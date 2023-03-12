Miranda and Brad Pewitt to Steven and Vicki Erickson, Lot 3-A, Samuel Meredith minor subdivision property, $199,900.
Monty Mitchell and Brent Baldock to Revivalist LLC, Lot 1, Ed Brown's Hilltop Acres subdivision $135,000.
Darko Palkic to Igrahim Karaman and Izeta Karaman, Lot 88, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $265,000.
Cory Hunt to Alexander Kidd, Lot 36, Hunter Gate Estates subdivision, $275,000.
D&D Investment Properties Inc. to Kevin and Emily Williams, land near Center Street, $185,000.
David and Denise Krantz to Dustin and Heather Krantz, land near Greathouse Road, no tax.
T.A. Blair Inc. to Isenberg Properties LLC, land near State Street and East Main Avenue, $5,400,000.
Marcos Rodriguez to Emily Zhang, Lot 28, New West Town subdivision, $122,000.
Ford & Ford LLC to Alvin Ford Jr. and Andy Ford, Lot 3-9, Ford Commercial subdivision, no tax.
William and Madeline Kinmon to Janice Stone and Zachary Ashby, Lot 130, River Bend Landing subdivision, $224,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Alvin Chu, Lot 151, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $323,200.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Ethan and Alyssa Hudson Lot 3, Kenneth A. Marshall minor subdivision property, $190,000.
Talbott Place Inc. Thomas R. Hunt Investment Properties LLC to South Haven LLC, land near Richpond Rockfield Road, $2,261,700.
Clay Myles and Haley Jones to Andrew and Elizabeth Alvey, Lot 5, plat book 45, page 29, $150,000.
Christine Miller to Christine Miller and Jennifer Hundley, land near Old Greenville Road, no tax.
Paradise Self Storage LLC to CAS Holdings LLC, Lot 7-1, Cherry Farms subdivision, $5,475,000.
Estate of Erwin Douglas Ray; Steven and Theresa Ray; and Timothy Ray to Thomas R. Hunt Investment Properties LLC and Talbott Place Inc., land near Iron Bridge Road, $549,525.31.
Larry and Linda Davis to Scott Norris III and Mariea Berry, Lot 13, Hickory Hollow subdivision, $390,000.
Kenneth Baker and Perri Page to Daniel and Morgan Weeks, Lot 1, Lakeview Estates subdivision, $673,000.
Dewayne Sanford to David and Cindy Haley, land near Galloway Mill Road, $410,000.
JHB Real Estate LLC to Senad Celebic, Lot 3, Cobblestone subdivision, $63,900.
Terry Miller Hale Trust and Brenda Ann Hale Trust to Chandler Holdings LLC, land near Nashville Road, $342,000.
Patrenta H. Martin Revocable Trust to Terry Miller Hale Trust and Brenda Ann Hale Trust, land near Kenton Street, $190,000.
Estate of Horace Dewayne Coles to Randy Coles, land near Ky. 234, no tax.
Chestnut Real Estate LLC to 816 Chestnut LLC, land near Chestnut Street, $669,000.
LJ2 Construction LLC to Xingyong Ren and Wenhui Zhong, Lot 200, Carter Crossings. $56,000.
The Koin Group LLC to CRASS Enterprises LLC, Lot 62, Cedar Grove subdivision, $405,000.
Zeljko and Begajeta Cabraja to Po Ta Di and Kaw Chrit Paw, Lot 76, Covington Station subdivision, $242,000.
Lost River Storage LLC to 2823 Nashville Road, Lot 2, Benmark Properties Inc. subdivision, $10,900,000.
Lynn Nelson Jr. to William and Madeline Kinmon, land near Bethel Lane, $285,000.
Stegeman Living Trust to Katherine Williams, Unit 7B, Eaglestone Villas condominium plat, $289,000.
Spencer Durrant to 1st Place Real Estate LLC, Lot 221, University Estates subdivision, $119,000.
Debra Marquette to Timothy and Donna Kanaly, Lots 14 and 15, C.A. Smith addition, $670,000.
James Melvin Land Company LLC to John Armour and Joyce Crabtree, Lots 14, Corvette subdivision, $415,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to MTG Properties LLC, Lot 254, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $50,000.
