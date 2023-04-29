Great White Properties LLC to PSG Holdings LLC, Lot 2, E.H. Hall subdivision, no tax.
Spencer and Kelsey Wright to John Burns, Lot 26, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $375,000.
Lisa Johnson to Bryan and Natosha Wimpee, Lot 25, Cumberland Estates subdivision, $255,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Rockwood Realty LLC, Lot 663, Northridge subdivision, $260,000.
GeMonee and Alexandra Brown to Vincent and Joyce Broce, land near Blue Level Road, $485,000.
Gwendolyn J. Ralph Revocable Living Trust to AJAE Management II LLC Lot 76, Blue Grass Meadows subdivision, $185,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Eric and Pamela Blackwell, Lot 64, Carter Crossing, $290,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Dana Cortes, land on West 16th Street, $99,200.
James McCracken and Amylynne Hicks to Housing Solutions LLC, Lot 22, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $259,000.
Joe Willis to Alan and Sue Ellen Clark, land near Upton Road, $100,000.
Patricia Williams to Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $20,000.
Charles and Sherry Hunt to Charles and Sherry Hunt, Lot 353, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, no tax.
S. Wade and Robyn Wilkey to Spencer Harris, Lot 2, minor plat book 26, page 47, $34,500.
Stephen and Alesia Chaffin and Tina Jenkins to Stephen and Alesia Chaffin, 831 Threlkel Ferry Road, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to James Froelich and Donita Kirby, Lot 30, Dove Point subdivision, $299,900.
Biggs Real Estate LLC to Leah Hastings, Lot 81, Spring Lakes subdivision, $309,900.
Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa to Santana Rivas Pocasangre and Josefina Zavala, Lot 112, Park Hills subdivision, $232,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 52, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $47,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 53, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $47,900.
Christopher Shook to David Vawter, Lot 36, McLellan Farms subdivision, $449,900.
Kaliegh Anna Belda to Shane Lyles, Lot 77, Brentwood Place, $240,000.
Rodney and Janice Carpenter to Curtis Bradley, Lot 6, Pleasant Valley Estate subdivision, $239,900.
Next Phase LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Rich Pond Road, $30,000.
Jack and Roby Warren to Jack and Robyn Warren, Lot 12, Rivergreen subdivision no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Davis and Kathleen Merritt, Lot 55, Stagner Farms subdivision, $385,900.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Severe Investment Group LLC, Lot 669, plat book 44, pages 315-317, $234,900.
JDA Construction LLC to Angela Jo Bryant, Lot 198, Carter Crossings, Unit 2, $294,600.
Burrell Properties LLC to Turner and Rhea Properties LLC, Lots 316 and 316-1, Southmeade Estates subdivision, $420,000.
Jennifer L. Green to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, land near Porter Pike, $145,000.
The estate of James D. Skaggs to Manuel Escobar and Edwin Escobar, land near Glen Lily Pike, $90,000.
BR Development LLC to Lelja Salihovic, Lot 74, Poplar Grove subdivision, $75,000.
DP3 Properties LLC to LA Investments & Services LLC, land near Kenton Street, $108,000.
Hillary and Erik Greene to Msambya and Apolina Joseph, Lot 35 and 34-1, Greenbriar Acres subdivision, $290,000.
Steven Smith and Heather Perdue-Smith to David Craig, Lots 6 and 5-2, Forrest Hardcastle subdivision, $650,000.
Estate of Edith M. Lancaster to Richard Nobles Jr., Lot 20, Hickory Heights subdivision, $205,000.
Blooming Iris Enterprises LLC to Jim Walters, land near Coonhunters Road, $35,000.
Teresa Blumrich to Sarah Frassinelli, Lot 96, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $299,000.
CHM Capital LLC to Carlos Rodriguez; and Carla Rodriguez and Jonathan Janiel Lopez Aleman, Lots 7 and 8, Meadow Lawn addition, $137,000.
Stella Miller to Sut Klim Khai and Cing M. Khai, Lot 70, Shamrock Acres subdivision, $285,000.
Cynthia Clark to Four M Investments LLC, Lot 351, Southmeade subdivision, $316,500.
Kelly and Marc Mathews to Devon and Trampus Jaggers, Lot 2, Philpots Forest subdivision, $315,000.
DLE Investments LLC to Lauren Deann Elliott, land near Cherokee Drive, no tax.
Elizabeth Green to Philip and Amber Coots, Lot 76, Weatherstone subdivision, $250,000.
Daniel Brown to Park Ridge Property Group LLC, land near Chestnut Street, $300,000.
Fahreta Ahmetovic and Nisvet Begic to Halil and Alja Asllani, Lot 161, University Estates subdivision, $239,900.
Gang Chen and Youyuan Wang to BSPC Holdings LLC, Lot 16, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $252,000.
Estate of Thomas P. Pruden to BSPC Holdings LLC, Lot 64, Springhurst subdivision, $285,000.
Dong Anh Do and Ngoc Nguyen and Tuyen Tan Vy and Huong Pham, Lot 68, South Oaks subdivision, $353,500.
Amanda and Nathan Williams to Elliott and Susan Miles, Lot 146, River Bend Landing subdivision, $219,900.
Kelli and Christopher Neal to Danielle and Christopher Allen, Lot 1, 1, plat book 44, page 374, $78,750.
Hillview Property Management LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass and Campbell Lane, $43,100.
HG Capital LLC to MNH2 Properties LLC, Lot 1, Collett addition, $200,000.
Caliber Contracting LLC to Kyle and Gabrielle Gabehart, Lot 166, Carter Crossings, $308,664.
Kenneth and Janis Cone to Darrin and Jordan Beckmann, land near Richardsville Road, $20,000.
Anthony Ballou and Paula Gee to Barry Cummings Enterprises LLC, land near Old Scottsville Road, $150,000.
Todd and Denise Henson and Dale and Mary Ellen Henson to John and Halyna Delore, Lot 260, McCoy Place subdivision, $345,000.
Judy Brashear, Gerald Brashear and Larry Brashear Jr. to Judy Brashear, Lot 7-1, Roddy Estates, $210,000.
Kenneth and Jessica Hartman to Ba Gay, Lot 46, Silver Springs subdivision, $290,000.
KMC Investment Properties LLC to Robert Van Nice and Patricia Murray, Lot 119, Springwater subdivision, $328,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to Bao Xiang Huang and Dan Yu, Lot 225, Carter Crossings, Unit 3, $59,900.
Lee Va Bui and Lai Thi Nguyen to Lily Nguyen Bui, Lot 35, Glenview subdivision, no tax.
John and Elizabeth Gover to Jordan and Helen Carter, Lot 1, Goff property, $950,000.
Bonita Jolly to Austin Moore and Jerry and Jennifer Moore, land near Little Knob Road in Smiths Grove, $450,000.
A.M. Builders LLC to John and Elizabeth Brewer, Lot 1-2, plat book 45, page 298, $6,000.
David and Martha Bayles to Omar Mohamed and Luay Al Dulaimi, Lot 157, Deer Park subdivision, $180,000.