Willow Bent Property Management LLC to Taylor and Paige Herron, Lots 5 and 6, plat book 44, page 16, $125,000.
Sarah and Robert Herrington to Brandon and Emily Beckham, Lot 31, Vinings subdivision, $265,000.
Parachute Adams LLC to Melinda Grimsley, land near Glendale Avenue, $195,000.
Glass Innovations LLC to William Walker and Min Myat, Lot 45, Spring Lakes subdivision, $282,000.
Robert and Peggy Chaffin to Paul and Amanda Browder, Lot 28, Northgate Country Estates, $225,900.
Inter-Modal Transportation Authority Inc. to Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, Lot 27-1, Kentucky Trimodal Park, no tax.
Hollie Austin to James Smerowski III, land near Main Street, $110,000.
Robert Daniel to Anita Charlton, land near Smith Drive, no tax.
Carter Crossings LLC to Jin Hua Zhao, Lot 273, Carter Crossings, $59,900.
Carter Crossings LLC to Zhi Tong He, Lot 251, Carter Crossings, $59,900.
Troy and Billie Jo Campbell to Wes Wrather, land near Booth Drive and Old Greenhill Road, $560,000.
Marilyn Thompson to Cynthia Sullivan, Lot 1, Thompson Blue Level property, no tax.
GSM Development Group LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Lots 19-27, the Standard at Blue Level subdivision, $402,634.80.
Robin Wiles; Amy and John Finney; and Amanda Dean to Tiffany Milam, Lot 5, Harold. Crawford minor subdivision, no tax.
Amanda Goodman to William and Victoria Abston, Lot 9, Hudson Lands subdivision, $215,000.
Jessica and Charles Taylor and Corinne and Christopher Schaefer to Timothy and Katrina Moye, land near Old Union Church Road, $75,000.
Estate of Sandra Pennycuff to Daniel and Anna Kulka, Lot 60, Twin Elms subdivision, $299,000.
Cedar Pines LLC to Bobby and Penny Warwick, Lot 10, Cedar Pointe subdivision, $49,000.
A Taste of the Country Catering Inc. to Saman Sadeghi and Saba Meador, land near Main Street, no tax.
Elijah Properties LLC to Bae Reh and Boo Mo, Lot 10, Autumn View subdivision, $254,900.
Melwood and Luterica Lee to Robin Miller, Lot 4, Brentwood Estates subdivision, $140,000.
Barbara Whitaker and Billy Williams to Barbara Whitaker, Paula Montgomery and Rita Smith, land near Bristow Road, no tax.
Micki Love to Tyler Franz, Lot 11, Richland addition, $406,000.
Jannet Cline and Shirley Cline to Adam Brown and LeAnn Michelle Sparks, 845 Raleigh Wilson Road, $30,000.
Dorothy B. Graham Revocable Trust to Carlin Graham III and Kerry B. Graham, Lots 23, 25 and 27, Westside Commercial Development, no tax.
Go Big or Go Home LLC to Tuan Cong Pham and Tong Thanh Thi, Lots 1 and 1-1, Taibos Landing LLC property subdivision, $295,000.
John Collins to Jeremiah Jones, land near Williams-Simmons Road, $109,000.
Carey Austin and Dr. Bobby W. and Joy Austin to Hector Garcia Marin and Mayrelis Matos Hernandez, Lot 1 (land in deed book 356, page 617); and Lot 2 (land in deed book 1190, page 404), $245,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Claudia S. Lopez Beltran, Lot 3, Standard at Blue Level subdivision, $254,940.
Cedar Pines LLC to Woodland Station Holdings LLC, Lots 18-22, Cedar Pointe subivision, $245,000.
Linda Cherry and Mary and Jimmy Caudill to Joseph Taylor, Lots 1 and 2, West Woodburn Heights subdivision, $12,500.
Mark and Linda Gregory to Chestnut Properties LLC, Lot 21, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, $250,000.
Lyndell and Deborah Graven to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $5,500.
Alexander Bowling to Landon Wolford, land near U.S. 231, $170,000.
David Woodall and Steele Action LLC to Brian and Wendy Coleman, Lot 4, Mount Pleasant Heights subdivision, $269,900.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Sadeta and Murat Avdibasic Lot 155, Moss Meadows major subdivision, $254,900.
