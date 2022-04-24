Roger and Joyce Johnson to David Chapman, Lot 157, plat book 17, page 108, $369,000.
Heather and Ricky McGuffey to Adam Young, land near Detour Road, $190,000.
Kathleen and Steven Galat to Thomas Saxton, Lot 20, Winston Place subdivision, $790,000.
Senad and Nizama Avdic to Suan Khan Siing and Cing Lun Vung, Lot 304, Deer Park subdivision, $243,000.
Joshua and Lauren Crews to Ronald and Alyssa Ellis, Lot 20, Kingston Pointe subdivision, $329,900.
Eagle Ridge Developers LLC to Matthew and Ali Stone, Lot 64, Eagle Ridge subdivision, $825,000.
Bratcher Financial Services Inc. to Gregory Jent, Unit 31, Capitol Commons Condominiums, $107,500.
Julie Christie to Dustin Knight, Lot 4, West Woodburn Heights subdivision, $170,000.
Victoria and Samuel Baber to Tasia Hines, Lot 34, McKinney Farms subdivision, $245,000.
DK Management LLC to 1st Place Real Estate LLC and West to East LLC, Lots 41 and 76, Covington Station subdivision, $1,025,000.
Alexander Chase to C&H Rental LLC, Lot 46-1, Woodland Station subdivision, $185,000.
Golden Hammer LLC to Robert and Tracey Young, Lot 55, Carter Crossings subdivision, $350,000.
P. Bryne and Ann Wiseman to Robert and Tracey Young, Lot 18, Buhr-Rock subdivision, $112,000.
Robert and Tracey Young to Zachary and Jessica Newton, Lot 109, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $70,000.
Donald and Edith Lowe and Dale and Samantha Lowe to Danny Lowe, land near Stubbins Street, $13,000.
Exile Properties LLC to Fuqua Family Holdings LLC, land near Magnolia Avenue, $80,000.
Judy C. Griffin Revocable Trust to Gospel of Peace Tabernacle, Lot 13, Ed Brown’s Parkside Suburban lots, $130,000.
Estate of James Watts to Ashron Properties LLC, Lot 4, plat book 44, page 471, $181,900.
The estate of Phyllis Bessette to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lots 1 and 2, minor plat book 26, page 39, $99,000.
Jose M. Valdivia Rodriguez and Elisabet Valadez Aranda to Anselmo Mora Sosa and Valerie M. Valero, Lot 2, Robert and Dora Gover subdivision, $239,900.
Taibos Landing LLC to Lequyen Nguyen, Lot 90, Cedar Grove subdivision, $255,000.
Estate of Linda Mudd to Bruce and Marsha Deane, Lot 68, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $449,000.
Loraine and Mack Lacey Jr. to Janelle and James Tomes IV, Lot 82, Fountain Trace subdivision, $600,000.
Dylan Smith to Walter Milam, Lot 211, North Ridge subdivision, $225,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to Chastity and George Fant III, Lots 206-208, Carter Crossings subdivision, $149,700.
RAN Holdings LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 315, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $330,000.
Robert Daniel to Vanessa Lynn Cejudo Barcenas, Lots 2 and 3, Kenway Estates subdivision, $190,000.
Richard and Belmarie Walton to Patrick and Cathryn Bruce, land near Plum Springs Pike subdivision, $170,000.
Jennifer and Steven Pentecost to Nettie Manley, Lot 110, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $275,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Hiram Nathan Kemp Jr. and Brittani Shanee Kemp, Lot 33, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $323,400.
Joshlyn Dubree to Bonetta Wright-Sweet, Lot 36, Plum Grove subdivision, $188,500.
Mount Victor Estates LLC to Next Phase LLC, Parcel 1 (Lot 11, section 1, Lovers Lane Acres subdivision); and Parcel 2 (tract 1 – Lot 1, Mount Victor Apartments subdivision; and tract 2 – land in deed book 1106, page 139), $9,030,000.
Still Oaks Inc. to Hoffman Industries LLC, Lot 1, Roger and Angie Woolbright subdivision, $400,000.
Amelia Spinks to Steven and Carol Spinks, Lot 19, Hillview addition, $165,000.
