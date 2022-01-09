Alvaton Land Partners LLC to JDA Construction LLC, Lot 22, Breckenridge subdivision, $52,380.
Kevin and C. Lynn Kirby to Kirby and Lou Ellen Johnson, land near Sunnyside Gotts Road, $50,000.
Kirby and Lou Ellen Johnson to C&T Properties LLC, land near Sunnyside Gotts Road and Loving Road, $791,800.
Pin Oak Estates LLC to KMC Investment Properties LLC, Lots 116, 118, 119 and 120, Springwater subdivision, $178,000.
Taylor Scaffe to Philip and JoAnn Plautz, Lot 23, Point Breeze subdivision, $299,900.
Amber Pointer to Khin Mar Nwet, Lot 116, Cedar Grove subdivision, $145,000.
Brian and Ashlee Muniz to Michael and Sara Cowles, Lot 7, Claiborne Farms subdivision, $485,000.
Ann and Tracey Esters to Robin Nickolakakos, Lot 85, Stone Crest subdivision, $293,000.
Rothco Properties LLC to Kyong Kang Hook, Lot 6-1, Cumberland Pointe Villas, $248,000.
Daniel and Helen Minteer to Yoshiko and Evan Alston, Lot 84, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $215,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Justin and Brionna Pigram, Lot 62, Blevins Farm subdivision, $372,380.
Aaron and Kayce Rasdall to Michael Burris, Lot 36, Weatherstone subdivision, $250,000.
Jason and Alicia Sowders to John and Caitlin King, Lot 24, Fairvue Farm subdivision, $465,000.
J.E. Holland Properties LLC to Jeffrey Wheelis and Leigh Ann Hudson, Lot 1, minor plat book 23, page 37, $165,000.
Skyline Park Property Inc. to Shiva Development LLC, land near U.S. 231, $25,000.
Johnny and Janet Pedigo to Terrence Bell and Lisa Sullivan, Lot 2, minor plat book 12, page 11, $325,000.
Alex Taylor and Nicole Patton to Casey Cosby, Lot 333, North Ridge subdivision, $205,000.
Natalie Back and Michael Burton to Cody and Madison Calhoun, Lot 247, Greystone subdivision, $243,900.
Jessie Clark to Nickolas and Hannah Hudson, Lot 5, Tarrence Hills subdivision, $95,000.
Stonebrook Properties LLC to Stephen Frusher and Melony Linhardt, Lot 35, Cedar Grove subdivision, $140,000.
Mark and Beth Mittelberg to Mark and Beth Mittelberg, Lot 373, Springfield subdivision, no tax.
Daniel J. Reynolds Farm LLC to Beech Holdings LLC, land near Old Portage Railroad, $1,150,000.
Pauline and Joel Grenier to James and Janet Ambrose, Lot 6, Winston Place subdivision, $725,000.
Dale and Mary Henson and Todd and Denise Henson to Jacob and Azra Glover, Lot 231, McCoy Place subdivision, $390,500.
Janice Hall to Jase and Natalie Pinerola, Lot 16, Southside Realty Company’s addition, $315,000.
Mario and Martha Hernandez to Norman Simpson, Lot 377, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $371,000.
Salai Penglianmang and Saing Kip Par; Za Lian and Par Dawt; and Justin Van Kil Lian to JoAnn and Lee Coleman, Lot 4-1, plat book 42, page 46, $260,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Gregory and Andrea Bell, Lot 1, minor plat book 24, page 61, $240,000.
Wilcher Investments LLC to J&T Property Management Inc., Lot 5, minor plat book 2, page 151, $175,000.
Maharaj Swami LLC to BG Developers LLC, Lots 9 and 10, Lillian Fields subdivision, $1,400,000.
Joshua and Dana Walker to Janessa and Robert Payne, Lot 18, McKinney Farms subdivision, $183,000.
Dion and Lois Houchins to SBT Rentals LLC, Lot 1, minor subdivision for Norma Katherine Lyon and David Robin Jones and Lot 2, minor subdivision for Dion and Lois Ann Houchins, no tax.
