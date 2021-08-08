Daniel Hanna to Shirley Reeves, Lot 10, Plano Acres subdivision, $140,000.
Jeffrey and Susan Persing to Jeffry and Susan Persing, Lot 6, Hickory Hollow subdivision, no tax.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 111, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Carter Crossings LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 56, Carter Crossings subdivision, $50,900.
Jerry and Nada Durham to Joanna and Jeramie Barnes, Lot 116, Southmeade Estates subdivision, no tax.
Jeffrey and Cheryl Murphy to Tyler and Leora Dillow, Lot 36, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $319,900.
KDMK Properties LLC to Brad Peden and Maggie Bellamy, Lot 28-21, North Mill Village subdivision, $172,000.
Graham Builders LLC to Brittany Graham, Lot 213, McKinney Farms subdivision, $234,900.
Deborah Billingham to Daniel Eadens, Lot 307, Hidden River subdivision, $329,900.
Don Lowe to Melea and Donald Lowe II, Lot 7, plat book 44, page 265, no tax.
Robert and Carla Vibbert to Robert Mashall, Lot 2, Peachtree Downs subdivision, $269,900.
Shawn and Megan Atchley to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Reedyville Road, $352,000.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., 15 lots in Magnolia Hills subdivision, $570,000.
Burrell Properties LLC to Cody Eblen, Lot 3, plat book 3, page 40, $145,000.
Donald and Mollie Brown to Todd and Emily Drexel, Lots 5 and 6, Rex and Syble McChesney subdivision, $1,125,000.
Alycia and Charles Crews Jr. to Ali Hasan Alabbasi and Hiba Alqaraghuli, Lot 114, McCoy Place subdivision, $347,000.
Megan and Tailor Smith to Stephanie Deweese, Lot 29, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $320,400.
John and Allison Day to Gerald Whalen, Lot 1, Meadowview minor subdivision plat book 21, page 182, $217,500.
Jamie and Jacqueline Rutheford to James and Monique Livermore, Lot 1, minor plat book 6, page 182, $270,000.
Roger and Kelly Sargent to Bradie Huffman, Lot 5-134, Olde Stone subdivision, $359,900.
Hammer Homes LLC to Davis Family Trust Dated Feb. 12, 2004, Lot 52, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $269,900.
Jennifer Chapman to Lori Boone and David Hunt, Lot 2, Wesley Estates subdivision, $220,000.
Todd and Karen Hoover to Brandon and Mackenzie Carey, Lot 74, Winfield Acres subdivision, $265,000.
Jason and Stacy Kupchella to Michael and Melody Dallmann, Lot 10, Forrest Hardcastle Estate subdivision, $575,000.
Erin Grinstead to Zachary and Jennifer Moore, Lot 2, minor plat book 22, page 108, $199,900.
Molly Dunkum and Robert Donnelly Jr. to Garvin Lane Partners LLC, Lots 8 and 9, plat book 2, page 135, $140,000.
Gregory Burrell to Tracy and Randall Dyer Jr., Lot 67, Indian Hills subdivision, $375,000.
Joseph and Faryn Huggins to James and Phyllis Huggins, Lot 70, Scottish Manor Estates, $315,000.
The Paula Dermody Trust to Thomas Holderfield, Lot 7, Bent Tree Manor subdivision, $415,000.
Nova London to Karen and Zane Greer and Larry and Kathleen Gildersleeve, Lot 54, Richland subdivision, $245,000.
Greystone Properties Inc. to B.G. Builders LLC, Lot 564, Greystone subdivision, $41,000.
Edward and Diana Kane Sr. to Thawng Er and Sui Hlawn, Lot 292, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $245,000.
James Melvin Land Co. LLC to CSR BG Investments LLC, Lot 13, Corvette subdivision, $175,000.
Stephany and John Murray to Jeremy and Melanie Wyatt, land in minor plat book 16, page 80, $215,000.
Overholt Builders LLC to Lance and Julie Hamilton, Lot 13, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $329,900.
James and Brittany Matthews to Jason Cherry, Lot 135, Riverbend Landing subdivision, $180,000.
