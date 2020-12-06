Jeffery Bowles to Aaron and Courtney Davenport, land in Blue Level Properties subdivision, $390,000.
Geneva Garrison and Marcus and Karen Garrison to Marcus Garrison, Lot 4, Hillview Estates extension, no tax.
Rhonda Avery to Carrie Moss, Lot 13, Riverbend Landing subdivision, $155,000.
Anne Long and Chris Long to Thea and William Anderson, Lot 167, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $159,000.
The estate of Bobby Gene Ward; and Brittany Ward and Mark Harrer to Charles Hardcastle, land near Plum Springs Road, $93,500.
RAW 905 LLC to Isa Ademi, Lots 6 and 7, RCP Thomas estate subdivision, $171,200.
J. Roger and Doris Thomas to Roger and Deidre Thomas, land near T. Elkins Road, $45,000.
Chad and Lauren Park to George and Terry Housley, Lot 2, plat book 19, page 77, $215,000.
Artimio Blackburn to Thomas and Becky Swartz, Lot 3, Peachtree Downs subdivision, $268,000.
Estate of Charles Odell Lewis Sr. to Charles Odell Lewis Jr., land near Mount Olivet Road and Girkin Road, no tax.
Travis L. Edwards and Mary E. Edwards to John and Donna Kirk, Lots 5 and 6, Edwards Family Trust, $78,000.
Elena Chong Lucas and Mason Lee Edlin to Samuel Baber, Lot 34, McKinney Farms, $174,900.
Donald Byron Pennycuff II to Edwin Espinoza and Meybehl Margarita Alpharo Mendez, Lot 58, McKinney Farms subdivision,$169,000.
Roy and Sharon Thomerson to Leighann and Daniel Pearson, Lot 5, Heather Heights subdivision, $395,000.
Harold and Betty Swango to Tonya and Grant Heckman, Lot 16, Remington Place subdivision, $338,000.
John and Laura Curd to Brian Utley, Lot 47, Winfield Acres subdivision, $185,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC to James Atkins, Lot 44, South Oaks subdivision, $219,900.
Stephen and Perry Rey to The Penny S. McCaffrey Revocable Trust of 2011, Lot 19, Greens at Hartland Patio Homes, $339,900.
Inga Wolff to Wesley and Rhonda Gadberry, land near Greencastle Road, $20,000.
Estate of Juanita Milton to John and Deborah Thorn, Lot 6, Ogden Park subdivision, $194,740.
James and Molly Pinson to J.E. Holland Properties LLC, Lot 10, Southside Realty, $130,450.
Tony Henon Construction Inc. to Aldmex Properties LLC, Lot 140, South Glen Gables subdivision, $428,000.
The Bernard Ware and Catherine L. Ware Revocable Living Trust to Sean and Tabitha Foley and Robert and Darlene Conrad, Lot 2, Tony White property, $125,000.
James and Tinesha Simmons to Jacob and Laura Nicks, Lot 18, Charleston Place subdivision, $235,000.
Joshua Gossett to Edgardo Torres Ortiz and Yelitza M. Rivera Pintado, Lot 70, September Lakes subdivision, $540,000.
John and Donna Kirk to Jonathan Kirk, land near State Street, $150,000.
John and Donna Loid to Tayeba Miah, land near Richardsville Road, $79,900.
Chase Property Investments LLC to Christopher Braun, land near 15th Street, $124,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Darla and David Waymon, Lot 593, North Ridge subdivision, $184,900.
Timothy and Shannon Hunt to Greg and Kathy Lucas, Lots 7-9, J. Frank Grimes subdivision, $150,000.
Estate of Martha D. Hayes; Daniel and Wanda Hayes; Joseph and Paulita Hayes; Patrick Hayes; and Benjamin and Ashley Hayes to Summit Group Properties LLC, Lot 11, Hayes Heirs property, $210,000.
Magnolia Lane Investments LLC to The Sheldon Family LLC, Lot 18, Southside Realty Co., no tax.
Line By Line LLC and Kathryn and Timothy Freeburg to Dustin and Kimberly Grimando, Lots 53-55, Ogden Park subdivision, $206,000.
AJAE Management LLC to Elijah Properties LLC, Lot 26, Cumberland Landing subdivision, $245,000.
Kenneth Edwards to Harold Loafman, Lot 29, Sunrise subdivision, $92,400.
Steven and Janice Nikitas to James and Elizabeth Shearman, Lot 33, Shamrock Acres subdivision, $215,900.
William and Alexis Stephens to Jamie Keehn, Lot 5-12, Olde Stone subdivision, $320,000.
Emily Cope to Justin and Amanda Reckard, Lot 2, A.D. Oliver subdivision, $438,000.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Stephani and Zachary Lindsey, Lot 18, Southfork subdivision, $152,500.
Kathleen Nichols to Enver Ahmetovic and Salma Ahmetovic, Parcel 5, Pearson Place subdivision, $375,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Hiroshi Suzuki and Evangela Suzuki, Lot 27, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $196,900.
Richard Guth to Elizabeth Moore, Lot 51, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $348,000.
Andrew and Crystal Riddick to Chad and Jennifer Ennis, Lot 256, Hidden River Estates, $315,000.
Benjamin and Lissa Trammel and Paul and Lisa Trammel to Deborah Trickey, Lot 333, Springfield subdivision, $209,900.
Michael and Karen Kallstrom to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, Lots 7 and 8, Ogden Park addition, $135,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Neng Chun Zhang, Lot 7, Spring Lakes and Owen Sims subdivision, $193,000.
Cobblestone Capital LLC to HQ Properties LLC, Lot 8, Jones and Vaughn subdivision, $105,000.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to TPC2 LLC, Lot 23, Heritage subdivision, $45,000.
Amber Hurt Chambers to William and Peggy Davis, Lot 127, Hartland subdivision, $425,000.
Amir and Emina Alihodzic to Abdul Qadir Brula and Huma Qadir, Lot 250, Summit subdivision, $510,000.
Lisa Bolton to Stephen Frusher and Melony Linhardt, Lot 3, Flatrock Acres subdivision, $95,000.
James Brummal to Curtis Butler, land near Plum Springs Road, $50,000.
Robert and Clara Vandyke to Barbara Wilkins, Unit 9A, Eaglestone Villas, $278,000.
Darrell and Susan Traughber to Umaru Kamara and Alice Ingabire, Lot 33, Brentwood Place subdivision, $215,000.
