Aloma Moseley to Chad and Wendy Moseley, Lot 6, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $168,000.
Grover and Jacqueline Carrigan to David and Keli Miller, land near Phillips Road, $3,000.
MNM LLC to Remodel Realty LLC, land near Park Street, no tax.
Price Property Management LLC to KMD 6 Properties LLC, Lots 2 and 3, Green Meadows subdivision, $130,000.
C. William and Lisa Leachman to Fuqua Family Holdings LLC, 621 Nutwood Ave., 625 Meadowlawn Drive and 1012 Liberty Way, $475,000.
Kraig and Janice Richardson to Steven and Janice Richardson and Mark and Tammy Miller, Units 17-A and 17-B, Lovers Lane Acres, $320,000.
Kelli and Kyle Skaggs to John Law, Lot 8, Oakland Manor subdivision, $274,000.
Buhr-Rock Development Inc. to Harlan Construction Inc., Lot 3-1, Buhr-Rock subdivision, $90,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Doyle and Jerol Murphy, Lot 83, Blevins Farm subdivision, $361,220.
Kevin and Melissa Thomas to Kevin Thomas, Lot 82, The Crossings at Cave Mill, no tax.
John and Emilie Young to Zachary Pyles, Lot 5-29, Olde Stone subdivision, $467,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sai Htoo and Zinzin Nwe, Lot 217, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $337,305.
Platinum Development LLC to Southeastern Freight Lines Inc., Lot 3, Sterling Business Park, $3,039,550.
Price Property Management LLC to Purple Door Realty LLC, land near Lynhurst Drive, $130,000.
Matthew Baker to Ethan Baker, land near Nutwood Avenue, $70,000.
Guy and Susan Waggoner to T. Harrison and Alexa Donnelly, Lot 12, Talbott Place subdivision, $701,000.
Still Oaks Inc. to Hoffman Industries LLC, land near Red Pond Road and Bethel Lane, $135,000.
Stokes Homes LLC to Jessica and Ryan Bates, Lot 33, Poplar Grove subdivision, $520,000.
Richard and Jodie Perkins to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC, Lot 6, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $337,000.
Paul Keith to Alderson Properties LLC, Lot 972 and 97-3, Lind-Cliff Meadows subdivision, $30,000.
Bryan and Jacquelyn Newman to Taylor and Derek Davies, Lot 114, Deer Park subdivision, $199,900.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to K&J Holdings LLC, Lot 237 and 239, McKinney Farms subdivision, $85,800.
Hopkins Realty Inc. to Harry Leachman Motors Inc., Tract 2, Boddeker Estate property, $1,000,000.
Robert and Susan Skaggs to Greg and Joe Ann Gary, land Lot 4, Foxmoor subdivision, $620,000.
The Donald Henry Stoneburg Trust 2017 to Jacob Cooley and Addison Carter, Lot 39, Meadowwood Estates addition, $220,000.
BR Development LLC to Jason and Christine Hall, Lot 36, Poplar Grove subdivision, $489,900.
Kenneth and Sheila Keltner to Danilo Diaz, land near 12th Street, $50,000.
Suoy Rentals LLC to J&T Property Management Inc., Lot 9, Smallhouse Hines addition, $116,000.
Sladjana and Senad Veletanlic to Harlan Construction Inc., Lot 254, Summit subdivision, $93,500.
Mike and Shannon Hoyt to Robert Hoyt, Lot 5, Gaddis Farm subdivision, $25,000.
JAG Properties LLC to Wheat Land Development LLC, Lot 1, minor subdivision plat book 21, page 180, $675,000.
Jose and Jeannette Vazquez to Michael and Alison Lewis, Lot 49, Briar Ridge Estates, $760,000.
Sims Properties Inc. to KTKT LLC, Lot 104, Normal View addition, $95,230.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Manohar and Nisha Bhojwani, Lot 15, Upton Farms subdivision, $390,435.
Dustin Kirby, Jesse Kirby and Heath and Madison Kirby to Walter and Debbie York, Lot 13, Coalition Estates subdivision, $187,250.
Jianhua Zhu and Lois Wang to Jianhua Zhu and Lois Wang, Lot 41-84, Bent Tree Estates, no tax.
Roy and Daisy Baxter to Tonya and Philip White Jr., Parcels 1 and 2, Steve Carver property, $704,000.
Clinton Montgomery to William Crosswait, Lot 29, Meeks Media Drive, $142,000.
John and Alicia Sells to Copas LLC, Lot 12, Luther Smith Estate Campbell Lane Farm, $450,000.
Brian Wilkinson to Kevin and Debbie Jackson, Lot 2, Arthur Wilkinson Jr. property, $75,000.
Angela Booth to Summer Groce, Lot 7, Gilbert Place subdivision, $38,000.
Robin Benning and Judith Munson-Benning to Royce and Melissa Adams, Lot 8, Springfield subdivision $254,900.
Eric Wheat to Brandon and Thera Simpson, Lot 543, Greystone subdivision, $324,900.
John and Sarah Graves to Mbuto Kitungano and Basengelele Asende, Lot 2, R.C.P. Thomas Estate addition, $260,000.