Heather and John Burch III to JTB23 LLC, Lot 53, Breckenridge subdivision, no tax.
Larry Stewart to William and Sharon Wilson, Lot 45, Hartland subdivision, $449,000.
Chelsea Deel to Jody Sullivan, land in deed book 236, page 84, $198,000.
Elizabeth Davenport to Lynn Davenport, Lot 192, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $175,000.
KY Powersports LLC to Paul Isenberg, land near Kentucky Street, no tax.
Paul and Stacy Isenberg to Isenberg Properties LLC, Lot 11, Midtown subdivision, no tax.
Adam and Michelle Brownlee to William and Samantha Mallory, Lot 267, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $315,000.
Charles and Stephanie Lin to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lot 6, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $62,000.
Dion and Lois Houchins to SBT Rentals LLC, Lot 3, minor plat book 26, page 29, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chad and Heather Gray, Lot 137, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $329,100.
James and Catherine Hunt to James and Catherine Hunt, Lot 6, Fox Run Trail subdivision, no tax.
James and Catherine Hunt to Delores Hunt, Lot 6, Fox Run Trail subdivision, $195,000.
Cedar Pines LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 16, Cedar Pointe subdivision, $49,000.
Cedar Pines LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 17, Cedar Pointe subdivision, $49,000.
Sabrina Butler and Vestral Meador to Adam and Michelle Brownlee, Lot 215, the Summit subdivision, $686,000.
Bonnie and Henry Britt III to David and Sophia Holland, Lot 30, Greenbriar Acres subdivision, $160,000.
My LLC to Rusty and Brooke Byrd, Lot 1, plat book 44, page 465, $660,000.
Leonard Bailey to Gemonee and Alexandra Brown, land near Blue Level Road, $335,500.
Amanda and Windel Brooks Jr., Lot 3, Jeremiah Jones subdivision, $50,000.
Jerry and Shelia Hester to John and Nicole Clark, Lot 268, Huntington Creek Estates subdivision, $190,000.
John and Nicole Clark to Kinsey Nelson, Cole Scott and Mark Nelson, Lot 5, B.G. Leichardt Lots, $227,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Ashley Middlebrooks and Chester Paul, Lot 4, Kenneth A. Marshall minor subdivision property, $227,000.
Randolph and Donita Russell to Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Lot 2, plat book 44, page 480, no tax.
Spencer and Kimberly Borders to Spencer and Kimberly Borders, Lot 4, Cobblestone subdivision, no tax.
Mary and Eric Soister to Kolton Crump, land near Hunts Lane, $189,900.
Amber and John Delpont to Jerry and Stacie Watson, Lot 26, Kingston Pointe subdivision, $347,500.
Whitney and Arnaud Willmann to Cing Lun and Pau Piang, Lot 40, McCoy Place subdivision, $290,000.
Southside Development LLC to Annie Goley, Lots 11 and 11-1, Orchard at South Warren, $479,000.
Chanthom Builders LLC to Betty Melcher, Lot 13, Hazel Farms subdivision, $75,600.
William and Sharon Wilson to Rodger and Sarah Light, Lots 8 and 11, Jackson Manor subdivision, $379,000.
Leonard Bailey to Michael and Holly Tabor, Lot 4, subdivision plat of Mark Douglas Construction, $ 116,600.
Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 190, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $49,900.
Matthew Napier to Matthew Napier and Melissa Baker, Lot 1-1, plat book 43, page 485, no tax.
Michael Dishmon and Rebecca Dishmon to Iris Solis Amaya and Marbel Obdulio Vasquez-Munoz, Lot 142, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $188,000.
Soleiman and Barbara Kiasatpout to Justin Johnson, Lot 7, C.A. Smith subdivision, $310,000.
Buckwheat Investments LLC to TAZ Building and Design LLC, Lot 80, Poplar Grove subdivision, $70,000.
Eileen and Ronald King Jr. to Halie May and Kimberly May, land near White Stone Quarry Church Road, $250,000.
Justin and Tamatha Burr to GeMonee and Alexandra Brown, Lot 51, Claiborne Farms subdivision, $474,750.
Eric and Bonnie Wheeler to Brian McDaniel, Lot 8, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $407,000.
Dolly Pho to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lot 62, Deer Park Estates subdivision, $185,000.
David and Benita Green to Deborah Wilkins, Lot 1, plat book 45, page 310, $75,000.