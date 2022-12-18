Estate of Arnold Petrus to Gary Hunt, Lot 52, Heather Heights subdivision, $220,000.
John and Suzanne Galea to Justin and Megan Hewitt, Lots 9A and 9B, minor subdivision plat book 2, page 13, $386,500.
Ted Hovet and Barbara Beck to Rebecca Brooks, Lots 33 and 34, plat book 2, page 45, $257,000.
David and Debra Cross and Chas Cross to Vanessa and Jeffery Crowe, Lot 20-1, plat book 41, page 83, $375,000.
Estate of Lollis Vernon to James and Dorothy Graves, land near Pleasant Hill Road, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tyrus Doss and Latoya Holcomb, Lot 216, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $321,580.
Christopher Seward to Christopher Seward, land near Nutwood Avenue, no tax.
Mark Harris Properties LLC to MTH Holdings LLC and D. Scott and Patricia Harris, Lots 72, 74, 75, 84, 99, 100 and 101, Carter Crossings, no tax.
Michael and Shanna Burress to James Chute and Sarah Hatfield, land near C.W. Moore Road, $330,000.
Thomas R. Hunt Investment Properties LLC to LA Investments & Services LLC, land near Kenton Street, $165,000.
Beth Ann Biggs Lawrence to Timothy and Deborah Gravil, Lots 1-3, Herbert Smith Jr. Estate subdivision, $1,027,200.
Jeremy and Tara Miller to Casey Chappell, Lot 3, Marohnic subdivision, $128,600.
DDNR Investment Group LLC to H2B Properties LLC, land near Park Street, $219,780.
Southern Rhythm Farms LLC to Tabor and Josue Meza, Lot 7, Windmill Heights subdivision, $276,500.
Dale and Mary Ellen Henson and Todd and Denise Henson to Zam Sian Khai and Cing Kop Lun, Lot 252, McCoy Place subdivision, $349,900.
Delbert and Lisa Hoskins to Tommy and Teresa Chaffin, Lot 29, MacKenzie Meadows subdivision, $370,000.
Joe Alan Dillard to Chad Dillard, Lot 26, Coalition Estates subdivision, no tax.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to DKTC LLC, Lots 96, 98, 128 and 132, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $120,000.
Nola Mills, Don Mills and Larry Mills to Larry and Shirley Mills, tract 2, Connie and Nola Mae mills property subdivision, $170,200.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Royal Investments BG LLC, Lots 10, 79, 38, 55, 56, 70, 75 and 76 Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $399,200.
Estate of James Darrell Skaggs to Terry White, land near Glen Lily Pike, $122,250.
Tommy and Teresa Chaffin to Dwayne and Laura Lobb, Lot 1, Point Breeze subdivision, $549,000.
Shawn and Geraldine Taubert to Wimsatt Realty LLc, Lot 44, Creekwood subdivision, $227,000.
Mary Payne to Yolanda Chang Oseguera, Lot 1, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $233,000.
Buckwheat Investments LLC to Vickie and Bruce Reafsnider, Lot 34, Poplar Grove subdivision, $459,900.
James and Patty Jones to Brian and Lindsey Jones, land near 14th Street, $120,000.
Three Springs Hospitality LLC to Greenwood Village LLC, Lot 1-3, Pascoe Estates, no tax.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Maria Flores Pereida, land near Glen Lily Road, $75,000.
William and Angela Studle and Joyce and Bradley Young to William and Angela Studle, Lots 1 and 2, George and Virginia Studle estate property, $171,200.
William and Angela Studle and Joyce and Bradley Young to Jonathan and Ashley Gingerich, Lot 5, plat book 45, page 193, $67,410.
Dusty and Jessica White to Kolby and Chelsey Beals, land in deed book 1200, page 13, $155,000.
Woodland Station Holdings LLC to Lizette Garcia and Joseph Mbaria Muchina, Lot 49, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $50,000.
TCB LLC to Trinh Rental LLC, land near Fair Street, $25,000.
Allyssa Anderson and Dominic Anderson to Mary and Richard Smith Jr., Lot 1, Lamastus property subdivision, $215,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to TLS Investments LLC, Lot 35, Breckenridge subdivision, $349,900.
Mike and Evon Hymer to Alvaton Investment LLC, land near U.S. 231, $1,985,000.
Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa to Maisha and Alliance Kamalebo, Lot 7, Kelly Heights subdivision, $240,000.
Robin Daugherty to Philip Massey, Lot 1, Poteet subdivision, $133,500.
Joseph and Linda Reynolds to Joseph and Linda Reynolds and Jason and Kelly Reynolds, Lot 3, Mac Cherry subdivision, $3,060.
Allen and Brandy Adamson; Shelly and Gary Hall; David and Jodi Adamson; Tracie Adamson; Theresa Adamson; and Michael Adamson to Michael Adamson, land near Wren Road, $50,000.
Mary Gregory to Michael and Kathy Dowell, land in deed book 644, page 176, $77,500.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Reeves Property Management LLc, Lot 657, plat book 44, pages 315-317, $234,900.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Mary and Timothy Gibbs, Lot 9, Upton Farms subdivision, $416,430.
Anne Mimms to Stephanie Eakles, Lot 531, Hidden River subdivision, no tax.
Elisabeth and Charles Bolton III to Vungh Kim; and Vungh Do Thang and Lun Khan Dim, Lot 213, The Springfield subdivision, $299,900.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Richie and Lacey Carter, Lot 630, North Ridge subdivision, $237,400.
VAT II LLC to Duck Head LLC, Lots 70-4 and 70-5, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $100,000.
Jeffrey Rogers to Jonathan and Allison Wysong, land near Single Tree Lane, $470,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to TCD Investments LLC, Lot 81, Carter Crossings, Unit One, $52,500.
Thomas Midgett to Joseph and Donna Wood, Lot 5, plat book 44, page 32, $115,000.
Robert Ried and Tonya Frazier to Jeremy Dick and Kyra Rookard, Lots 1 and 3, Brewer subdivision, $364,900.
Mary-Louisa Logsdon to Gary and Amanda Logsdon, Lot 78, Springhurst subdivision, no tax.
Delpha Mains to Dakota and Sommer Carner, land in minor plat book 22, page 151, $80,600.
Ivan and Yvonne Flynn to Robert Allande and Raeanne Lanfear, Lot 58, Covington Grove subdivision, $775,000.
Rudestick Properties LLC to Bowling Green Self Storage Trust, Lot 3, Sawmill subdivision, $4,250,000.
William and Angela Studle and Joyce and Bradley Young to Wlliam and Angela Studle, Lot 6, George and Virginia Studle Estate property subdivision, no tax.
William and Angela Studle and Joyce and Bradley Young to Spencer and Morgan Young, Lot 1, Alan and Angela Studle and Virginia Studle subdivision, no tax.
Brandie and Brandon Hall to Denise and Blake Brasel, land near Detour Road, $205,000.
CSN Enterprises LLC to Thomas and Karen Fowler, Lot 1, Alexander Family Trust subdivision, $260,000.
M&M Properties BG LLC to Arctic Holdings LLC, Lot 219, McKinney Farms subdivision, $47,900.