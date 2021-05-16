Terry and Ann Marie Davis to Kentucky Tax Exchange LLC, land near Old Greenhill Road, $720,000.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC to Aik Oo Klan and Yae Nang Klan, Lot 10, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $221,900.
Justin and Aubrey Fortney to Abby Powers and Allison Woods, Lot 3, Prerost subdivision, $156,000.
Lynne and C. Cecil Martin to Monteith and Rimini Merrick, Lot 541, Greystone subdivision, $210,000.
Phillip and Bonnie Stagner to Joseph and Elaine Williford, Lot 95, Hunters Crossing, $265,000.
India and Joseph Martinez to Anthony and Jennifer Swift, land near Highland Avenue, $95,000.
College Cab Rentals LLC to TESCHO LLC, Lot 12, plat book 1, page 13, $150,000.
Coaljori LLC to Scott and Megan Herrman, Lot 17, Crossridge subdivision $372,500.
Golden Hammer LLC to Yeongsu Kim and Heewon Kwon, Lot 32, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $239,900.
Adam and Kathryn Whitt to Derek Hargis, Lot 39, Steeplechase subdivision, $222,500.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Christy and Jesse Hill III, Lot 11-12, Olde Stone subdivision, $125,000.
Joe and Navada Campbell to John Aikins, Lot 28, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $506,000.
Christopher and Nancy Tully to Michael McCormick Jones and Elizabeth Soehren-Jones, Lot 29, Vinings subdivision, $284,900.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 259, McCoy Place subdivision, $48,000.
Jeff and Pamela Alexander to Gary and Amanda Walden, Lot 227, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $455,000.
Bennie and Laura Jones to Nandith Nandakumar and Aswathi Chandran, Lot 237, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $619,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to T&C Homes LLC, Lot 16, Breckenridge subdivision, $43,225.
Janet Harl to Janet Harl and James and Helen McDarment, land near Nutwood Avenue, no tax.
Roderic and Eva Hutcheson to Elizabeth and Dino Velentanlic, Lot 195, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $470,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Katelynn Collins, Lot 87, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $215,000.
Kevin Taylor and Tracey Norman-Taylor to Maged and Michelle Mikhail, Parcel 1 (Lots 26-29, Section B, Ogden Park subdivision); and Parcel 2 (Lot 25B, minor subdivision plat book 6, page 98), $219,900.
Amanda and James Richardson to Shane Wilson and Karista Zane, Lot 11-2, Gary Smith subdivision, $235,000.
Stephen and Kelly Miller to Lincoln Quick and Megan Reid, Lot 2, Ogden Park subdivision, $309,000.
Christopher and Mary Joy Hammer to Stephen and Amber Irvin, Lot 9, Harold C. Hanson estate subdivision, $333,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Matthew and Kristena Sleeman, Lot 555, North Ridge subdivision, $199,900.
David A. and Dana Anne Barker and David K. and Donna Barker to AMB Properties LLC, Lot 61, Upton Farms subdivision, no tax.
Sarah and Steven LaChance II to Michelle Loskamp, Lot 1, Glendale subdivision, $129,900.
Hammer Homes LLC to Tebaris Johntaz Briggs and Ashley Austin Briggs, Lot 3, Heritage subdivision, $249,900.
JAVA Properties LLC to Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lots 24-26, Autumn View subdivision, $105,000.
Kristina and Marty Casebier to Andrew and Amy Jackson, Lot 9, Oak Forest subdivision, $249,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Eric Wallace, Lot 98, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $43,500.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Glass Innovations LLC, Lot 60, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $43,500.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Eric Wallace, Lot 90, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $43,500.
Horizon Construction LLC to Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC, Lot 45, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, no tax.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 276, McCoy Place subdivision, $48,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to David Johnson Properties LLC, Lot 202, McKinney Farms subdivision, $38,900.
Cheryl Pence to Brianna Doby and Daniel Leon, Lot 4, Dogwood Village subdivision, $366,000.
Debbie Blakeman to Floyd Washer, land near Woodford Street, $50,000.
Amy Belcher to Zachary Coffman, Lot 4, Deerfield subdivision $155,000.
Vernon and Sally Liles to Jackson Gooding and Lauren Wiseman, land on Eastland Drive, $265,000.
JAVA Properties LLC to Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lots 34 and 44, Autumn View subdivision, $70,000.
Gator Development LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Lots 4, 9-17, Upton Farms subdivision, $485,000.
ICON BG LLC to Lynne Martin and Patriot Investment Properties LLC, Suites 110A and 100-B, The Icon, $198,031.22.
Joel and Kim Vanderglas to James and Megan Ingram, Lot 56, Ridgewood Estates subdivision, $434,000.
Ryan and Olivia Howard to Ryan and Olivia Howard, Lot 4, Autumn Grove subdivision, no tax.
Cardinal Construction LLC to Cardinal Construction Services LLC, Lot 14, September Lakes subdivision, no tax.
Benjamin Anderson to Southern Saw Homes LLC, land near Anna Sandhill Road, $38,000.