Steve and Sarah Whitledge to John Derek Johnson and Betsy Leigh Raines, Lot 2, plat book 39, page 369, $359,000.
Alyssa and Christopher Young Jr. to Jason and Alicia Sowders, Lot 2, minor plat book 16, page 106, $342,000.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC d/b/a Southern Design & Build to Lisa Beliles, Lot 32, Spring Lakes subdivision, $233,950.
Charles and Kathy Dodson to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., land in plat book 44, page 362, $27,500.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Piccolo Inc., Lot 99, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $239,900.
Scott and Kelly Sparks to Nick and Kendra Sewell, land near Nashville Road, $400,000.
Brian Claywell to Brian Claywell, Lot 177, McFadden Ferry subdivision, no tax.
HJ3 Properties LLC to Fox Valley Properties LLC, land near Sherwood Drive, $260,000.
Bowling Green Properties LLC to Terracraft Holdings LLC, Lot 1, plat book 41, page 102, $500,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to AceLand Holdings LLC, Lot 53, South Oaks subdivision, $41,500.
JKC Properties LLC to James Coleman, Lot 4-2, Riverwood Park subdivision, no tax.
James and Chelsea Coleman to Patrick Reynolds, Lot 4-2, Riverwood Park subdivision, $1,730,000.
Jianliang Wang and Jing Zhao to Shaoqing Zheng and Yang Hong Chen, Lot 147, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $300,000.
Janice Wierson to Michael and Kerri Clem, Lot 10, Enclave subdivision, $730,000.
Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC to Sara L. Pena Blanco and Johnny L. Dodgens Jr., Lot 56, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $195,000.
Marcia Lynn Sanders to Shawn and Carol Reeder, Lot 261, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $235,000.
Brent and Victoria Carter to Brad and Amy Cannon, Lot 15, Winston Place subdivision, $80,000.
Jayme Waddell to Steven and Sarah Whitledge, Lot 38, Richland subdivision, $356,300.
KC Properties of BG LLC to Janice Walters, Lot 101, Weatherstone subdivision, $228,000.
Mike and Evon Hymer to Wickman Construction Inc., Lot 4, Harold Gray Farm subdivision, $30,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Passion Tedford, Lot 643, North Ridge subdivision, $205,900.
TMAG Properties LLC to Daniel Albert and Jessica Ingram, Lot 580, North Ridge subdivision, $215,900.
James and Janette Meyer to 1280 Holdings LLC, Lot 55-8, Hartland subdivision, $2,000,000.
September Lakes LLC to Nair Korkutovic, Lot 3, September Lakes subdivision, $87,500.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jordan Olinger, Lot 100, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $256,900.
Yuvawn Love to John Lindsey, two tracts on Jackson Church Road and Bristow Road, $33,000.
Suvada and Azem Dzilic to Shawn and Kelly Jo Williamson, Lot 266, Park Hills subdivision, $190,000.
ROTHCO Properties LLC to Robert Jager, Lot 5, Cumberland Pointe Villas subdivision, $300,000.
Michael and Jessica Willen to Clayton Johnston, Lot 175, Countryside Manor subdivision, $175,000.
Sharon French to Mackenzie Meadows LLC d/b/a Southern Design & Build, Lot 10, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $22,000.
Luther Eidson to Russell and Twana Parsons, tract 1, plat book 24, page 44, $64,800.
Louis and Patricia Cook to Jin Hua Zhao, Lot 39, Thoroughbred Acres subdivision, $192,000.
Laura King to Shannon and Gabriel Miranda, Lot 188, Hidden River Estates, $282,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc. to Lora Miller, Lot 103, Brentwood Place subdivision, $225,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Charles Michael Helit and Carolina Gaspar, Lot 556, North Ridge subdivision, $218,400.
Ryan McDermott to Shayne Taylor, Lot 76, Springhurst subdivision, $235,000.
Shazam Properties LLC to Fuji A Network of Companies LLC, Lot 1-1, Breece Industrial subdivision, $860,000.
Perry Crumbaker to Donny and Tracy Bray, land near Jenkins Road, $25,000.
Betty Copass to Adam Copass and Betty Copass, Lot 1, plat book 37, page 458.