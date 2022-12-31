J. Allen Builders Inc. to ABWG Holdings LLC, Lots 30 and 33, Harmony subdivision, $96,000.
Manuel and Paula Anderson to Emily Cline, Lot 4, plat of record in plat book 45, page 172, $105,000.
Hansbrough Development LLC to Emilee and Eric Malone, Lot 1, Cornerstone Point subdivision, $335,600.
Dana Heckinger to Charlotte Prosser, Lot 605, North Ridge subdivision, $235,000.
Charles and Madison Whittaker to Lureh T. Oo and Tee Mo., Lot 82, Brentwood Place, $250,000.
Stuart Payton to Jesus Ramirez, Lot 3, plat book 2, page 107, $174,900.
Hammer Homes LLC to Daniel and Lori De Leo, Lot 213, Carter Crossings Unit 2, $315,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to CTJ Property Development LLC, Lot 18, Harmony subdivision, $48,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to CTJ Property Development LLC, Lot 17, Harmony subdivision, $48,000.
Zuhra Softic and Juso Softic to Dzenita Softic, Lot 239, Springhill subdivision, no tax.
KMC Investments Properties LLC to Ramiza Garanovic, Lot 116, Springwater subdivision. $310,000.
Nijel and Jodie Downey to Christopher and Sarah Ponce, Lot 3, Mark Douglas Construction property divisions, $502,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Gary and Susan Homberg, Lot 72, Blevins Farm subdivision, $390,340.
James Davis to Jason Songer, Lot 8, Doe Ridge subdivision, $380,000.
Laura and Craig White to Rescue Investments LLC, land near East 10th Street, $285,000.
Gary and Bonnie Blanford to Clinton Jones, Lot 42, Silver Springs subdivision, $246,100.
Charles and Elaine Walker to Chad Smith and Brandon Miller, land near State Street, $415,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Cooper and Brooke Mattingly, Lot 110, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $274,900.
Vat II LLC to New Millennium Real Estates LLC, Lot 12, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $190,125.
Billy Joe Gary Family Trust to Barbara Gary, land near U.S. 231, Lot 352, The Springfield subdivision and Lot 131-16, Hidden River Estates subdivision, no tax.
Carrie Jablonski and Joshua and Alma Jablonski to Paul Cothern and Sukainah Shahab, Lot 616, Greystone subdivision, $280,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Matthew and Alexis Smith, Lot 153, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $368,950.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Dawt Cin Thai and Min Zaw and Dawt Kung, Lot 99, Stagner Farms subdivision, $350,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chandler Payne and Dejon Brown, Lot 74, Stagner Farms, Phase 1, $333,690.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Thang Lian Pau and Cing Z. Lun and Paul Sian Lang, Lot 199, Stagner Farms subdivision, $330,780.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ngun Hlei Tial and Ngun Kung, Lot 173, Stagner Farms subdivision, $319,465.
Hudson Capital Properties LLC to Cristina Esmerelda Hernandez and Carmelo Hernandez, land near Crewdson Lane, $222,500.
Woodland Station Holdings LLC to Benjamin Mujcic, Lot 56, Woodland Station subdivision, $220,000.
B. Susan Buono to Beverly Susan Buono, Lot 45, Covington Grove subdivision, no tax.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to ABWG Holdings LLC, Lot 8, Harmony subdivision, $48,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to ABWG Holdings LLC, Lot 9, Harmony subdivision, $48,000.
R.F. Miller Homes LTD Inc. to Boat Landing LLC, Lot 2, Crandell property subdivision, $162,000.
R&D Properties of Bowling Green LLC to Alejandra Perez and Neftali Espinosa, land near Holley Street, $55,000.
Robert and Karen Eadens to Robert and Karen Eadens, Lot 10, Idle Acres subdivision, no tax.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to BREAU LLC, Lots 43 and 44, Harmony subdivision, $96,000.
Katherine Steen and Jian Zhang and Andrew Steen to Southern Craftsman Homes LLC, Lot 14, Crestmoor subdivision, $160,000.