Audrey and Gary Till to Jennifer Harrison, Lot 36, Spindletop subdivision, $397,000.
John and Laura Atkinson to Joseph and Sarah Fredrick, Lot 16, Stagecoach Springs subdivision, $425,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 218, McCoy Place subdivision, $54,000.
Vilson and Ariana Qehaja to Manuel Fadul Noy and Jenny Munoz Zelaya, Lot 57, McLellan Farms subdivision, $287,000.
Patrick Jones to Andrea and Steve Woodcock, Lot 39, McKinney Farms subdivision, $205,000.
J.E. Holland Properties LLC to Billy and Theresa Priddy, Lots 18-20, J. Frank Grimes subdivision, $165,500.
Nikki Le to Kevin and Erin Jant, Lot 93, Summit subdivision, $673,000.
Marcos and Esther Franco to Dawn Owens, Lot 31, Briggs addition, $129,000.
James and Kasee Paxton to Billy and Alaina Clendenin, Lot 12, Belle Haven subdivision, $365,500.
Banks and Patricia Crandell to Taylor Cook Property Leasing Group LLC, land near Lewis Street, $275,000.
RF Miller Homes Ltd. Inc. to Taylor Cook Property Leasing Group LLC, Lot 4, Crandell property subdivision, $126,000.
Troy and Michaela Armentrout to Angel Michelle Washington, Lot 257, Springhill subdivision, $160,000.
Reese Real Estate Bowling Green to N Fuller LLC, Lot 1-3, plat book 43, pages 192 and 193, $1,096,000.
Dona Lindsey, Gerri Carnes, David Daugherty and Anna Lawson to Big Dog Investments LLC and Jason Mills, Lot 24, Cumberland Estates subdivision, $181,500.
Rachel and Dennis Wilcutt II to Amy and Timothy Suchard, Lot 19, Fairvue Farm subdivision, $536,500.
Mike and Mary Reynolds to LHH Holdings LLC, land near 11th Street, $200,000.
Joe and Sue Vallelonga to Joe and Sue Vallelonga, Joseph Vallelonga and Angela Miller, land near Morehead Road, $5,250.
Bryan and Shanna Kozak to Southern Rhythm Farms LLC, Lots 36 and 37, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, no tax.
Marsha Kerr to Catherine Wintuska, Lot 10, Crossings at Cave Mill subdivision, $240,000.
Vivian Jones to Rescue Investments LLC, Lot 177, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $155,000.
HG Capital LLC to JT Real Estate LLC, 1961 Stonehenge Ave., 2525 Jersey Court, 706 Village Creek and 105 Hillridge, $1,855,000.
Jennifer and Nathan Estes to Lang Ko Pau and Man No, Lot 4, Springwater subdivision, $259,900.
Linda Huff to Gabriele Moore, Lots 14 and 15, Perkins Heights subdivision, $179,900.
Tryco Properties LLC to Brian Michaud Jr., Lot 17, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $189,900.
Kenneth Reece and Marsha Goodman to Big Dog Investments LLC, land near Richardsville Road, $62,000.
Jeremy and Candice Purichia to Roy J. and Shelley Shepherd, Lots 1 and 2, Colletdale addition, $357,900.
James and LeeAnne Brown to Radha Krishna BG LLC, Lots 1-4, 13-16, Nealswood addition, $375,000.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Johnny Miller Jr., Lot 18, Stonehenge subdivision, $170,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to KLE Construction LLC, Lot 120, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Zachary and Jennifer Moore to Danielle Polson, Lot 2, plat book 42, page 189, $166,000.
Brad and Amanda Hunley to Ashley Siegle, Lot 63, Springhurst subdivision, $238,500.
Jonathan and Angie Ford to Jeremy and Candice Purichia, Lot 95, Deer Meadow subdivision, $357,000.
B.G. Builders LLC to James Wheeler and Michelle Devore, Lot 618, Greystone subdivision, $249,343.
Travis and Emily Young to Nicholas Frankart, land near Threlkel Ferry Road, $258,325.
Bobby and Ruth Scantland to Shannon and Bobbye McDaniel, Lot 8, RCP Thomas Estate addition, no tax.
