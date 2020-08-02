Bridgett and Jason Burris to Paul and Kathy Porter and Erin Shoemake, land near Sunrise Drive, $80,000.
Sandra Alford Stewart Revocable Trust to Stephen Stewart, Lot 175, Crossridge subdivision, no tax.
Summit Partners Inc. to James Paxton, Lot 228, Summit subdivision, $59,900.
Loeung and Thy Chau to Adrian and Marmin Guillen, land in plat book 31, page 177, $105,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to GMV Properties LLC, Lots 546, 549, 550, 591, 592, 594, 595, 596 and 597, North Ridge subdivision, $409,500.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to TMAG Properties LLC, Lots 561, 580, 582, 583 and 584, plat for North Ridge subdivision, $273,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Big Time Properties LLC, Lots 2-5, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $120,000.
Ronald Martin to Tee Mo and Htwa Reh, Lot 356, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $187,000.
M&M Investment Property LLC to Larry and Sharon Coop, Lot 14, Lake Ayre Estates, $240,000.
Marcia and Robert Nation, James Peterson and William Peterson to Dennis and Charlotte Reeder, Lot 27, Dutch Gardens subdivision, $176,550.
James Skaggs to AceLand Holdings LLC, land near Church Street, $100,000.
Roemer Real Estate Holdings LLC to Jonathon and Ashley Jones, Lots 74 and 69-1, Scottish Manor Estates, $243,000.
Jacob and Casey Hurt to Tyler and Abigail Farr, Lot 2, Robert Klein property, $175,000.
Michael and Danielle Wheeler to Daniel and Rebecca Smith, Lot 44, Cross Creek subdivision, $368,500.
Anthony Coles and Victoria Hunter to Cody and Whitney Rizzo, land near Petros Browning Road, $308,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to GTS Properties LLC, Lots 207, McKinney Farms subdivision, $37,900.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to GTS Properties LLC, Lot 206, McKinney Farms subdivision, $37,900.
Marla and John Burch to Justin and Anna Nix, Lot 3, Sunshine Gardens subdivision, $180,000.
Junhao Huang and Yanzhou Huang to Hrang Tun and Dar Cin, Lot 46, Crossings at Cave Mill, $209,900.
Cin Thang to Lorna and Virgil Caliso, Lot 64, Bellevue subdivision, $167,000.
Chad and Jennifer Ennis to Eric and Alex Bowers, Lot 78, McCoy Place subdivision, $210,000.
Cora Scott to Cody Edwards, Lot 4, minor plat book 19, page 14, no tax.
Tony Henon Construction Inc. to Brandon and Lara Overton, Lot 104, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $383,900.
Carrie Koedyker and William Schmidt to Jason Humble, land near Old Scottsville Road, $325,000.
Thomas Kerrick and Leslie Tutt to Daniel and Zoann Price, Lot 5-79, Olde Stone subdivision, $288,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to ABWG Holdings LLC, Lot 61, Rivers Landing Edge subdivision, $35,500.
Anton and Ashley Varyvoda to Christopher Flintom, Lot 13, plat book 31, page 118, $167,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Brandon and Maranda Lyons, Lot 188, McKinney Farms subdivision, $37,900.
Wolfgang Brauner to Matthew and Kayla Bitner, Lot 21, Pleasant Colony subdivision, $149,000.
Thessen Concrete Contracting Inc. to Timcat Investments LLC, Lot 40 and 41, Ajay Martin Jr. subdivision, $150,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to Matthew and Erin Kamboures, Lot 11, Poplar Grove subdivision, $58,900.
Brittany and Nick Keown and Terry Nunn to John and Michelle Barbalas, Lots 1 and 2, plat book 43, page 457, $121,000.
Jennie McShane to Hannah Reckart, Lot 147, River Bend Landing, $134,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Bennie and Laura Jones, Lot 42, Breckenridge subdivision, $49,373.
Price Property Management LLC and Chestnut Group Properties LLC to Earnest and Shirley Glass, Lot 5, Monta Vista addition, $21,500.
Miriam and Kellie Ward and Kimberly and Kevin Hamm to Betty Copass, Lot 1, Edgar Mills property, $80,000.
Douglas Rowans Jr. to Anthony Davis, Lot 80, plat book 14, page 15, $114,000.
Sharon Feldman and Daniel Feldman to John and Jennifer Simms, 1572 Stafford Way, $180,000.
J and R Contracting LLC to Luis Rufino Fazquez and Perla Aguirre, Lot 152, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $427,500.
Two Daughters LLC to Sonia Lenk and Nelson Holzapfel, land near Park Street, $170,000.