Timothy and Nannette Allen to Timothy and Nannette Allen, Lot 3, minor plat book 18, page 106, no tax.
B ‘N R Realty LLC to C&H Rental LLC, Lot 15, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $225,000.
Benjamin and Kathryn Brown to Cavalier Rentals LLC, land near Chestnut Street, no tax.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Brittinnie Abernathy and Dakota Shepherd, Lot 640, North Ridge subdivision, $215,000.
Cynthia Schott and Douglas Choate to Leichhardt Nursery Supply LLC, land near Broadway Avenue, no tax.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Jared and Emily Stone, Lot 3-24, Olde Stone subdivision, $125,000.
Kenneth and Maureen Budlong to Alen and Mirela Porobic, Lot 179, Summit subdivision, $557,000.
Debra Fox to Setrock LLC, tract 2, Debra J. Fox property, $1,963,500.
Thessen Contracting Inc. to Joseph and Cara Murley, Lot 37-1, Thessen Concrete Contracting Inc., $92,000.
Pamela Raymer and Eric and Belinda Raymer and Darrell McElroy to ARM Properties LLC, Lot 2, Twin Elms Lots, $180,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to SAM Capital LLC, Lot 164, Carter Crossings subdivision, $50,900.
Stagner Farms LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 1, 136, 138-173, 175-223 and 225-249, Stagner Farms subdivision, $6,051,200.
SJV Properties LLC to Ethan Cartwright, Lot 652, Northridge subdivision, $229,500.
John and Kathy Carr to Scott and Kimberly Daniels, Lot 3-89, Olde Stone subdivision, $525,000.
Seada Velic to Seada and Mevludin Velic, Lot 166, Deer Park subdivision, no tax.
John Terrell to Kyle Dahl, land near Greenlawn Drive, $200,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Billie and David Toms, Lot 18, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $267,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Damion Wheeler, Lot 205, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $240,530.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Dijana and Momir Bogdanovic, Lot 272, McCoy Place subdivision, $305,000.
Mike Howe Custom Building Inc. to Sonya Forester and Mary Forester, Lot 41, Heritage subdivision, $365,000.
Babydr Properties LLC to Triple Seven LLC, Lot 3, Edgewood addition, $185,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Richard Wilson and Devin Wilson, Lot 109, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $272,800.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to DKTC LLC, Lot 130, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $30,000.
Linda Walker to Carter Dawson, Lots 22-25, Marylan Place, $175,000.
Annette and Steven Carpenter to Jennifer Herman, Lot 86, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $374,500.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Paul Easley, Lot 90, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Michael Meredith (individually and as executor of the estate of Opal Meredith); Alison Ayers; Alexis Ayers (a minor, acting by and through her court-appointed guardian, Michele Ayers); and Ashley Ayers to Southern Saw Homes LLC, land near Greenhill Road, $245,000.
Tia Michelle Hendrick and Kayla Nicole Hendrick to Tia Michelle Hendrick and Kayla Nicole Hendrick, Lot 42, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, no tax.
Tia Michelle Hendrick and Kayla Nicole Hendrick to Tia Michelle Hendrick and Kayla Nicole Hendrick, Lot 41, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, no tax.
Marshall Gaddis to Nicholas McDermott, Lot 25, Briggs addition, $95,000.
Gregory and Scarlet Jent to Boutique Bungalows LLC, Unit 32, Capital Commons Condominiums, $133,500.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Susan Hopper, Lot 145, Southmeade Estates addition, $174,000.
Jacob and Whitney Sloan to Emma Jones and Gavin Merritt, Lot 173, Greystone subdivision, $239,000.
Robert and Barbara Fox; Linda Michael; David and Jackie Phillips; Cathy Phillips; and Chester Phillips to Faruk Avdic, land in plat book 45, page 3, $105,000.
Charles and Nadia Brassell to Chad and Jennifer Webb, Lot 82, Crossridge subdivision, $495,000.
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church to Live the Dream Development Inc., Lot 2, plat book 44, page 444, $60,000.
Patricia Houchens to Platinum Development LLC, land in deed book 569, page 478, $1,575,000.