Karen Branham to Anita and Robert Fischer Jr., Lot 34, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $498,000.
Kyle and Suzanne Allen to Rene and Karen Ndzi, Lot 81, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $510,000.
Jeremiah Jones to Jason Klett, tract 1, Jeremiah Jones subdivision, $235,000.
Justin and Zhuqin Borders to Jeremiah Jones, land near Little Beaver Dam Creek Road, $30,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 274, McCoy Place subdivision, $48,000.
Ronnie and Joyce Cooper to Bianca Fugate, Lot 9, Oak View subdivision, $189,000.
Abbey Mills to Burrell Properties LLC, Lots 2 and 3, J.T. Graham minor subdivision, $205,000.
Walter and Debbie York to Jakob Maynard, Lot 19, Glen Lily Manor subdivision, $134,250.
Magnolia Lane Investments LLC to Roger and Margee Keoshian, Lot 11, Southside Realty Co., no tax.
Rakan Fawwaz Elsalem and Anya Mone Jackson to Theresa Pennetti and Dennis Nowak, Lot 8, plat book 32, page 167, $173,500.
Karen and Keith McDonald to Justin McDonald, land near Rhoads Lane, $135,000.
Daniel and Kalen Walker to James and Leah Jardin, Lot 57, Spring Water subdivision, $313,000.
JDA Construction LLC to Buckwheat Investments LLC, Lot 167, Summit subdivision, $64,900.
I&S Real Estate Investments LLC to Victory Lane Sober Living LLC, Lot 79, Fort Valley addition, $140,000.
Kayla and Tait Thomas to Sanjin Zelenika and Branko and Snjezana Zelenika, Lot 176, Greystone subdivision, $210,000.
Donald Jans and Virginia Jans Revocable Trust to Jeffrey Scott and Rose Scott, Lot 3, Windmill Heights subdivision, $200,000.
Molly Wilson to Patrick Beene and William Beene, Lot 46, Heather Heights subdivision, $189,900.
Mark and Janie Pitcock to Anthony Cash and Melissa Pitcock, Lot 15, Coalition Estates, $192,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Ariana Maria-Lindgren Case and Charles Case, Lot 77, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $193,250.
Rebecca Ramsey to Jordan and McKayla Bean, Lot 19, McKinney Farms subdivision, $180,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Patrick Jaggers, Lot 3-53, Olde Stone subdivision, $100,000.
Joseph and Lynne Walton to Jeromy Walton, Lot 3, Joseph S. Walton property, no tax.
Lori Willis to Trevor Embry, Lot 19, Mark IV Manor subdivision, $139,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Jarad Cowles and Allison Kurfiss, Lot 575, North Ridge subdivision, $195,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Theresa Weik, Lot 55, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $227,750.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lot 600, Greystone subdivision, $219,900.
Jerry and Brenda Davenport to Kristy and Marvin Miller, Lot 23, Thompson Heights subdivision, $172,500.
Donna Angle to Sarah Wheeler, Lot 9, South Side Realty Co. addition, $260,000.
Leona and Jeffrey Cannady to Jeff Cannady Rentals LLC, land near 13th Street, no tax.
Tallie Schaffer and Luke Calvert to Raymond Kociolek, Lot 9, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $215,000.
Julio and Karla Levisohn to Glenn and Kimberly Solberg, Lot 61, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $390,000.
Crabbe Homes to Jenifer Vasquez Escobar, Lot 110, Weatherstone subdivision, $234,900.
Daniel and Jenna Frank to Isreal Ochoa Sanchez and Virginia Vinalay Valle, Tract 1 (land near Holley Street); and Tract 2 (land near Catherine Street), $135,000.
Tony Henon Construction Inc. to Mirza Causevic, Lot 112, South Glen Gables subdivision, $420,000.
ELG Holdings LLC to Portales Building & Remodeling LLC, land near Kenton Street, $45,000.
Mary Beth Burton to Jacob Scott, Lot 277, Greystone subdivision, $188,500.
Rasesh and Rima Desai to Nathan and Rachel Holton, Lot 155, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $81,000.