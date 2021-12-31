Corbett and Wanda Clark to Corbett and Wanda Clark and William Howell, land near Dye Ford Road, $392,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jason and Angela Dargo, Lot 14, Stagner Farms subdivision, $303,015.
Raul and Juana Lopez to Blanca Lopez, Lots 1 and 2, minor plat book 10, page 19, no tax.
Seng Song and Rita Song to Kilozo Ilendo, Lot 30, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $229,000.
Janice Woosley to Walter York, Lot 4, Sunrise addition, $40,000.
William and Suncha Taylor to William and Suncha Taylor, Lots 1 and 2, Ruby Reneau minor subdivision, no tax.
Melody and Christopher Gravil to Glen and Stephanie Raymer, Lot 17, plat book 27, page 117, $205,000.
J. Trapper Construction LLC to Michael Culver, Lot 530, Greystone subdivision, $285,900.
D. Matthew and Dana Cook to Justin and Amanda Taylor, Lot 32, Talbott Place subdivision, $560,000.
Joshua and Rebecca Durkee to Derek and Francesca Alldaffer, Lot 37, Deer Meadow subdivision, $330,000.
David and Paula Taylor to Taylor Land Holdings LLC, Lots 22 and 23, Kitchens & Reeves subdivision, no tax.
Hammer Homes LLC to Chris and Robin Burton, Lot 21, Poplar Grove subdivision, $435,000.
Statewide Builders LLC to Ivan Alexander Lazo Benitez and MairaLaxo De Laxo, Lot 138-2, Whispering Hills subdivision, $219,000.
Bradley and Hannah Downs to David Babbitt and Lara Sarracino, Lot 61, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $435,000.
Wilma Pauline Cunningham Revocable Trust to Mark and Robin Douglas, land in deed book 1157, page 320, $775,000.
HAAM Investments LLC to Tophill Homes LLC, Lot 28, Stonehenge subdivision, $150,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 102, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 107, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 38, Carter Crossings subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 127, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
Estate of Rachel Brumit Osborne to Brian Packard and Ashley Reynolds, Lot 37, Shamrock Acres subdivision, $247,170.
Overholt Builders LLC to John Pawlowski, Lot 11, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $261,150.
Thessen Concrete Contracting Inc. to Stephen and Krystal Parker, Lot 10, Trace at Bays Fork subdivision, $40,000.
Jonathon and Bonita Baldwin to Sandra Strickland, Lot 41-36, Bent Tree Estates, $640,000.
Phyllis Wilkerson to Dawn and Vendell Guess, land near Sunnyside Bethel Road, $260,000.
The Glaydelle Rice Revocable Trust to Daniel and Erin Birkenhauer, Lot 13, plat book 44, page 392, $577,800.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Richard Richardson, Lot 48, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $297,700.
Handy Homes LLC to Brooklynn Willis, Lot 4, plat book 44, page 186, $170,000.
Brent and Jill Austin to Tina Boling, Lot 5, Poplar Grove subdivision, $500,000.
Chrystal Weaver; Cheryl Cohen; and Penny Spence to Brian and Aleshia Gilbreth, Lot 2, minor plat book 12, page 132, $125,000.
The estate of Jerry Bobbett to John and Donna Loid, land near Campbell Road, $100,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to H. Properties Development LLC, Lot 2, Breckenridge subdivision, $47,000.
Traci and Bruce Christian Jr. to Nancy and Thomas Bromer, Unit 2B, Greens at Hartland, $264,000.
CMC Properties LLC to Topper Heights LLC, Lots 1 and 2, Grider Station Apartments, $1,900,000.
Estate of Sue Ann Kohls to QPT Holdings LLC, land near West 10th Avenue, $325,000.
Jason and Madison Love to Perry and Megan Watt, land near Louie Meeks Road, $600,000.
Douglas Sullivan and Timothy Page to Booth Properties LLC, Lot 333-2, Southmeade Estates subdivision, $17,500.
Johnston and Ashlee Boyd to Janice Wierson, Lot 13, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $564,000.
Sheila Wells to Jacqueline York, Lot 1, minor plat book 15, page 97, $30,000.
Gary and Sandra Force to Christopher Robertson, Lot 4, Blue Heron Court subdivision, $720,000.
Timberland Land and Farm LLC to Elijah Properties LLC, Lots 2 -4, Smallhouse Hines subdivision, $122,000.
Thomas and Jan Quinn to Karina and Frederick Wells Jr., Lot 58, Remington Place subdivision, $395,000.
