, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $289,900.
Brian and Virginia Meadows to Robert and Addie Brown, tract 7, plat book 44 page 88, $125,000.
Kristen Ogle and Ronna and William Jones to Joshua McCuean, Lot 191, North Ridge subdivision, $179,999.
Keith Honaker to Aaron and Khristie Rozycke, land in deed book 1069, page 791, $165,000.
Wanda Dowell to Charles Hardcastle, land near Church Street, $53,000.
Deann and Randy McKinley to Vivian Diaz, Lot 136, Cedar Grove subdivision, $144,000.
Tim Page to Roderic and Eva Hutcheson, Lot 31, Heritage subdivision, $306,000.
Brian and Melanie Shirley to Warren and Amy Guyer, Lot 3-91-15, Olde Stone subdivision, $520,000.
Desert Sunrise Property and Management LLC to Alan and Alma Betz, Lot 6, Serenity Estates subdivision, $294,999.
Rose and Jeffrey Turner and Charles Levings to Rose Turner and Charles Levings, Lot 6, Palm Springs Estates subdivision, no tax.
Ernon and Susan Simpson to Mary Propes-Reynolds, Lots 3 and 3-1, plat book 40, page 490, $100,000.
Michael and Kimberly Timmer to BROSIS LLC, Lot 199, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $270,000.
ABWG Holdings LLC to Dakota Holder and Allen Camplin, Lot 39, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $175,000.
Patty Hunley and Lester Rogers to Meghan Cardwell and Dakota Glass, Lot 39, Lind Cliff Meadows subdivision, $160,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Southeastern Displays Inc., Lots 1 and 2, Normal View, $124,000.
Thea and William Anderson to H-Bar 15 Trust, Lot 167, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, no tax.
South Glen Properties LLC to Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 157, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $62,000.
Linda Thomas and David Bailes to Linda Thomas, Lot 14, Fountain Trace subdivision, no tax.
Roger’s Real Estate Holdings LLC to Turner Mount Davis, Lot 27, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $184,900.
Western Homes LLC to Anvar Salim Kibar, Lot 215, McCoy Place subdivision, $369,900.
Timothy and Tammy Crick to David W. Mattingly Inc., Lot 9, Lee Square subdivision, $200,000.
Taylor Herrman to Frankie and Karole Smith, Lot 73, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $298,000.
Robert E. Nelson and Margaret Dowell Nelson Survivor’s Trust to Kyle Barron, Lot 109, Crestmoor subdivision, $175,000.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC to Tha Par and Sang Hlei, Lot 48, Spring Lakes subdivision, $225,000.
Za Du Lian and Par Dawt to Lian Hu and Thla Dim and Cer Cin and Bik Nawl, Lot 98, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $213,500.
Po Khu and Ktay Khu to Khual Kop Tuang and Tial Vang, Lot 41, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $198,900.
Walnut Valley Properties LLC to Beh Reh and Poe Meh, Lot 160, Crossings at Cave Mill, $193,000.
Rebecca Gibson and Phillip Smith; and Mariea and Jon Dempsey to Jason Mills, Lot 75, Eastland Park subdivision, $269,500.
Crabbe Homes to Anna Robertson, Lot 115, Weatherstone subdivision, $194,500.
Colleen Carnes and Eric Cotton to Aung Nieng and Cecilia Aung, Lot 43, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $370,000.
Laura Rogers and Geoff Gleitz to John and Rebecca Hobdy and Hannah Hobdy, Lot 53, River Bend Landing, $160,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to T Stewart Properties LLC, Lot 572, North Ridge subdivision, $199,900.
Estate of John Beachum Wheeler to Mike and Evon Hymer, land near Finney Road, $262,150.
Craig and Debbie McCormick to J&T Property Management Inc., Lot 133, Highland Gardens subdivision, $145,000.
Estate of John Beachum Wheeler to Jack T. Wheeler, Lots 8-10, John Wheeler Estate subdivision, $331,700.
Bobby and Barbara Saylors to Ura and Amy Yoder, Lots 1 and 2, George Fant Jr. subdivision, $40,000.
Bobby and Barbara Saylors to Ura and Amy Yoder, Lot 3, George Fant Jr. subdivision, $20,000.
