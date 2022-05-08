Chris and Jamie Gregory to Zachary and Isabelle Feathers, land near Martinsville Road, $246,200.
Christopher Houchin to Christopher and Gale Thomason Lot 56, Weatherstone subdivision, $245,000.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to Marychris Virginia Waddell, Lot 11, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $209,900.
Daniel Geis to Jarred and Ashley Reber, Lot 2, Arlo Richardson subdivision, $900,000.
Morgan Robinson to Kevin Robinson, Lot 21, Green Acres subdivision, no tax.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to John and Diane Schultz, Lot 69, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $360,253.
Melinda and David Trusty to Donald Turnquist Jr., Lot 1, plat book 45, page 8, $178,000.
Douglas and Kimberly Burd to Norma Flener, Lot 5, Pleasant Hill Estates, $172,398.
Mary Cole to Mark and Kristine Everett, Lot 33, Springhurst subdivision, $264,900.
Night Hawk Real Estate LLC to Elizabeth Florez, land near Old Union Church Road, $247,900.
Megan and Daren McCutcheon to Jordan and Tosha Blacklock, Lots 102, 103, 104, 106, 107, Fountain Trace subdivision, $644,500.
Buckwheat Investments LLC to Manuel and Evangelina Minjarez, Lot 207, Summit subdivision, $437,900.
Big Time Properties LLC to Steven and Abby Sodoma, Lot 113, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $235,000.
Brown and Brown Construction LLC to Kevin and Meshel Goodman, Lot 55, September Lakes subdivision, $75,000.
Ashwood Homes Inc. to Joshua and Lauren Crews, Lot 103, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $559,900.
Vat II LLC to Clarence and Brenda Thomas, Lot 58, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $56,250.
BEA Properties LLC to Mary Jane Sledge Farley, Lot 12, Camden Place, $325,000.
Taylor and David Williams Jr. to Sarah Angelle and Colten Collings, Lot 90, McKinney Farms subdivision, $271,800.
William Nelson Stewart Jr. to Portales Rentals LLC, Lot 4, Lurie Sharer Estate subdivision, $112,000.
Billy and Angela Miller to Chanda Mitchell, land near Main Street in Smiths Grove, $84,494.02.
Teresa and Michael Greenwell, David Campbell and Brenda and David Payne, Lot 1, Campbell property subdivision, $135,500.
Anthony Brown and Yvette Marin to Jeffrey and Christy Masters, Lot 6, plat book 43, page 196, $251,400.
John Martin to Daniel Dougherty and Jeffery Grizzard, land near College Street, $570,000.
Ashish and Aditi Kamath to Mevlid and Seherizada Alic, Lot 120, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $490,000.
Amy Harlan and Rose Harlan to Rammers Rentals LLC, Lot 42, Jennie Briggs addition, $42,500.
Roberta Rupe and Elvira Dalme to Kristi and Lucas Gray, land near U.S. 231, $195,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joaquin and Krystal Luebanos, Lot 30, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $310,670.
Kathy and Stephanie Vance to James and Teresa Tewmey, Lot 63, September Lakes subdivision, $799,999.
Live the Dream Development Inc. to Quinn Williams and Zenkeya Owens, Lot 3, Sunrise addition, $127,000.
Angela and Josh Embry to Hobbs Family Real Estate Holdings LLC, land near Boatlanding Road, $48,155.96.
Radha Krishna BG LLC to Soual and Angel LLC, Lots 1-4, 13-16, Nealwood addition, $425,000.
Robert and Jennifer Hoyt to Ngul Hat Cing and Pau Khai, Lot 28, Pebble Ridge subdivision, $354,000.
Estate of Howitt C. Martin to Hasan A Al Hamid and Hussain A. Alhameed, Lot 7, Deer Park Estates subdivision, $208,000.
Roger L. Kirby to Trent Mandeville, land near U.S. 231, $180,000.
Brian and Virginia Meadows to Lukas and Elizabeth Forbes, tract 2, plat book 44, page 88, $74,200.
Tammy Sabens to Jason Jones and Stefanie Gerteisen, Lot 3, Tim Craycroft minor subdivision, $222,500.
Tessie Stice to Jimmy and Debra Jenkins, Property 1 (land in minor plat book 20, page 81); and Property 2 (Lot 3, subdivision of Stice property, $374,500.
Thomas and Judy Helm to Maung Aye, Lots 4-1 and 5, Creekwood subdivision, $215,000.
Johnathon Hudgins and Brittania Miller to Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 155, Moss Meadows subdivision, $40,000.
Cing Za Huai and Tual Mung to Thang San Mung and Tun S. Niang, Lot 129, Southmeade Estates addition, $197,500.