Christopher and Diana Harl to Andrew Iglehart and Sarah Cotney, land near Dean Street, $90,000.
Jared Mey to Clifford and Tammy Holley, tract 1, Richard Walton minor subdivision, $140,000.
Shelter Sheena Franklin and May Bell Franklin to Deena Brooks, land near Porter Pike, no tax.
Martha and Harold Everidge to Charles Mansour and Jena Meaney, Lot 34, Hunters Crossing, $312,500.
Terry Dwyer to Black Hole Holdings LLC, Lot 19, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $318,000.
Kim and Kristy Menke to CG Squared LLC, Lot 125, Whispering Hills Blvd., $173,750.
Timothy Talley and Cynthia Talley to Timothy and Catherine McLaughlin, Lot 18, Plano Place subdivision, $327,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 244, McCoy Place, $54,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 247, McCoy Place, $54,000.
Joseph and McCall Allen to Dylan Parker, Lot 2, Edgewood addition, $170,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to McCoy Place Homeowners Association Inc., Lots 19, 104 and 105, McCoy Place, no tax.
Daniel and Margaret Wilde to Anthony and Tiffany Arnold, Lot 5, Meadows subdivision, $246,000.
Matthew and Adrian Hardy and Jeffery and Shelly Anderson to Nick Ellinos, Lot 5, plat book 42, page 196, $197,500.
Right Angle Studio LLC to Kimberly Johnson, Lot 15, Plano Estates major subdivision, $275,000.
Kenneth and Susan May to David and Jennifer Kettering, Lot 113, Hunters Crossing, $360,000.
Gregory and Myra Wilson to Thawn Za Sing and Ngaih No, Lot 1, Mrs. Mary Young tract, $102,000.
Lauren Hicks to Lal Zawn Liang and Zo Than Sangi, Lot 90, Crossings at Cave Mill, $204,000.
Jonathon and Ann Stokes to Frankie Bain, Lot 2, minor plat book 10, page 68, $154,900.
John and Andrea Moore to Conner and Parker Graves, Lot 101, Richland subdivision, $230,000.
Faith and Robert Perkins Jr. to Tetyana Sheychuk, Lot 174, Summit subdivision, $390,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC to Kevin and Stacy Crabbe, Lot 130, Weatherstone subdivision, $209,000.
Bridgette and Timothy Gentry to Sandra Hall, Lot 31, Hillview Mills subdivision, $285,000.
Darren and Catherine Sledge to Caleb and Rebekah Seagren, Lot 8, Dannie R. Adkison property, $248,000.
Brent and Bonnie Logsdon to Cody Eblen, Lot 20, Springhill subdivision, $98,250.
Motley Trading Co. LLC to Eric and Bethany Kinney, Lot 1, Collett Cove subdivision, $255,000.
Jason and Erin Hopkins to Debra Blake, Lot 23, section D, Edgewood addition, $315,900.
Fox Ridge Apartments LLC to Bukyland LLC, Lots 5, 6 and 6-1, Forest Borders subdivision, $300,000.
Justin and Jennifer Basil to Amanda Baldwin, Lot 297, Deer Park subdivision, $167,000.
Laura and Jeremy Vincent to Kirsten and Aaron Poore, Lot 48, Sherwood Manor, $235,000.
Agustin Pineyrua and Rosario Burga to Kenneth and Susan May, Lot 20, Summit subdivision, $480,000.
James and Kathy Hughes, Patricia and Gary Watt and Gary Hughes to Julie and Cory Jurrians, Lot 3, Ruth E. Hughes estate subdivision, $10,910.
Kaye and George Burnette to Charles and Erin Popham, Lot 3, minor subdivision plat for Joe William Meng, $259,900.
White Owl Ventures to June Craig, Lot 107, Weatherstone subdivision, $185,000.
William and Meredith Klapheke to Sean and Kathryn Crawford, Lot 5-67, Olde Stone subdivision, $580,000.
Summit Partners Inc. to Ramiz Becic and Leyla Nuhanovic, Lot 227, Summit subdivision, $59,000.
GMV Properties LLC to Joseph Reyes, Lot 614, North Ridge subdivision, $181,400.
Richard A. Webber to Sweat Equity LLC, land near Old U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $155,000.
Homers Farm LLC to Randall and Sharon Hasler, Lot 22, Greens at Hartland Patio Homes, $245,000.
WGCR Holdings LLC to Benjamin Simms and Kailey Anderson, Lot 70, Upton Farms subdivision, $282,500.
John and Hannah Stevenson to Kimberly and Henry Reynolds, Lot 9, Pleasant Valley Estates subdivision, $152,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Melissa Willis, Lot 179, McKinney Farms subdivision, $190,000.
