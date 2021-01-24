Seth and Leah Glasscock to Lee Koons, land near Goshen Church Road, $137,000.
Dennis and Lori Causey to David Causey, land near Sharon Drive, $100,000.
Billy Isenberg to J&T Property Management Inc., Lot 45, Sunnydale Acres subdivision, $214,000.
Eric Wallace and Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Tanner and Lynnden Pearson, Lot 100, Spring Lakes and Owen Sims subdivision, $43,500.
Krystle Gabbard and Ozzie McIvor to Brian and Lindsey Jones, Lots 15-17, Three Springs subdivision, $360,000.
John and Joyce Vogt to Austin Day, Lot 2-2, American National Bank revision of Jenkins minor subdivision, no tax.
Elinor Markle and Paul and Elizabeth Markle to J. Trapper Construction LLC, Lot 3, minor plat book 10, page 18, $237,000.
Steven and Angela Chaffin to Johnny and Chesa Montgomery, Lot 2.1, Halcomb subdivision, $7,000.
Sandra Alford Stewart Revocable Trust to Alford Legacy LLC, Parcel 1 (land near Campbell Lane and Thoroughbred Drive); Parcel 2 (land near Petros Road); Parcel 3 (land near Middle Bridge Road); Parcel 4 (land near Lovers Lane); and Parcel 5 (land near North Campbell Road), $3,480,500.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC to Arnela Zukic, Lot 18, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $49,900.
Gator Development LLC to TMAG Properties LLC, Lot 36, Upton Farms subdivision, $48,500.
David and Jennifer Gerow to Tandy Higgins, Lot 1, minor subdivision plat book 19, page 132, $50,000.
Sherri and David Moore to Benjamin Chaffin, Lot 24, Pleasant Place subdivision, $150,000.
Crystal Bumpus to Mary Martin, Lot 2, Roger Huff and Janet Huff minor subdivision plat of record in minor plat book 17, page 44, $110,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ibrahim Salifou and Mariama Abdouramane, Lot 111, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $247,258.
Brian and Jessica Jones to Joseph Basham, Lot 418, North Ridge subdivision, $183,000.
Mallory Harris to Ryan Kerrins, Lot 36, McKinney Farms subdivision, $188,900.
Estate of Patsy Carter to Mark and Tracy Thomas, Lot 9, Patsy P. Carter Estate subdivision, $1,059,300.
Okie Mueller to Steve Hester, Lot 62, Sunny Acres subdivision, $18,200.
Eric Wallace and Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Tanner and Lynnden Pearson, Lot 88, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $43,500.
Crabbe Homes to Sara Stephens, Lot 63, Weatherstone subdivision, $199,000.
Mayra Castillo to Susana Rios, land near Pruitt Road, no tax.
Safet and Razija Avdic to Sabina Avdic, Lot 17, Westgate View subdivision, no tax.
Richard and Dorothy Longobardo to Richard and Dorothy Longobardo, land near H.E. Johnson Road, no tax.
Leslie and Ruby McGinnis and Vicky McGinnis to Jason McGinnis, Lot 2, McGinnis property, no tax.
Estate of Patsy Carter to Andrew and Elizabeth Alagna, Lots 4-6, Patsy P. Carter Estate, $299,600.
BTJ LLC to Zach and Emily Kittley, Lot 119, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $415,000.
Danny and Misty Bryant to Nicole Gibson, land near Countrywood Place, $185,000.
Brent and Paula Patrick to Meh Reh and Meh Mo, Lot 319, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $220,000.
David Widmer to Benton and Teresa Cowles, Lot 167, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $365,000.
Summit Partners Inc. to Elvedin and Amila Avdic, Lot 235, Summit subdivision, $59,900.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 245, McCoy Place subdivision, $54,000.
Elizabeth Butts to Jeremiah Jones, tract 34, M.B. Williams subdivision, $25,000.
Pauletta Basham to Norman Basham, Lot 50, Brookeland addition, no tax.
Rebecca Siers to Judith Glass, Lots 81-83, Ogden Park subdivision, $180,000.
Total Fitness Connection PLLC to TFC Realco LLC, Lot 1, Dreuthers commercial subdivision, no tax.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.