Mark and Robin Douglas to Chad and Jamie Curtis and Jo Ann Neighbors, Lot 5, Mark Douglas Blue Level property subdivision, $105,000.
Debra Lanham to Amanda East, land near Benson Avenue, no tax.
Ashwood Homes Inc. to Felicia and Renaldo Domoney, Lot 110, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $470,000.
Daryl and Jenny Hester to Paul and Andrea Easley, Lot 1, Barclay Manor subdivision, $339,900.
Crabbe Homes to Ignacio M. Yanneris II, Lot 65, Weatherstone subdivision, $249,999.
Tami Meredith to Doran Investments LLC, Lot 11, Lind-Cliff Meadows subdivision, $129,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Jose and Sarah Magallon, Lot 245, McClellan Crossings subdivision, $292,900.
Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC to Kennetha Blackman, Lot 23, Aspen Place subdivision, $250,000.
Harold Cummins to Donald and Joy Smith, Lot 11, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $489,000.
Robert and Tammy Campbell to Alana Copas and Justin Gilich, Lot 4, Jerry Graven minor subdivision, $190,000.
David and Darlene Shearer to Lynne Durham, Lot 26-34, Hartland subdivision, $400,000.
Selman Salkic to David Piang and Kham Khup Pau, Lot 44, Ridgewood Estates subdivision, $499,900.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Jose Miguel Valdivia Rodriguez and Elisabet Valadez Aranda, tract 8, Rita Howard subdivision, $105,000.
Orchard Springs LLC to Keiko Higuchi Evans, Unit 3, Jackson Square Condominiums, $145,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Ebony Wilson, Lot 85, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $279,900.
Charles Keplinger to Brian Keplinger, Lot 68, Blue Grass Meadows subdivision, no tax.
Channing Proctor to Miller & York LLC, land near Victoria Street, $60,000.
HAAM Investments LLC to PRI Properties LLC, six parcels in Creekwood subdivision, $1,906,500.
Nathaniel and Krystal Greathouse to NKG Investments LLC, Lot 3, Brawner Bluffs subdivision, no tax.
John and Judy Tarter and David Tarter to Dustin Rediess, land near Main Street in Smiths Grove, $190,000.
Jason and Mayli Ignacio to Sarah Herbert and Nathan Jamison, Lot 48, McKinney Farms subdivision, $282,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Cassandra and William Bush, Lot 96, Stagner Farms subdivision, $398,140.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Jennifer Van Buren and Karen Oldham, Lot 127, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $182,000.
Brittany Sprankle to Bradley Wahl, Lot 38, major subdivision plat of Jennings Mill subdivision, $145,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jonathan and Manuela Jackson, Lot 21, Stagner Farms subdivision, $352,010.
Edward and Eunice Wardlow to Edward and Eunice Wardlow and Myra Roundtree, Lot 216, University Estates, no tax.
Hammer Homes LLC to Leonard and Donna Baer, Lot 93, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $45,000.
Aaron Sowell to Charles and Stephanie Bergeron, land near Barren River Road, $329,900.
Cook Property Management LLC to Donald and Nicholas Cook, Lots 6 and 7, Cedar Grove and Lots 110-113 and 123, Stonehenge subdivision, no tax.
Ryan and Bailey Skinner to Sean Johnson, Lot 2, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $55,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to 4H Investments LLC, Lot 172, Carter Crossings Unit Two subdivision, $52,900.
Tyler Wood and Katie Graham to Housing Solutions LLC, Unit A2, Mainspring Condominium, $205,000.
Estate of Douglas Bradford to Lynnwood Properties LLC, land near Willow Lane, $335,000.
Matthew and Brandy Lunsford to M&B Lunsford Trust, Lot 1, plat book 24, page 49, no tax.
Cynthia and Earnest Smith Jr. to Earnest and Cynthia J. Smith Revocable Trust, land near State Street, no tax.
James and Andrea Curtis to Catherine Gamm, Lot 2, Gerald and Peggy Loafman subdivision, $279,000.
Loren and Kelsey Gross to Bonnie Hall, Lot 112, Greystone subdivision, $219,000.
Block Capital LLC to Steven and Daltrey Tyree, Lot 478, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $300,000.
The Mary Lou Wood Revocable Living Trust to Ryan and Angela Hamilton, Lot 33, Bent Tree Manor subdivision, $445,000.
Overholt Builders LLC to Lu Reh and Baw Reh, Lot 16, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $323,000.
Jeffrey and Martha Dennison to Larry and Danein Lawrence, land in plat book 12, page 44, $220,000.
Jonathan and Jennifer Amann to Big River Vacation Properties LLC, Lto 23, Pennyroyal Farms and Vernon Dearing Estate subdivision, no tax.
Estate of Nancy H. Gray to Willard Yons Jr., land in deed book 338, page 387 and land on Bratcher Lane, $83,500.
Jason and Emily Blais to Matthew Metzger, Lot 382, Springfield subdivision, $320,000.
TCB LLC to Kevin and Carmen Kirby, land at 11th and High streets, $300,000.
Penny Ann DeArmond to Muhannad R. Salih and Sharmaa Dashar, Lot 10, Lockhart Acres subdivision, $320,000.
Gwendolyn and Raymond Hymer to Steve and John Lee, land near Castle Heights Road, $40,000.
Pyrot LLC to Rob and Kim Fulcher, Lot 52, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property, $339,900.
Codi Durbin to Timothy and Emily Witthuhn, land near Barren River Road, $212,000.
Jeff and Jessica McClanahan to Jami and Corey Lieber, Lto 159, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $499,900.
Hudson Capital Properties LLC to Albert & Marie LLC, land near Wade Street, $83,000.
Eagle Ridge Developers LLC to Chad Bondick, Lot 36, Eagle Ridge subdivision, $135,000.
Elvedin and Almira Dzoklo to Elvedin and Almira Dzoklo, Lot 138-3, Whispering Hills subdivision, no tax.
Torri Highbaugh and John C. Hewitt to Quentin Walker, Lot 2, Blevins Bethel Lane subdivision, $240,000.
H&A Development LLC to Donald and Laurie McCombs, Lots 16 and 17, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, $220,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to JDA Construction LLC, Lot 84, Poplar Grove subdivision, $69,900.
Jones & Ritter Investments LLC to Bennie and Laura Jones, land near State Frontage Road, $75,000.
John Upton to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 9, John B. Upton subdivision $181,500.
The estate of Cheryl Ann Cowles Poe and Kelly and Cindy Poe to Robert Downing and Peggy Griffin, land near Scottsville Road, $430,000.
Theresa and Charles Brown to Afton and Braden Proffitt, Lot 40, Pine Grove subdivision, $338,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Monte Aline Besselman, Lot 239, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $265,500.
Helen Brand to Michael Brand, Lot 26, Creek Wood Village subdivision, $130,000.
Bonnie Masters to Jason Mills Lot 34, The Meadows subdivision, $304,950.
Buhr-Rock Development Inc. to Julie and William Adams Jr.. Lot 37, Buhr-Rock subdivision, $110,000.
Lewis White to Jason Mills, Lot 230, Deer Park subdivision, $162,640.
Benjamin and Krista Graves to Ryan and Bailey Skinner, Lot 211, Cumberland Ridge Major subdivision, $329,000.
Southern Saw Homes LLC to Christopher and Lynna Parker, land near Anna Sandhill Road, $100,000.
Melissa and Nancy Baker to Hilary Rose Katz, Lot 255, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $315,000.
Jean Sewell to Mark and Marissa Mayes, land near Mount Lebanon Road, $180,000.