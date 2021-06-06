Brian and Kelly Figley to John Drew, Lot 240, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $320,000.
The estate of David B. Runner; David and Denise Runner; Marie and Steven Glasscock; Cindy Runner; and Julie and Allen Barry to Julie Barry, land near Bettersworth Road, no tax.
The estate of David B. Runner; David and Denise Runner; Marie and Steven Glasscock; Cindy Runner; and Julie and Allen Barry to Marie Glasscock, land near Bettersworth Road, no tax.
The estate of David B. Runner; David and Denise Runner; Marie and Steven Glasscock; Cindy Runner; and Julie and Allen Barry to Cindy Runner, land near Dillard Road, no tax.
Brian and Anna D’Herde to Dale and Dana Bird, Lot 29, Pebble Ridge subdivision, $317,000.
South Glen Properties LLC to Hung and Jung Chang, Lot 171, South Glen Gables subdivision, $60,000.
Baker & Hilliard Inc. to 2J2V LLC, land near Russellville and Blue Level roads, $1,850,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Bennie and Laura Jones, Lot 43, Breckenridge subdivision, $49,373.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 257, McCoy Place subdivision, $52,000.
David Sutherland and Pei Lin Huang; Ray and Regina Sutherland; and Jennie Sutherland and James Maxwell to John Sutherland, land near Three Springs Road, $114,000.
Robert and Susan Langille to Michael McDonald, Lot 16, September Lakes subdivision, $549,900.
Elite Contracting of Kentucky LLC to David and Christia James, Lot 13, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $279,900.
Sandra Thomas to Addison Hall, Lot 156, Park Hills subdivision, $181,000.
Harold Jones and Kimberly Eubanks to Tony Darnell, Lot 6, Green Hills subdivision, $212,000.
Glenna Boyles to Bluegrass Tile Works LLC, Lot 3, Charles M. Moore subdivision, $132,500.
Chris and Penelope Brown to Pri Properties LLC, Lot 1, Knox Manor and Barbrook Apartments, Lot 1, Knox Manor and Barbrook Apartments, $2,365,000.
Robert and Mary Gamblin to SOKY Remodeling LLC, land near Morgantown Road, $125,000.
Sherry and Brian Potts to Steven and Janet Feldpausch, Lot 19, Serenity Estate subdivision, $312,900.
Houssouwo Daniel Tarnagada and Alice Tarnagada to Mmamba Mmasa and Tunza Mauwa, Lots 28-30, Meadowlawn addition, $60,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC to Chenarkor Kun and Ranorra Lang, Lot 132, Weatherstone subdivision, $194,900.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lot 5-31, Olde Stone subdivision, $55,000.
Taibos Landing LLC to Vanna Properties LLC, Lot 122, Stonehenge subdivision, $638,000.
Kyle and Lacey Hickey and Nancy and Barry Hickey to Jeffery and Susan Hillard, Lot 9, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, $225,000.
Zachary and Sara Harris and Michael and Leigha Harris to Issac and Jessica Shockley, Lot 17, Cedarmoor Estates, $204,900.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Silas and Ambrosia Jewell, Lot 564, North Ridge subdivision, $195,000.
ICON BG LLC to Luke and Kim Williams, Ste. 309, THE ICON, $413,865.
ICON BG LLC to Luke and Kim Williams, Ste. 303, THE ICON, $352,410.
ICON BG LLC to John and Laura Williams, Ste. 307, THE ICON, $352,410.
Caliber Contracting LLC to AMM Real Estate LLC, Lot 75, South Oaks subdivision, $249,900.
Burrell Properties LLC to Charles Reynolds, land near Nutwood Avenue, $125,000.
LJ2 Construction LLC to Lesa Taylor, Lot 52, Heritage subdivision, $249,900.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC to Roxana Meinschein, Lot 40, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $173,000.
Adam and Monica Gamble to Lucia Gabriela Jimeenez De La Pena and Wenceslao Saenz-Juarez, Lot 27, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $391,000.
Richard and Jinlian Feldman to Gregory and Angela Brown, land near Alvaton, $283,000.
Platinum Property Management LLC to Kristin and Jacob Lee, Lot 63, Hidden River Estates, $570,000.
Parkside Properties LLC to Myles Properties LLC, land near Parkside Drive, $1,200,000.
Eric Wallace and Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC, Lot 97, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $43,500.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Glass Innovations LLC, Lot 99, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $43,500.
Lloyd Washer to Chris Skaggs, land near Morgantown Road, $240,455.75.
Leona Poston to Poston Properties Inc., Lot 8, Coleman subdivision, $150,000.
Charles and Carolyn Hardcastle to Laura Anderson, land near Collett Bridge Road, no tax.
Sherry and Mark Yurchisin to Dzhiyan Ibragimov, Lot 2, Gilbert subdivision, $63,500.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Southeastern Displays Ind., land near South Sunrise Drive, $125,000.
Patrick and Janet Burress to Richard Feldman, Lot 6, Smallhouse-Hines subdivision, $125,000.
Denali Capital LLC to Stephen and Ashley Ray, land near Ky. 1749, $90,000.
Shirley and Alice Basham to Tanner Kirby and Ashley Hudnall, Lots 6 and 7-1, Western Hills subdivision, $200,000.
Deborah Hayden to Edward DeRosa, Lot 3, minor subdivision for Robert and Kathleen Hendrick, $248,000.
Gregg Aydelotte to Brandy Henon and Jeffrey Langley, land near Woodburn Allen Springs Road, $135,000.
