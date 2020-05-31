Cody and Kaidy Sullivan to Jeffrey Green, Lots 4-6, Bedford Garrison Heirs subdivision, $185,000.
Wanda Walker to Darin and Rebecca Passer, Lot 2-1, Covington Grove subdivision, $480,000.
Joshua and Vanessa McClaren to Larry and Kimberly Lynn, Lot 70, Plano Estates subdivision, $299,900.
Paul and Alissa Stratton to Wesley King, Lot 338, Greystone subdivision, $176,000.
Laura and Jeff Blaine to Thang Aung and Niang Hwai Cing, Lot 88, Springhurst, $215,000.
Jeffrey Green to James and Star Spray, land near Moorman Lane, $168,000.
Sharon and Anthony Smith to Matthew and Catherine Westbrook, Lot 2, Richland subdivision, $245,000.
Icon BG LLC to Christiaan Volkert, Lot 1, Ogden Park, Suite 310, The Icon, $429,750.
Signature Homes KY LLC to Craig and Kasey Board, Lot 12, Poplar Grove subdivision, $359,900.
Angie Stinnett and Tania Rhodes to Christopher Areephanthu, Lot 1-1, The Residences at Reservoir Hill, $272,500.
AM Builders LLC to Jennifer Hopkins, Lot 1, Richard Cooke subdivision, $292,500.
Sherrie Contreras to Glenn and Jane Burley, Lot 76, Heritage Meadows subdivision, $221,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Charmaine and Ronald Reiter, Lot 46, Blevins Farm subdivision, $400,329.
David and Christine Ball to Hubert Glass, land near Old Richardsville Road, $140,000.
Nathaniel and Emily Forshee to Ceila and Cameron Hill, Lot 4, Sherwood Forest subdivision, $156,000.
Cynthia and Randy Phillips and Donna and Lowell Cheatham to Magnolia Springs Realty LLC, Lot 69, Normal View addition, $35,000.
David and Laura Miller to Mario Ayala, Lot 2, F&H Tabor subdivision, $42,000.
Sarah and Matthew Rust to Britney Witt, Lot 8, Crabtree Lane, $162,000.
David Bridgwater to Amy Lowe, Lot 3, Fisher Farm subdivision, no tax.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 23-26, 50, 57-59, 65, 73, Magnolia Hills, $380,000.
Danny and Sharon Lowe to Trevor and Susan Lowe, land near McElwain Court, $50,000.
Timothy and Donna Kanaly to Jim and Linda Skaggs, Lots 20-22, Ogden Park subdivision, $205,000.
David Smith to Pamela Winters, Lot 1, Pebble Ridge subdivision, no tax.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Overholt Builders LLC, Lots 225-227, McCoy Place, $162,000.
David and Judy Simmons to Kim and Teresa Brand, Lot 3, plat book 28, page 15, $62,500.
Keystone Development Group LLC to Dung Luu and Anh Ngo, Lot 3, Keystone Commons subdivision, $300,000.
Megan McDavitt to Cayla and Joshua Rios, Lot 208, Greystone subdivision, $183,000.
Billy and Reva Phelps to Brad and Amy Cannon, Lot 16, Winston Place subdivision, $655,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Abby Cassady, Lot 12, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $174,900.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to GTS Properties LLC, Lot 204, McKinney Farms subdivision, $38,900.
Doug and Lisa Martens to William Howell, Lot 5-8, Olde Stone subdivision, $70,000.
GC Land Development to Southern Craftsman Homes LLC, Lot 67, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
Barry Jones Construction Inc. to Daniel Joint, land near Ky. 185, $227,000.
Robert and Katie Napier to William Napier II, Lot 12, Collet addition, $65,000.
Estate of Betty Jean Grimes to Sani Group LLC, land near Girkin Boiling Springs Road, $387,500.
Isaiah Snodgrass and Cherolene Burden to Donald Alvey Jr., land near Clays Chapel Road, $25,000.
Matthew Baker to Jeff Wye, Lot 14, C.A. Tygrett Lots, no tax.
Porter Bailey and Mary Bailey to Royce Watson and Lynn Watson, Lots 14-16, Fairview Home Site, $52,500.
Albert and Lisa Bailey to Royce Watson and Lynn Watson, Lot 13, Fairview Home sites, $17,500.
Elijah Properties LLC to Michael Hale and Michelle Hale, Lot 20, Highland Gardens subdivision, $230,000.
J. Harlow Properties LLC to James Colter, Lot 2, minor plat book 9, page 63, $132,000.
Western Homes LLC to Ashok Bawankule and Rachana Ashok Bawankule, Lot 211, McCoy Place, $313,681.79.
Melissa Baker and William Baker to Jane and Mickey Lewis Sr., Lot 6, plat book 37, page 58, $210,000.
Ashley and Patrick Hittson to Alexa Anderson, Lot 9, Hudson Lands subdivision, $137,000.
LC Rentals LLC to Dustin Jones, Lots 41-43, Ogden Park subdivision, $140,000.
Mieten LLC to Lena and Mark Allen, Lot 265, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $265,100.
Louisville Road Mini Storage Inc. to Zackary and Hannah Stahl, land near Carter Road, $120,000.
Darrell and Jennifer Wittenauer to 623 Group LLC, Lot 10, Samuel T. Rabold subdivision, $64,900.
T. Chipley and Tamara Hightower to Joshua and Teresa Morel, Lot 110, Hunting Creek Estates, $350,000.
Crawford and Sale Hightower to Joel Padin and Alexa Margary, Lot 118, Briarwood Manor, $415,000.
Chad Chaffin; Steve and Alesia Chaffin; and Brandon and Kyla Byard to Southern Saw Homes LLC, Lot 26, Weatherstone subdivision, $35,000.
Southern Craftsman Homes LLC to James and Megan McDavitt, Lot 4, plat book 42, page 311, $311,000.
Ashley Watts to Jonathon and Deborah Sturdivant, Lot 3, minor plat book 14, page 201, $115,000.
Crabbe Homes to Shannon Thomas, Lot 116, Weatherstone subdivision, $212,900.
Brandt and Amanda Cashion to Terry and Rebecca Bryant, Lot 2, Fountain Trace subdivision, $770,000.
Mike and Gaila Adams to AceLand Holdings LLC, lots in Sunrise addition, $220,000.
BCTA Properties LLC to International Swaminirayan Satsang Organization Corp., Lot 4-1, plat book 42, page 465, no tax.