Matlock Properties LLC to Harlan Construction Inc., Lot 11, Matlock Farms subdivision, $95,000.
Southside Development LLC to Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 12, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Thomas and Heather Goodman to Whitney Jenkins, Lot 3, minor plat book 19, page 115, $194,000.
Joshua and Haley Yoebstl to Brian Dick and Meghan Enriquez, Lot 470, North Ridge subdivision, $188,000.
Gary Investments Inc. to Bennie and Laura Jones, Lot 15, Breckenridge, $50,145.53.
Burr and Jones LLC to Phillip and Katherine Wheeler, Lot 27, Poplar Grove subdivision, $55,900.
Cobblestone Capital LLC to Rachel Carter, Lots 71-73, Ogden Park subdivision, $149,900.
Neda Knowles to Mark Capps, Lot 53, Covington Grove subdivision, $465,450.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 192, McKinney Farms subdivision, $38,900.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 193, McKinney Farms subdivision, $38,900.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 195, McKinney Farms subdivision, $38,900.
Roger Hampton to Fuqua Family Holdings LLC, Lot 46, Glen Lily Manor subdivision, $65,000.
Richard and Madonna Eubanks, d/b/a Eubanks Construction and Kevin and Kimberly Eubanks, d/b/a Eubanks Construction to Yanzhou Huang and Yillin Wang, Lot 254, Park Hills subdivision, $181,000.
Allen and Joelene Martin to Mary and Christopher Bidwell, Lot 39, Rolling Fields subdivision, $259,900.
Terry and Melissa Grimes to Marcus Jarvis, Lot 2, Mountain View subdivision, $177,500.
B.G. Builders LLC to Patricia Perkins, Lot 588, Greystone subdivision, $185,500.
Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc. to Eric and Stephanie Ritchhart, Lot 5-95, Olde Stone subdivision, $441,000.
Vette City LLC to OM SAI 700 Inc., Lot 1, plat book 42, pages 483-84, $2,100,000.
Walter and Debbie York to Dragon Pride LLC, Lot 3, McElwain Court, $65,000.
Aung Nieng and Cecilia Aung to Thang Sen Mang and Suan Dim, Lot 68, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $215,000.
Home Maintenance Solutions Inc. to Kasem Zaydan and Riyam Hazim Majeed Albuabbad, Lot 14, Pioneer Village subdivision, $268,000.
Justin and Amber Wheeldon to Anthony Kean, Lot 5-1, Lois Smith estate, $215,000.
Bowling Green Concrete LLC to Noah McAdams, Lot 186, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $165,000.
B. Jacob and Khai Aye to Danielle Caulder, Lot 217, University Estates subdivision, $172,000.
Daniel Carter to Robin Holmes, Lot 58, Thoroughbred Acres subdivision, $162,000.
Zackary and Melissa White to Hasan Kamaluldeen and Habeeb N. Kamal Aldain, Lot 31, Greenwood Heights subdivision, $235,000.
Overholt Builders LLC to Suraya R. Aliyeva and Rashid Rasulovich Aliyev and Gulmira L. Aliyeva, Lot 228, McCoy Place subdivision, $361,500.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Ramone Fuller Jr., Lot 30, Northgate Country Estates subdivision, $191,000.
Tyler Douglas to Charles Sunthang and Amanda Saw Sunthang, land near Ky. 622, $230,000.
Benjamin and Courtney Caulk to Issa Akili and Akili Issa and Salima Asende, Lot 51, Hillview Mills subdivision, $275,000.
Thessen Concrete Contracting Inc. to Jeff and Cori DePrato, Lots 37 and 38, plat book 44, page 47, $175,000.
Imogene Moore to James and Bonita Cooper, Lot 42, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $315,000.
Tracey Norman-Taylor and Kevin Taylor to Billy Miller, land near Park Street, $75,000.
Kenneth Hightower to Hannah and Jose Barahona, land near Cherry Alley, $65,500.
Sandra Gentry to David and Lynda Broderick, land near Ewing Ford Road, $294,800.
Hbaw Reh and Preth Mor to Klaw Reh and Gabriella Beh, Lot 326, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $217,000.
Glenda Campbell to Jenny Kieswetter, Lot 29, Steeplechase subdivision, $262,000.
