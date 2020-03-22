Eva Graham to Stacie Decker, land near Brownsville Road, no tax.
William Florman to John and Bonnie Williams, Lot 9, Talbott Place, $425,000.
John and Bonnie Williams to Paula Haddock, Lot 499, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $395,000.
Golden Flower LLC to Stagner Farms LLC, Lot IV H.A. McClark minor subdivision, no tax.
Right Angle Studio LLC to HRH Investments LLC, Lots 385, 388, 392, 394, Hunting Creek, no tax.
Mirheta and Sejdo Heldic to Sky Value Partners LLC, Lots 45-48, Legacy Pointe, no tax.
Peggy and James Parrott Jr. to Peggy and James Parrott Jr., land near Hadley Cohron Road, no tax.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to Sheldon Overholt, Lot 6 Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $47,900.
Martha Raymer to Daniel and Sherrill Oglesby, Lot 64, Remington Place subdivision, $290,000.
Karen and James Bucklew to Diana Rose, land near Castle Heights Drive, $110,000.
Barry Jenkins Sr. to Chris Leptinsky, Lot 1, minor plat book 12, page 28, $150,000.
Graham Builders LLC to Joshua Blankenship, Lot 8, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $182,400.
Edward and Tracey Miller to Strother Hines and Jeffrey Fountain, land near 14th Street, $10,000.
Geraldine Hester to Wesley and Jacklyn Cassady, land near Old Union Church Road, $65,000.
Leo and Sheila Frank and Doug and Marquita Miller to Miller and Frank Properties LLC, land near Ky. 676, no tax.
Aubrey and Marquita Miller to Miller and Frank Properties LLC, land near High Street, no tax.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Mitchel D. Henson and Todd Henson, Lot 233, McCoy Place, $52,500.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Mitchel D. Henson and Todd Henson, Lot 234, McCoy Place, $52,500.
Phil Brown Rentals LLC to Gayanne Gutherz, Lot 83, North Ridge subdivision, $159,900.
Matthew and Lucretia Jewell to Jamin and Elisha Mackie, land near Boiling Springs, $45,000.
Sharon Hamilton to Ke Tai Zheng and Shao Lan Zheng, Lot 97, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $278,000.
Gary and Amanda Logsdon to Seven Eleven Steeplechase LLC, Lots 1, 2 and 3, Gary Logsdon Farm, $35,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kellie and Christopher Neal Jr., Lot 95, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $213,996.
Aaron and Kiki Drexler to Kaitlyn and Christopher Levis, Lot 71, Pleasant Place subdivision, $171,000.
Christopher Kelly to Christina Kelly, Lot 327, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Pornchai Sappasiri and Mee Sar, Lot 85, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $189,914.
William and Eleanor Hiskey to William and Eleanor Hiskey, Lot 398, Greystone subdivision, no tax.
Larry and Marie Phelps to D&D Real Estate LLC, Lot 3-1, University Estates, $300,000.
David and Linda Estes and Joseph Miller and Jillian Estes-Miller to Susana Rivas, Lot 75, River Bend Landing subdivision, $121,134.
Jason and Dena Mills to Desmond and Rozalind Bell, Lot 21, Glen Lily Manor, $80,000.
Craig and Kasey Board to Holden Flener, Lot 1, Helen Thornton Estate subdivision, $78,500.
Sylvia Richardson to David Richardson and Byron Richardson, Lot 109, Southmeade Estates addition, $30,667.
Eric Wallace to Oscar and Tammy Ford, Lot 28, Legacy Pointe, $238,000.
Bennie and Jackie Johnson to Bobby Massey, land near Hydro Pondsville Road, $35,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Braxton Heath Stacener, Lot 512, North Ridge subdivision, $165,800.
Chad and Wendy Mosely to City of Bowling Green, land near Greenwood Alley, $75,000.
Sarah Hill to John and Sheryl Downing, land near Matlock Road, $250,000.
Allen and Kristina Cole to Sara Glanz, Lot 37, Northridge subdivision, $164,900.
Rhea Diane Bogle Cowles to Michelle Cobb, Lot 2, plat book 38, page 190, no tax.
Robert Lovitt to Eric and Alexandria Velez, land near Ky. 263, $8,000.
Thomas and Cynthia Donnelly to Dolores Dodd, Lots 3-2 and 7-2, plat book 43, page 330, no tax.
Brian and LeeAnn Morrison to Adam and Angelica Slaughter, Lot 267, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $278,000.
Jean Pearl to Elizabeth Ford, Lot 22, Backwoods subdivision, $110,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC to Jormie Burgos and Ricardo Vega Martinez, Lot 75, Weatherstone subdivision, $175,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Emilie and Cody Gilliam, Lot 78, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $192,883.
James and Britney Witt to Bo Meh and Jerold Ko Reh, Lot 46, Brentwood Place, $216,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jonathan and Casada Vickous, Lot 179, McCoy Place, $315,000.
Jonathan and Casada Vickous to Allen and Kristina Cole, Lot 8, Charleston Place, $260,000.
Willis and Mary Eadens to AWEX Properties LLC, Lots 84 and 85, Forrest Park addition, $55,000.
Patrick and Sara Hennessey to Teddy and Christy Godsey, land near Vanmeter Road, $284,900.
Hammer Homes LLC to Allison and William Billingsley, Lot 39, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $165,000.
Claypool Knob Development LLC to Ashron Properties LLC, Lot 54, Weatherstone subdivision, no tax.
Reggie and Deborah Holland to Teresa Williams, Lot 14, Collett View subdivision, $172,500.
Leah Wendt and Teresa Ward to Kai Suan Mang and Zen Khawl Nuam, Lot 8, Hemlock Heights subdivision, $165,000.
Kimberly and Anthony Anderson to Rasko Muratovic and Azemina Ibrisevic, Lot 218, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $258,000.
BA Investments Plum Springs LLC to Mark and Courtney Edelbeck, land near Carter Road, $293,000.
Chad Chaffin; Steve and Alesia Chaffin; and Brandon and Kyla Byard to Southern Saw Homes LLC, Lot 27, Weatherstone subdivision, $35,000.
Southeast Storage LLC to CAS Holdings LLC to KCE Investments LLC, land near U.S. 231, $4,500,000.
Jeffrey Isenberg to Tial Uk and Sai Dei, Lot 14, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $183,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.