BR Enterprises LLC to Be Sain, Lot 7, Green Meadows subdivision, $155,000.
Robert Faulkner to Bertel & Sons LLC, Lot 263, Greystone subdivision, $205,000.
Marjorie Maxwell to Jody and Danna Scranton, land near Clarence Odell Road, $345,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to SCL Consulting LLC, Lot 1, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Christopher and Patricia Hieber to Tamara Holland, Lot 8, Phillip C. Hampton Estate subdivision, $40,000.
Eugene Carter Hansbrough and Katherine Dekarla Vick-Hansbrough to Mujesira and Armin Alic, Lot 197, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $379,000.
Susan Rice to Ruby Kelly and Sara Just, Lots 14 and 15, Edgewood addition, $299,900.
DTD Inc. to Jarrod and Lisa Beliles, Lot 10, Matlock Farms subdivision, $620,000.
Jason and Tawny Hall to Bobby and Sheree Green, Lot 33, Fairview Farms subdivision, $440,000.
Lesley Glenn to Southern Saw Homes LLC, land near Richardsville Road, $140,000.
Marsha and Christopher Davis to MHDT Properties LLC, land near Kenton Street, $144,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 114, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 121, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 122, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 123, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 129, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 128, McLellan Crossings subidivision, $42,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 127, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Jeffrey and Heather Jackson to Marilyn Thompson, tract 5, Rita Howard subdivision, $215,000.
Natalie and Jase Pinerola to Stephanie Mary Rodrigue and Rene Erik Rodrigue, Lot 63, Briar Ridge Estates subdivision, $760,000.
Southern Saw Homes LLC to Austin and Haley Duvall, Lot 4, Diamond View subdivision, $225,000.
Crystal and Donald Alvey Jr. to Bill Seagrave and Susana Espinoza, land near Sandhill Road, $190,000.
Thomas and Ashley Day to Vonya Dixon, Lot 87, South Oaks subdivision, $327,000.
Bluegrass Contracting and Consulting LLC to Russell Carter, Lot 1, plat book 43, page 378, $224,900.
Woodland Station Holdings LLC to Just 1 LLC, Lots 2 and 61, plat book 42, page 360, $97,000.
William and Elizabeth Given to Parachute Adams LLC, Lot 7, Southland addition, $371,476.36.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 106, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 113, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 124, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 198, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 122, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 125, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 130, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Michael and Evelyn Tarrence to Matthew and Mary Jackson, Lots 6-16, plat book 33, page 131, $70,500.
Thang Lam Mung and Dim Pum Hung to Bita Imam and Kamran Boka, Lot 68, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $175,000.
Stephanie and Rene Rodrigue to Stacey and Derek Bean, Lot 11-1, plat book 37, page 473, $450,000.
Rosalio Guillen and Sonia Cestellano to Jonathan Enrique Escobar Aguilar, Lot 98, Riverbend Landing subdivision, $157,500.
Jason and Dena Mills to Marsha Lindsey and Christopher Davis, Lot 75, Eastland Park subdivision, $360,000.
Christopher and Lindsay Walden to Nicholas Thompson and Desiree Powell, Lot 25, Melody Acres subdivision, $190,000.
John and Judy Tarter and David Tarter to Christian and Merlene Kujawa, Lot 3-1, Oaklawn addition subdivision, $60,000.
TMAG Properties LLC to Justin and Audrey McDole, Lot 606, North Ridge subdivision, $219,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Timothy and Jennifer Johnson, Lot 128, Stagner Farms subdivision, $364,325.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Dzenana Mujanovic, Lot 186, McKinney Farms subdivision, $248,500.
Chanthom Builders LLC to Brandon and Hannah Sundell, Lot 7, Golden Ayr Estate subdivision, $392,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Stephanie Michelle Quinones-Martinez and Ifrain Isabel Martinez Aguilar, Lot 29, Stagner Farms subdivision, $230,910.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Kirk Williams, Lot 3-11, Olde Stone subdivision, $225,000.
Dana and Melissa Taylor to David and Mary Springob, Lot 129, Fountain Trace subdivision, $950,000.
Katelyn and Joe Young Jr. to Neydi Rieken, Lot 11, Meadowwood Estates subdivision, $273,400.
Julie Barr to Courtney Biggs Perez and Robin Maurice Perez, Lot 71-3, Traditions at Lovers Lane subdivision, $263,000.
Christopher and Christie Talley to Tasha and Brandon Bunch, land near Ky. 101, $202,000.