Estate of Lydia Cummings to Teresa Brandli, the Trust for the Benefit of Tonia Elaine Cummings, Mark Cummings and Dora Faye Bratcher, land near Walker Street, no tax.
R. Keith Hughes to Rhonda Payne, land near Morehead Road, $25,000.
SNS Homes LLC to Laura Helms, Lot 7, Upton Farms subdivision $335,000.
John and Laura Curd to Sandra Poynter, Lot 15, Ewing Ford Place subdivision, $1,200,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Lori Czapla and David Czapla, Lot 77, Blevins Farm subdivision, $428,530.
Lori Skillern to Heather and Foy Skillern Jr., land near Gasper Road, $37,000.
K&M Services LLC to Ushaben and Dhaval Patel, Property 1 (deed book 1256, page 199); and Property 2 (deed book 1285, page 533), $270,400.
Kelly and Melody Thompson to Sarah and Harry Nuse II, land near Park Street, $102,000.
J.E. Holland Properties LLC to Jose Valdivia Rodriguez and Elisabet Valadez Aranda, Lot 15, Farmgate subdivision, $185,000.
W3 Properties LLC to David and Kendra Howell, Lot 70-1, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $300,000.
Sommer and Chase Brown to Matthew Meister and Syerra Chennault, Lot 16, Whispering Meadows Estates subdivision, $170,000.
Michael and Suzan Nunn to Preston Hardison and Hannah Stewart, Lot 7, Pennyroyal Farms & Vernon Dearing Estate subdivision, $339,900.
Barry Dyer to Travis Lock, Lot 4, plat book 45, page 84, $155,000.
Daniel Douglas and Caitlin Bowles to Jeremy and Tara Duvall, Lot 1-2, subdivision revision of Lot 1, Pearson property, $30,000.
Brooklyn Elsas and Jeffrey and Marsha Elsas to Keith and Stephanie Poynter, Lot 115, River's Landing Edge subdivision, $232,000.
Catherine Huett Revocable Living Trust to Wen Ventures LLC, Lot 159, The Springfield subdivision, $235,000.
Gomez Construction LLC to Jaber Properties LLC, Lots 53 and 54, Creekwood subdivision, $560,000.
Hoy and Beverly Hodges to City of Bowling Green, three tracts, 10th and College Street, $1,200,000.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Red Drum LLC, land near State Street, $165,000.
Lance and Stephanie Garner to Leonard and Donna Baer, Lot 2, Sammy and Linda Rippy subdivision, $499,900.
Bonnie Scott and Stephanie and Justin Crowe to Katherine Steen, land near Glendale Avenue, $175,000.
Tony Henon Construction Inc. to Henon Properties LLC, Lot 195, Carter Crossings, $50,900.
H&A Development LLC to Gemini Homes Inc., Lot 1, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, $75,000.
Roger and Betty Pennington to Jerry Moore, Lot 77, Kenway Estates subdivision, $142,000.
Estate of Barbara Vaughn to James Hingle, land near Porter Pike, $135,000.
Marie Guthrie to Tony Vance, Lot 13, Cabell Gardens subdivision, $139,000.
Katherine Williams to Jenna Cherry, Lot 33, Chenoweth subdivision, $331,000.
Inter-Modal Transportation Authority Inc. to Warren County Water District, Lot 28, Kentucky Trimodal Transpark subdivision, no tax.
Beverly Steele Revocable Trust to Joseph Dal Suan Thang and Niang L. Dim; and Michael Lian and Hau Z. Dim, Lot 17, Greystone subdivision, $315,000.
Burrell Properties LLC to Old Flowers LLC, land near College Street, $350,000.
Chanthom Builders LLC to David Gammon Construction LLC, $69,500.
James and Jeanetta Rogers to Jennifer Rogers, Lot 15, Pine Terrace subdivision, no tax.
Hajrija Guster and Munir Dervisevic to Tony Curtis Johnson Jr. and McKenzie Nicole-Starr Mason, Lot 55, South Glen Gables subdivision, $541,800.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Prestige Worldwide HC LLC, Lot 251, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $50,000.