Delmer and Carolyn Pierce to Jonathan and Shelby Ulrich, land near U.S. 231, $114,100.
Chandubhai and Jyotsnabahen Patel to Rachel Jones, Lot 113, Summit subdivision, $457,685.
The estate of Lucille May to Tanner Schmoll and Emily Villari, Lot 87, Coalition Estates subdivision, $190,000.
Snyder Holdings LLC to Drapa LLC, Lot 3, minor plat book 14, page 182, $185,000.
Harlan Construction Inc. to Hazim Arnautovic and Fahreta Arnautovic, Lot 32, Belle Haven subdivision, $345,900.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Cari and Charles Vincent Jr., Lot 68, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $168,000.
Philip and Stephanie Degnan to Nicholas Huerta, Lot 37, Western Hills Estates subdivision, $240,000.
Jason and Dena Mills and Big Dog Investments LLC to Jose Gonzalez, land near Woodford and Fair streets, $14,000.
John and Frances Holland to JB Assets LLC, land near Smallhouse Pike, $233,200.
Charles and Faye Anderson to Kimberly and Michael Timmer, Lot 26, Bent Tree Estates subdivision, $400,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Copper Ridge Investments LLC, Lot 203, McKinney Farms subdivision, $38,900.
Daniel Drake to Oak Pointe Inc., Lot 75, Springwater subdivision, $222,000.
BBC Properties LLC to Mary Reid and Gary Hubbuch, Lot 11-22-1, Olde Stone subdivision, $380,000.
Michael and Kari Carr to India and Joseph Martinez, Lot 33, Parkway Villa subdivision, $245,000.
Anthony and Cheryl Jackson to Cody and Leah Jackson, Lot 17, Rolling Fields subdivision, $116,500.
Derek and Brandy White to Derek and Brandy White, Lot 43, Summit subdivision, no tax.
Estate of John Wheeler to 31W Holdings LLC, Lot 1, Wheeler estate subdivision, $304,950.
Ray Buckberry Jr. to David Tarter, Lot 26-19, Hartland subdivision, $107,000.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC to Golden Capital LLC, Lot 30, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $49,900.
Rothco Properties LLC to Deborah Dwyer and Barbara Stewart, Lot 3-1, Cumberland Pointe Villas subdivision, $224,985.
Stasie Harrington and Manuel Vazquez to Devin and Hilary Kelly, Lot 126, Belle Haven subdivision, $415,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Maegan Gainer, Lot 28, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $253,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Renee James, Lot 69, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $174,500.
Estate of Georgia Garrity to Shawn Monroe, Lot 6, plat book 44, page 136, $35,000.
Estate of Georgia Garrity to Karen Bell, Lot 7, plat book 44, page 136, $40,000.
Estate of Georgia Garrity to Timothy and Karen Garrity, land near Morgantown Road, $424,800.
James and Janette Meyer to Marshall and Kelly Sparks, Lots 4 and 4-1, Mount Ayr Estates subdivision, $781,100.
Anthony Roy and Sherry Roy-Hunton to Anthony Roy and Sherry Roy-Hunton, Tract 1 (land near Brown’s Lock Road) and Tract 2 (land in deed book 1102, page 756), no tax.
Rickie and Drema Wilson to Jack Hunt Trust, Lot 337, Briarwood subdivision, $330,000.
Allen and Kristina Cole to Timothy and Mary Fortner, Lot 8, Charleston Place subdivision, $266,000.
John Aikins to Melissa Sergent, Lot 13, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $316,500.
Ronald and Joy Baldwin to Kelsey Hughson (party of the second part); and Wesley Baldwin (party of the third part), land near Blue Level Road, no tax.
Pyrot LLC to Clyde Bigbee, Lot 42, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $199,900.
David and Deborah Hughes to Stenetta and Scott Harris, land near Morris Duff Road, $270,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties to Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 74, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Linda and Richard Blackerby Sr. to John and Tonia Moore, Lot 54, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $327,334.
Sanel and Mirela Music to Sanel and Mirela Music and Sevko and Senija Music, Lot 220, Summit subdivision, no tax.
Luke and Hillary Stansfield to Oliver Htoo and Htee Mu Paw, Lot 340, Greystone subdivision, $200,000.
Gregory Vogel to Todd and Wendy Partain, Lot 6, Pioneer Village subdivision, $229,000.
Terry L. Thornton and Judy C. Thornton Revocable Trust to Thomas and Nicole Lilienthal, Lot 127, South Glen Gables subdivision, $429,900.
Thu Xuan Vo to Cin Kap Lian and Pau Ngaih Niang, Lot 253, Springfield subdivision, $160,000.
James Cook to Michael Cowles, land near Hwy. 1435, $57,500.
Thang Hmun and Ni Dim to Thawng Mun Lian, Lot 12, Farmgate subdivision, $189,000.
Glen and Annette Pennington to Andria Stafford, Lot 49, Woodstone Springs subdivision, $141,500.
Estate of Linda Adams to John and Susan Higgins, Unit 208, Lot 25, Indian Ridge subdivision, $280,000.
