Jagoe Homes Inc. to Peter Vial Sawm Lian and Nae Meh Lian, Lot 24, Stagner Farms subdivision, $404,575.
Gul and Kalidas Sahetya to John and Laura Curd, Lot 25, Bent Tree Estates subdivision, $195,000.
Placid Properties Inc. to Big Dog Investments LLC, Lot 160, Normal View addition, $50,000.
Jon and Jennifer Holloman to Patricia and Gary Gibson, Lot 1, Four Oaks Farms subdivision, $625,000.
Alyssa McNeley and Matthew Woosley to Nathaniel Slaughter, Lot 458, North Ridge subdivision, $255,000.
Mohammad Hashim Sayed and Shafiqa Sayed to Zachary and Kasi Woods, Lot 20, Glenwood Estates subdivision, $227,000.
FMOR Properties LLC to WILLPO LLC, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $175,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Taylor Runyon and Jonathan Bunnell, Lot 86, Carter Crossings subdivision, $306,000.
John and Carrie Cusker to Terri Hinton, Lot 2, Whisperwood Estates, $395,000.
Larry and Nancy Rust to Jackson Miller and Shelby Peters, land near Riverside-Benleo road, $5,000.
Star and Timothy Vredeveld to Ron Studle, Lot 1-2, Cothron’s Cate Road minor subdivision, $130,000.
Sharon Bradley to Rodrick and Janice Wagoner, Lot 34, Stagecoach Springs subdivision, $34,000.
AWEX Properties LLC to Luis Alonso Villatoro, Lot 2, minor subdivision plat of Wilcox and Clark property, $28,000.
Mary Collins and Phillip and Gloria Moore to Jacob Lowe, Lots 4-6, plat book 45, page 273, no tax.
Woodland Station Development LLC to Big Time Properties LLC, Lot 42, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $49,000.
Bruce and Renee Updegraff to Rett and Allie Coode, land near Jenkins Road, $267,500.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Shelley McGowan, Lot 111, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $272,000.
MNWK Holdings LLC to LMFB Properties LLC, Lot 2, Whispering Meadows Estates subdivision, $264,825.
HG Capital LLC to Kyle and Jessica Owsley, land near Crewdson Avenue, $165,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to 1812 Louisville Road, Lots 1, 1-1 and 2, Sawmill subdivision, $735,000.
Elijah Properties LLC to Jessica Whited, Lot 95, Moss Meadows subdivision, $241,900.
Jordan Blann and Jonathon and Laura Blann to Jordan Blann, land near Magnolia Street, no tax.
Muhamed and Rajka Ramic to Lavie LLC, tract 1, plat book 39, pages 226-227, $420,000.
MNWK Holdings LLC to Crestone Property Management LLC, Lot 151, Countryside Manor subdivision, $144,450.
Scott Dobler and Amy Nemon to Scott Dobler and Amy Nemon, Lot 25, The Meadows at Smiths Grove, no tax.
Lora and Anthony Hogue to Amber Oeser and Michael Chappell, Lot 2, Frank Jackson minor subdivision, $134,000.
Robyn Ford and Jack Warren to Pink Door Properties LLC, Lot 43, Creekwood Village subdivision, no tax.
Mitchel and Mary Ellen Henson and Denise Henson to Joy Miller, Lot 251, McCoy Place subdivision, $364,900.
Jonathan and Sara Sacks to Nadia Brassell, Lot 445, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $312,000.
Austin Disney to Jeffrey and Christina Ranger, Lots 7 and 8, Ogden Park addition, $285,000.
Nancy Bridges and Stacey Camper to Larry Painter, land near Sand Hill-Girkin Road, $80,000.
Lynn and Carole Clark to 31W Property LLC, Lot 18, Normal View subdivision, $233,200.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Charles Thurman and Erin Perkins, Lot 28, Breckenridge subdivision, $315,000.
Mana Kariman to Omid Namazifard, land near Creekwood Avenue, no tax.
James Spence to Anthony and Kayla Culver, Lot 47, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, $270,500.
The AMS Group LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Fairview Avenue, $132,665.
Chanthom Builders LLC to Catch & Release LLC, Lots 6-9, 20 and 21, Hazel Farms subdivision, $396,000.
John Upton to Big Dog Investments LLC, land near Threlkel Ferry Road, $75,000.
The Kroger Co. to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Riverwood Avenue and U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $111,802.
Tracey Pannell to Larry and Tyra Deweese, Unit 11, Jackson Square Condominiums, $90,000.
Brenda McKinney and Cyleta Boyle to Clay Myles and Haley Jones, tract 6, plat book 45, pages 278-279, $250,272.
Wanda Dowell, Brenda McKinney and Cyleta Boyle to Austin and Emily Conner, tract 3, plat book 45, pages 278-279, $130,746.
Wanda Dowell, Brenda McKinney and Cyleta Boyle to Brandon and Sondra Humphries, tract 5, plat book 45, pages 278-279, $69,393.50.
Wanda Dowell, Brenda McKinney and Cyleta Boyle to Bradley and Brooklyn Brown, tract 7, plat book 45, pages 278-279, $104,997.75.
Wanda Dowell, Brenda McKinney and Cyleta Boyle to Ian and Danielle Miller, tract 9, plat book 45, pages 278-279, $317,774.60.
Wanda Dowell, Brenda McKinney and Cyleta Boyle to Sean and Lacey Johnson, tract 10, plat book 45, pages 278-279, $468,205.65.
Mieten LLC to Shaye Young, tract 1, W.D. Fiser Farm subdivision, $320,000.
Matthew August to Connie Scott, Lot 146, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, $390,000.
Jonathan and Mallory Pendleton to Michael and Elizabeth Johnson, Lot 6, Mount Victor Place, $190,000.
Wes and Sarah Wrather to to Wen Ventures LLC, land near Magnolia Avenue, no tax.
Donald Herbert to Kaylee and Dominique Compton, Lot 77, McKinney Farms subdivision, $245,000.
Michelle and Frank Courreges to Jared and Katherine Murray, Lot 84, Coalition Estates subdivision, $245,046.
Melissa Wilson and James Sanders to Alderson Properties LLC, land near Old Russellville Road, $6,500.
Christopher Kistner to Ronaldo Lozono Martinez and Maria de los Angeles Diaz Garcia, land near Pearce Street, $46,000.
Poplar Hill Associates LLC to Taloots Partnership GP, land near Park Row, $600,000.
Caliber Contracting LLC to Dharmendra and Mankaben Patel, Lot 103, South Oaks subdivision, $357,000.