Dustin and April Cowan to Shafe and Jesse Boles, Lot 54, Deer Meadow subdivision, $310,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Zachary and Sara Harris, Lot 136, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $429,900.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Boston and Billie Wimmer, Lot 66, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $174,500.
Sherelen and Caleb Hodges to Eric and Mackenzie Spiller, Lot 341, Greystone subdivision, $228,000.
Kira Costanza to Robert Brown Jr., Lot 92, Lind-Cliff Meadows subdivision, $264,900.
H. Michael and Lynn Minton to Wilodja Wekab, Lot 294, Park Hills subdivision, $165,000.
Drakes Ridge Farm LLC to Stephen and John Wright, Lot 193, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $389,900.
TLH Holdings LLC to Lawson Clayton, Lot 19, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $239,900.
M&S REH LLC to Victory Lane Sober Living LLC, Lot 1, Elise Talmage Reed property, $140,000.
Nicholas and Phyllis Rampulla to Mahmood Al Kaabi and Elizabeth Al Kaabi, Lot 316, Springfield subdivision, $218,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Lots 29, 32, 33, 34 and 35, Breckenridge subdivision, $237,500.
John Horner-Patterson and Gary Horner-Patterson to SHANKAR DADA LLC, land near Laurel Avenue, $280,000.
James Parrigin to A.M. Ventures LLC, land near 10th Street, $105,000.
Cheryl Meece to Cheryl Meece and Brent Meece, Lot 7, Decker subdivision, no tax.
Alisa and Bobby Gott to Jodi Cummings Lane, Lots 13 and 16, Cloverdale subdivision, $196,000.
Kenneth and Emily Barrett to Clarence and Victoria Atherton, Lot 17, Belle Haven Development, $345,000.
SOKY Properties LLC to Nael Leasing LLC, Lot 40, Cedar Grove subdivision, $318,000.
Thomas Schatzinger and Meagan Statton to Hannah Nicks, Lot 11, Southern Hill subdivision, $169,900.
Robert and Samantha Ling to Jeffrey and Anita Baker, Lot 2-1, Langdon and Thelma Dyer subdivision, $279,900.
ABWG Holdings LLC to Ulysses Hernandez, Lot 61, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $174,900.
H. Michael and Lynn Minton to Jeanette Watson, Lot 7, Ed Jones subdivision, $92,000.
Carol Joan Bedi to Griffin and Martha Bland, Lot 33, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $407,500.
David and Dorothy Waters to Asim and Jasmina Muratovic, Lot 19, Meadowwood Estates subdivision, $200,000.
George and Whitney Ransdell to George Ransdell Revocable Trust, land near old U.S. 31-W By-Pass, no tax.
Linda and Christopher Hagan to H. Michael and Lynn Minton, Lot 20, Golden Ayr Estates, $40,509.90.
Linda and Christopher Hagan to H. Michael and Lynn Minton, Lot 20, Golden Ayr Estates, $108,737.10.
Linda and Christopher Hagan to H. Michael and Lynn Minton, Lot 20, Golden Ayr Estates, $63,963.
Rebecca McDonner to Michael McCrory, Lot 12, Westmeade subdivision, $70,000.
Big Time Properties LLC to Gilbert Mischel, Lot 64, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $194,900.
Desert Sunrise Property and Management LLC to Brian and Sherry Potts, Lot 1, Serenity Estates subdivision, $45,000.
Richard Davidson to Richard and Shea Wilson, Lot 2, plat book 42, page 175, $200,000.
Johnson and Johnson Builders LLC to Alicia Jones, Lot 136, McKinney Farms subdivision, $209,900.
Darlene Page and James Wright to Norman Flippin, Lot 6, Brickhaven subdivision, $142,500.
Dorothy Scott Crawford Revocable Living Trust to Richard and Noelia Haggan, Lot 51, Pine Grove subdivision, $369,900.
Alan and Shawna Hines to Robert Mitchell; William Adams; and Nelson O’Dell Jr., land near Clifty Creek, $233,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Michael and Latisha Boyd, Lot 573, North Ridge subdivision, $199,900.
Rothco Properties LLC to Rose Mary Frank, Lot 29-1, Cumberland Pointe Villas, $254,985.
G Stone Properties LLC to David Sasso Jr., Lot 47, Upton Farms subdivision, $339,900.
Richard and Kathryn Zeller to JAG Properties LLC, Lot 1, minor plat book 21, page 180, $280,000.
Buhr-Rock Development Inc. to Irvin and Billie Olmstead, Lot 21, Buhr Rock subdivision, $110,000.
Stephanie Richardson and Jeff Richardson to Bradley Jones, Lot 26, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $353,000.
ROTHCO Properties LLC to Linda and John Atkins, Lot 3, Cumberland Pointe Villas, $224,985.
Hinton Cleaners to CSR BG Investments, Lot 1, Collet addition, $445,000.
Beverly Alexander to Kimmel and William Ferguson Jr., Lot 59, Rolling Fields subdivision, $180,000.
Bungalow Properties IV LLC to Jason Mills, land near Old Greenhill Road, $213,250.
JAG Properties LLC to Michael Collins, Lot 303, Greystone subdivision, no tax.
Phillip and LaKala Carter to The Stephen M. Seiter and Suzanne G. Seiter Family Revocable Trust, Lot 327, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $287,500.
Maxwell and Alexandra Lawrence to Kevin and Alexandria Gilpin, land near Peachtree Lane, $235,000.
Billie and Irvin Olmstead to Kevin and Nina Henderson, Lot 260, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $505,000.