Burrell Properties LLC to Rhea Properties LLC, land on Indianola Street, $345,000.
Michael and Bethann Daugherty to Michael Appleby, land near T.B. Hospital Road, $60,000.
M.A.Williams Properties Inc. to Danny Warder and Dana Matukas, Lot 210, Carter Crossings, $316,900.
Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc. to Stacy and Steve Coffee, Lot 19, Upton Farms subdivision, $379,900.
Carmelo and Cristina Hernandez to Lynda Simmons, Lot 98, Lost River Cove subdivision, $270,000.
Shelby and Justin Poland and Lanelle Holland to Shelby and Justin Poland, Lot 14, Sammy and Linda Rippy subdivision, no tax.
Sylvia Baldock to 123Closed LLC, land near Audubon Drive, $165,325.
Southside Development LLC to Standard Capital Properties LLC, Lots 23 and 23-1, The Orchard at South Warren, $457,598.09.
Elijah Properties LLC to BIH Properties LLC, Lot 142, Moss Meadows major subdivision, $248,500.
Danny and Regina Oliver to Sara and Michael Collins, Lot 15, Belle Haven subdivision, $449,900.
Philip and Linda Farmer to Matthew Hunt, Lot 136, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $569,000.
Keela Henry and Simroy Sampson to Aui Zam Cin and Vung Sian Pau; and Thawng Mun Lian, Lot 41, Charleston Place, $300,000.
Terry Pawlawski to Tiffany Garrity, Lot 4, Loafman subdivision, no tax.
Shawna and William Turner Jr. to Travis Armstrong, Lot 270, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $335,000.
Jason and Denise Whitlow to Cin and Nawl Bik, land on Harvest Lane, $250,000.
The Owens Living Trust to Robert Logsdon, land on Claremoor Drive, $235,400.
Pamela Semple to Dragan and Maranda Petrovic, Lot 45, Robert Loving subdivision, $200,000.
Deidre Schumaker to Paul and Joan Burrell, Lot 17, Sheffield subdivision, $835,000.
Dennis Woods to Darrell and Tressa Vincent, land near Ky. 242, $125,000.
Rose Hullett and Robert and Becky Hullett to Blair Revay Bonds-Walker, Lot 3, Glendale subdivision, $150,000.
Phong Nguyen and Hau Cong Bui to Phong Nguyen and Hau Cong Bui, Lot 100, Crossings at Cave Mill, no tax.
Sue White to Stephanie Jernigan, Lot 25, Copperfield Estates subdivision, $315,000.
Q.E.D. Enterprises Inc. to Hammer Rental Homes LLC, Lot 269, North Ridge subdivision, $190,000.
Kevin Kappes to The Jaroslav and Vlasta Urban Revocable Trust, Lot 231, Greystone subdivision, $244,900.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Miguel and Edith Castro, Lot 8, The Standard at Blue Level subdivision, $249,940.
Jonathan and Jasmine Harrell to Catherine Wintuska, land near Spruce Trail, $380,000.
Edward Martin to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, Lot 47, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $115,000.
Melissa and Terry Brewster to Heather and Edward Rayner, land near Jackson Bridge Road, $60,000.
4C Real Estate LLC to Jonathan and Jasmine Harrell, Lot 24, Cedar Ridge Road, $385,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Fabiola Alexandria Garcia Carmona and Miguel Angel Perez Santiago, Lot 221, Carter Crossings subdivision, $329,900.
Michelle and Matthew Mudd to Clifton and Lawanna Wilson, Lot 56, The Springfield subdivision, $315,000.
James and Leeanne Brown to Steven and Karen McGuffey, Lot 22, Girkin Woods subdivision, $254,900.
Carlos Taylor to Gerald Brown, Lot 4, plat book 25, page 115, $58,850.
Kirk and Ashley Nickerson to Chelsey and Brentley Gregory, Lot 193, Northridge subdivision, $219,400.
Jeffrey and Ashley Young to Jason and Heather Boyd, Lot 3-76, Olde Stone subdivision, $600,000.
Brian and Jennifer Whiteside to Aaron Varrone, Lot 6, Covington Grove subdivision, $475,000.
Owling Partnership Ltd. to Brian and Rachel Gaustad, land near Slim Island Road, $130,000.
Adil and Tifa Vehabovic to Candace Calloway, Lot 130, major subdivision plat for Park Hills subdivision, $249,000.
Linda Mosley, Robert and Sandra Mosley, Johnny Mosley and Ashlie Mosley, Lot 5, minor subdivision of Hugh Mosley property, $260,000.
Lee Williams; and Jason Williams and Lindsey Isaacson to Hugh Callender Trimble and Magnolia Ray Christmas Gramlin, Lot 22, J.B. Sumpter subdivision, $233,500.
Carlos Taylor to Asuncion Cancino Sanchez, Lot 5, plat book 45, page 412, $438,700.
Gordon Norman to Jesus Avila Sifuentes and Saira Hernandez Sanchez, Lot 2, H.G. Lowe lots, $130,000.
Rose Jean Fuller to Shawn Smith, land in deed book 1165, page 490, $22,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Whitney Lawson and Daniel Corbett Lawson III, Lot 166, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $425,327.
David and Natalie Dancer to David and Natalie Dancer, Lot 83, Crossridge subdivision, no tax.
Hunky Dory II LLC to Escamilla Holdings LLC, land on Cemetery Road, $347,750.
Pyles Homes LLC to Eric and Kristin Shrestha, Lot 32, Poplar Grove subdivision, $635,000.
URSA LLC to Joel and Candice Turner, land on Hillcrest Road, $283,000.
Paul Collins and Mami Akita to Rachel Roberts and Joseph Roberts, Lot 35, Meadowwood Estates addition, $300,000.
Michael Thomas to ADT Properties LLC, land near Steep Hollow South Road, $52,370.
Wen Chieh Cheng and Ting Chang to Sun West Holdings LLC, Lots 3 and 5, plat book 30, page 143, $290,000.
Justin and Andrea Jones to Kenneth Nickel, Lot 17, Plano Estates major subdivision, $350,000.
New Beginnings Recovery Homes Inc. to Fraternal Order of Police Inc., Lots 1 and 1-1, plat book 45, page 428, $315,000.
Dennis and Teresa Buckles to Trevor and Amber Ayers, Lot 20, Eastern Heights subdivision, $175,000.
Leslee Miller and Matthew Wheatley to Meghan Hawkins and Amie and David Peel, Lot 180, River Bend Landing subdivision, $207,500.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to Cory and Melissa Crigger, Lot 187, Carter Crossings subdivision, $414,000.
Estate of Clyde Porter to Teresa Bratcher, Lot 2, minor plat book 14, page 1, $224,000.
Southern Comfort Apartments LLC to Dye Ford LLC, Lots 1-4, 1-5 and 1-6, Butler & James property subdivision, $4,900,000.
Peter and Lisa Andrews to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., land near Cabell Drive, $255,000.
SAM Capital LLC to Terry Grimes and Melissa Marsch-Grimes, Lot 116, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $339,000.
Stephen and Krystal Parker to Susanne Neal, Lot 11, Gary Smith subdivision, $280,000.
Bonita Downey to Todd Marguerite, Lot 5-131, Olde Stone subdivision, $340,000.
Haris and Zeljka Meskovic to Lam H. Nguyen and Hoa Kim Nguyen; and Nguyen Ngoc Nguyen, Lot 21, Ed Brown’s Parkside Suburban lots, $200,000.
Tony Henon Construction Inc. to Kirolos Maged Haleem Mesiha and Marian Nagib Soliman, Lot 193, Carter Crossings subdivision, $342,000.