James Dinning to Peggy Loid, Unit 4D, Greens at Hartland subdivision, $275,000.
Crabbe Homes to Tristen and Katherine Denney, Lot 62, Weatherstone subdivision, $250,000.
Brittany and Robert Thompson to Michael Lowerre, Lot 28, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $500,000.
David Ellis Beals and Glenda Faye Pearson Beals Joint Revocable Trust to Alma Begzadic, Lot 1, plat book 44, page 496, $246,100.
Brian and Elizabeth Witty to Bluegrass Carriers LLC, Lot 2-1, revision of Dude Howard subdivision, $75,000.
Tony Dorris to Margo Investments LLC, Lot 16, Merrick Place Court subdivision, $175,595.
N.B. Edwards to Rhonda Choate, Lot 85, Hartland subdivision, $130,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Noah G. Edmunds, Lot 5 River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $276,300.
Lynn and Michelle Wheeler and Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Disney and Porter Group LLC, Lot 103, Jones Centre Condominiums, $175,000.
Jimmy and Terry Blankenship and Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Porter Group LLC, Lots 106, Stonehenge subdivision and Lot 104, Jones Centre Condominiums, $350,000.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Disney and Porter Group LLC, Lots 103 and 104, Jones Centre Condominiums and Lot 106, Stonehenge subdivision, $585,000.
Hometrak LLC to QPT Holdings LLC, Lot 12, Forest Park addition, $65,000.
Austin and Reah Kelly to David and Katelyn Bogdan, Lot 3-2, plat book 42, page 314, $195,000.
Ralph and Kathryn Causseaux to Tisha Jaggers and Matthew Kovac, Lots 9 and 10, Scottish Manor Estates, $462,500.
John and Laura Curd to Duck Rentals LLC, land near Nutwood Avenue $147,000.
Christopher and Hannah Brown to Sean Peebles, Lot 415, North Ridge subdivision, $215,000.
Lorne and Rebecca Wandell to Aaron Smith, Lot 241, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $479,900.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Pum L. Thang and Cing Kang, Lot 103, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $259,900.
Derek and Sasha Hayes to Elvis Meskovic and Keona Saifizadeh, Lot 9, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $375,000.
Donald and Teresa White to Nasir Karamov, Lot 15, subdivision plat for Autumn View subdivision, $227,000.
Boi Cung Chin and Len Remy to Dot Cung, Lot 10, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $215,000.
Terry Davis Construction Co. Inc. to Kevin and Monica Rector, Lot 30, South Oaks subdivision, $319,900.
J. Trapper Construction LLC to Krista Loid, Lot 531, Greystone subdivision, $300,000.
Lyndsey and Brian Marr to Jeremy and Melanie Wyatt, Lot 5-16, Old Stone subdivision, $410,000.
Alija and Habiba Alemic to Angelo Bailey and Kylee Sipes, Lot 42, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $400,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ashley Bell, Lot 22, Stagner Farms subdivision, $222,305.
Craig and Jennifer Carter to Madison and Robert McIvor, Lot 4, Whisperwood subdivision, $165,000.
Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc. to Robert and Brittany Thompson, Lot 31, Olde Stone subdivision, $680,000.
Ralph and Barbara Oliver to Thomas Schneider Jr., land near Smallhouse Road, $300,000.
McKenzie and Thomas Wells III to Mabel and Ovel Dobbs Jr., Lot 2, minor plat book 21, page 31, $439,000.
Hudson Capital Properties LLC to James and Clarizel Yarbrough, Lots 12 and 13, Southside Realty Company’s addition, $90,000.
HQ Properties LLC to Trinh Rental LLC, land near Lewis Street, $45,000.
Coaljori LLC to Trinh Rental LLC, Lot 32-1, plat book 19, page 98, $54,000.
BHH LLC to Salameh and Khoukaz Real Estate LLC, Unit C-6, Hartland Place Condominiums, $288,500.
TKG2 Properties LLC to Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 1, Zach Williams property subdivision, $1,400,000.
Mark and Phyllis Roberts to Andrew and Sara Lawrence, land near Holly Street, $127,500.
Joseph and Jamie Hale to Justin Leitz and Richard Van Meter, Lot 3, plat book 40, page 484, $16,500.
Katherine Goodrum to Lisa Sample-Brown and Timothy Brown, Lot 199, University Estates subdivision, $115,000.
Alpha Amber Scott Belt to Tayler and Roger Choate II, land near Plum Springs Road, $141,240.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Cedric Merrell Jr., Lot 4, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $254,900.
Big Time Properties LLC to Cherry Blossom LLC, Lot 43, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $228,900.
Carolyn and Charles Faygal to W3 Properties LLC, 611 Nutwood Ave., $126,000.