Rosalie Delia to Han S. Win and Mya Mya Win, Lot 18, Brentwood subdivision, $220,000.
Phillip and Joy Scruggs to Po Khu and Ktay Khu, Lot 56, Copperfield subdivision, $265,000.
Jenny Kieswetter to Jason and Dena Mills, Lot 17, Mount Ayr Estates subdivision, $558,188.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Kyaw Naing and Pyee Aung, Lot 67, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $172,900.
Estate of Nedra Jane Offutt Smith to Dragon Pride LLC, Lot 31, Ed Browns Parkside subdivision, $115,000.
Sue Bruce to Jonathan Richards, land in deed book 1102, page 384, $189,900.
Michael and Charlotte Oakes to Jennifer Smith and Deborah Pendleton, land near Ky. 240, no tax.
Terry Davis Construction Company Inc. to Amna and Mirsad Grabus, Lot 21, Autumn View subdivision, $192,900.
James and Rhonda Napper to Mandy and Joseph Thompson, Lot 15, Stagecoach Springs subdivision, $510,000.
Daniel Hammer to Heather and Mark Stuart, Lot 139, Countryside Manor subdivision, $151,500.
Matthew and Elizabeth Rondeau to Charles and Ashley Haley, land near Galloways Mill Road, $210,000.
Ray Buckberry Jr. to Gwynn Stewart, Lot 26-20, Hartland subdivision, $294,250.
Sawyer Williams to Murphy Road Apartments, Tracts 1 and 2 (land near Murphy Road) and Tract 3 (land near U.S. 68), $420,000.
Teresa and Eural Swetmon Sr. to KN&N Properties LLC, Lots 4 and 5, Musgrave subdivision, $150,000.
James and Valery Jeffries to Amanda Waid, Lot 115, Coalition Estates subdivision, $212,500.
Don and Doris Langley and Anna and Wesley May to Poteet Properties LLC, land near College Street, $400,000.
PKG LLC and LBC Investments LLC to Poteet Properties LLC, land near Center Street, $396,000.
Greystone Properties Inc. to Zhitong He and Xiaoli Zheng, Lot 568, Greystone subdivision, $41,000.
J.E. Holland Properties LLC to Jose Miguel Valdivia Rodriguez and Elisabet Valadez Aranda, land near Vine and Briggs streets, $85,000.
BCTA Properties LLC to Andrew and Amber Baker, Lot 16, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $51,000.
William and Brittany Sexton to Memo and Edvina Sulejmanovic, Lot 26, Pennyroyal Farms subdivision, $266,900.
Shirley Phelps to Elizabeth Ryan, Lot 167, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $188,000.
Jason and Shani Bruce to Kathryn McNeal White, Lot 343, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $335,000.
Golden Capital LLC to Ken and Shara Ervin, Lot 4, Heritage subdivision, $314,900.
David and Jordan Renick to Paku Mo and Jay Reh, Lot 78, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $220,000.
Lucky Seven LLC to Lynn and George Ronn III, Lot 20, Baileys Farm subdivision, $275,000.
Jay and Michele Williams to Alexander Olson and Nicolette Bruner, land near Cedar Ridge Road, $309,900.
Howell Equipment Inc. to Candy Hardiman, Lot 43, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $58,500.
Michelle A. Rojas Castillo and Kristopher King, Lot 526, Greystone subdivision, $230,000.
Lovers Lane Land and Farm LLC to Covington Capital LLC and Thomas Donnelly, Lot 13-2, Mount Victor Olde Towne subdivision, $400,000.
The estate of Carol Jean Morgan to Jill Schardein, Lot 57, Heather Heights subdivision, $160,000.
Bruce and Mary Smith to Lyndia and William Hardin, Lot 4, Smiths McGinnis Road subdivision, $393,500.
The estate of Robert William Fiore Sr. to Gerald Walthart, Lot 75, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $249,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Darante Lightfoot, Lot 27, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $312,250.
Billy Kam and Cherry Kam to Charles Hardcastle, Lot 9, Shannon Way subdivision, $100,000.
Sanaa Properties LLC to Jeffrey and Alisa Anderson, A-11, Hartland Place, $329,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 32, Cumberland Pointe Villas subdivision, $450,000.