Dale and Mary Ellen Henson and Todd and Denise Henson to Emina Sehovic, Lot 253, McCoy Place subdivision, $349,900.
John and Katherine Hurst to Alex Andres, Lot 11, Kitchens and Reeves Realty Company, $137,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Bootstrap Investments LLC, Lot 107, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $254,900.
Magnolia Lane Investments LLC to GLE Holdings LLC, Lot 3, Westen Apartments LLC, no tax.
Annie Austin to Michael D. Burton Jr., Lot 1-1, plat book 45, page 202, $69,900.
Sharon Pfeiffer to The Sharon Lee Pfeiffer Revocable Living Trust, Lot 7, Chippendale subdivision, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joshua and Ma Katherine Howard, Lot 77, Stagner Farms subdivision, $280,010.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Diana and Moises Martinez, Lot 180, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $308,540.
The estate of Edward R. Yates; Benjamin Yates; and Jonathan Yates to Haas & Haas Properties LLC, Lot 22, Rolling Acres subdivision, $80,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michelle and Christopher Dyer, Lot 28, Blevins Farm subdivision, $508,200.
Thomas and Alexa Donnelly to William and Madison Russell, Lot 7, Camden Place subdivision, $395,000.
Margaret Fultz to Patricia Smith, land near Holmes Street, $150,000.
Cecil and Lynne Martin and Bruce and Julie Barrick to Felipe and Rafael Ortiz, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $350,000.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Mike and Kim Bowen, Lot 4, Mark Douglas Blue Level Road property, $167,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to 71 Holdings LLC, Lot 11, Harmony subdivision, $48,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to G Stone Properties LLC, Lot 4, Harmony subdivision, $48,000.
Barbara Eadens to Timothy Eadens, Daniel Eadens, Dianne Wilson and Tracie Elliott, Lot 3, Hickory Heights subdivision, no tax.
Joe and Diana Tafoya to Sharon and Jeremy Quinn, Lot 193, Greystone subdivision, $259,000.
Charles Swiney to Jennifer Finch, land near Old Union Church Road, no tax.
Justin and Stephanie Crowe to Barwani Amani, Lot 188, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $360,000.
Finer Greens Lawn & Landscapes LLC, Lot 13, Oak View subdivision, $150,000.
Shirley Presley to Nick and Kendra Sewell, land near Nashville Road, $60,000.
Darrell and Annisa Covington to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Ky. 185, no tax.
Big Dog Investments LLC to John and Susan Yoakem, Lot 3, Steve and Alesia Chaffin subdivision, $279,000.
Jaden and Kolby Martin to MEKA Properties LLC, Lot 198, Riverbend Landing subdivision, $148,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to BAB Properties LLC, Lots 39 and 40, Harmony subdivision, $96,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Burrell Properties LLC, Lot 12, Upton Farms subdivision, $50,000.
Trudi and Richard Killion Jr. to Andrew Mung, Lot 126, Southmeade Estates, $179,000.
Vision Builders USA LLC to New Millennium Real Estate LLC, Lot 66-1, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $110,000.
BG Rental Property LLC to Tu Reh and Neh Meh, Lot 193, Springfield subdivision, $267,000.
William Alexander to Purple Door Realty LLC, Lot 1, Robert T. Lee subdivision, $110,000.
Bobby and Sheree Green to Jason Mills, Lot 116, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $220,000.
Janice Wierson to Micki Love, Lot 13, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $599,900.
Andrew and Emily Ebelhar to Kimberley Chiodo, Lot 216, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $522,500.
Bruce and Catherine Poteet to Fuqua Family Holdings LLC, Lot 29, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, $215,000.
Mary and Douglas Bush; Eric Adkins; Amy and Michael Melton; Jamie Adkins and Daniel Rafferty; and the estate of Dennis Ray Adkins to Seth Johnson, Lot 3, Forbes & May property, $16,000.