Estate of Merrill Patterson to Ryan Patterson, Lot 32, Homestead Court Extension No. 2 subdivision, no tax.
Charles and Carolyn Hardcastle to Tyrone Skiles, land near Magnolia Street, $45,000.
Brennan and Tara Elsas to Hannah Scheidegger, land near High Street, $138,500.
Gary and Stephanie Wheeldon to Joshua and Laura Menser, Lot 260, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $256,000.
Kellye McIntyre to Debbria and Thomas Mills, Lot 95, Deer Park subdivision, $139,900.
Bradley and Robyn Williams to Eric and Elizabeth Smith, Lot 46, Fountain Trace subdivision, $510,000.
Nicholas and Patricia Goley to Edward and Sharon Ward, Lot 16, Walnut Ridge subdivision, $379,900.
Kirb Appeal Construction Management LLC to Cynthia Talley, Lot 515, Greystone subdivision, $224,900.
Estate of Barbara Helm Vaughn to Joshua and Michelle Boyd, Lot 3, Mildred Boyd estate, $115,000.
James Skaggs to Jacob Farnsworth, Lot 14, Kitchens & Reeves subdivision, $87,000.
Theresa Hicks to Hannah Wagoner, Lot 106, McKinney Farms subdivision, $169,500.
Crabbe Homes to Bridgette and Timothy Gentry, Lot 96, Weatherstone subdivision, $214,000.
Ross and Jeannie Wilson to Jennifer Sharp, land near Ky. 1297, no tax.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 31, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 23, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 38, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
Cheryl Darlene Howard to Johny Ooreh, Lot 369, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $170,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brandon and Rachel Eades, Lot 9, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $279,588.
MKC Properties LLC to Charles and Amy Drane, land near Nashville Road, $409,000.
Elijah Properties LLC to Allen Clarkson III, Lot 6, Browning Heights subdivision, $164,650.
Julie and Nicholas Holt V to Michael and Judy Martin, Lot 175, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $420,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to William and Meredith Klapheke, Lot 3-16, Olde Stone subdivision, $225,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mildred Ford, Lot 90, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $195,000.
William Cox to Brenden Lutz and Leah Knighton, Lot 160, Greystone subdivision, $182,500.
Megan and Charles Isaacs to Donald and Kandice Read, Lot 6, Whisperwind subdivision, $170,000.
Larry and Sharon Coop to Marwin Chanchavac and Veronica Perez Acoltzi, Lot 1 and 2, H. Green Meadows subdivision, $70,000.
Stanley and Patricia Doyle and Sherrie Doyle to Bell Vue Properties LLC, Lots 56 and 57, Briggs, $40,000.
WD Properties LLC to Big Dog Investments LLC, land near Glen Lily Road, $30,000.
Celene Homes LLC to William Paul and Kevin Anne Puckett, Lot 39, River Bend Landing subdivision, $160,000.
Glenna Mercer, Jacqueline Britt, Patricia and James Gilpin and Kenneth and Katrina Lowe to Kendra Lowe, Lot 6, Collett addition, $82,400.
J.E. Holland Properties LLC to MNM LLC, Lot 21, Fair Ground addition and Lot 22, Fair Ground addition, $161,700.
Lena and Mark Allen to Kerra Ogden, Lot 265, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $265,100.
Linda Ellis Johnson Revocable Trust to Margaret Calvin, Lot 12A, Eaglestone Villas, $315,000.
Bowling Green First Church of the Nazarene Inc. to Joshua and Rachael Keeling, Lot 53, Heather Heights, $148,500.
Wedeking Investments L.P. and Wells Richardson to J. Larry Fugate Revocable Trust, land near Laurel Avenue, $410,000.
Jennifer and George Whittamore to Todd and Tracy Moser, Lot 1, plat book 41, page 393, $65,000.
Domenic Peter Mastropasqua to Cory and Alexandra White, Lot 194, Briarwood Manor, $261,500.
Cory and Alexandra White to Vickie Iglehart, Lot 10, McCoy Place, $219,900.
Estate of Robert Billingsley to Michael and Maria Overton, land near U.S. 68, Ky. 80, $400,000.
Leonard Montwill to Jennifer Hundley, Lot 13, Sunset Acres subdivision, $122,000.
Fox Ridge Apartments LLC to Keystone Development Group LLC, Lot 7, Forest Borders subdivision, no tax.
Dorothy Campbell to Teresa and Michael Greenwell, Lot 2, Campbell property subdivision, no tax.
Troy and Amy Bowdle, Lot 20, Serenity Estate subdivision, $304,000.
