Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to HB Property Group LLC, Lots 89-91, South Oaks subdivision, $156,000.
David and Kendra Howell to J&T Property Management Inc., land near Nutwood Avenue, $270,000.
Jo Ann Tabor to Mason and Danielle Bowen, land near Blue Level, $16,000.
Danny and Laura Oliver to Eric Sullivan, Lot 4, Oliver’s Landing subdivision, $255,000.
Kelly and Renee Beckham to Seth and Kellie Hayes, land near Ky. 101, $60,000.
Keystone Development Group LLC to Build 2 Suit LLC, Lots 6 and 7, Keystone Commons subdivision, $429,800.
GMV Properties LLC to Kelsey Newcome and Ty Wilson, Lot 628, North Ridge subdivision, $237,000.
David Hayes to DHX2 Investments LLC, 210 W. 13th Ave. and 618 Dennis Way, no tax.
Baird Trust Co. to Tommy Burks, Lot 138, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $393,225.
John and Marcy Lyons to Blake Price, land near U.S. 68, $185,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Dinna Mukasine and Moise Cyubahiro, Lot 155, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $316,240.
Dustin and Caitlin Moore to Wyan and Sharon Dunn, Lot 40, Charleston Place, $285,000.
Dustin and Caitlin Moore to Wyan and Sharon Dunn, Lot 40, Charleston Place subdivision, $285,000.
Carlos Taylor to Justin and Madison Gentry, Lot 41, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $325,000.
Ricky and Constance Osborne to Anthony and Lauren Jones, Lot 87, Winfield Acres, $280,000.
Donald and Deborah Cook Rentals of Bowling Green LLC to Scott Sparks, Lot 32, Highland Pointe subdivision, $160,000.
Dena and Jason Mills to Logan Brewer, land near Greenwood Methodist Church property, $265,000.
Ronald and Jo Carol Ford to W3 Properties LLC, Lot 1, Block D, Smallhouse-Hines subdivision, $160,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Raju Devaraj and Karpakambikana Nanjappan, Lot 65, Carter Crossings subdivision, $372,229.
Tre Lane Marlowe to Darby Kelly, Lot 103, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $225,000.
Greg and Vivian Talbott to Grant and Kirby Wassom, land near Hampton Road, $264,900.
Laketa and Kersick Goins to Revivalist LLC, Lot 27, Greenbriar Acres subdivision, $220,000.
Tony and Delorse Thurman to Tyson Rinehart, land near Greathouse Road, $45,000.
Baird Trust Co. and Donald P. Schardein to Tom and Portia Pennington, Lot 5, Edgewood addition, $390,000.
J&W Rentals Inc. to RJW Properties LLC, Lot 168, Park Hills subdivision, no tax.
Burrell Properties LLC to Stephen Frusher, land near South Sunrise Drive, $80,000.
Franklin Bank & Trust Co. Inc. to S&K Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 8-2, Mount Victor Olde Towne subdivision, $1,000,000.
Susan Gard to Nicholas Carver, Lot 23, Springfield subdivision, $224,000.
Jeffrey and Ginger Piper to Jeremy and Julia Croft, Lot 2, Shanty Hills Farms subdivision, $330,000.
Steven and Cathy Junas; Debra and Dwight Fishburn; and Gary Baker to Jerry and Shelia Hester, tract 2, minor subdivision plat book 23, page 84, $218,280.
Stephen and Tonya Chaffin to Sherri and Barry Vincent, Lot 5, Cumberland Landing subdivision, $499,000.
Nancy and Charles Pattison to Nancy and Charles Pattison and Logan Pattison-Knutson, Lot 32, Rivers Landing Edge subdivision, no tax.
Eugene and Evelyn Vaughn to Anthony and Jana Kirchner, Lot 1-3, plat book 45, page 88, no tax.
Joseph and Lauren Hilliard to Christian and Allison Pardue, Lot 10, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $525,000.
David and Ashley Curry to David and Ashley Curry, Lot 214, North Ridge subdivision, no tax.
Joseph and Kimberly Richey to Michele Huff, Lot 155, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $430,000.
Cody Eblen to Lian Lam Mung and Da Meh, Lot 10, Birdland Estates subdivision, $194,900.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to TNJ Services LLC, land near 15th Street, $175,000.
Deborah Stevens and Allison and Charlie French to Austin Disney, Lot 12, Edgewood addition, $345,000.
Jonathan and Ashley Wilson to David Baena, Lot 35, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $495,000.
Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 111, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Timothy and Michelle Shultz to Justin and Tracy Taylor, Lot 80, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $690,000.
Miller’s Real Estate Holdings LLC to Blossman Gas Inc., tract 1, Millers Real Estate Holdings LLC, $700,000.
Higgins Homesteads LLC to Sarah Redding, land near Stubbins Street, no tax.
Derrick and Amber Clubb to TMJ Services LLC, land near Smallhouse Pike, no tax.
Jason and Sonya Dishon to Eric and Megan Cosby, Lot 1, Katherine Lawrence property, $300,000.
Justin Spangler to Sharon and Jennifer Locke, Lot 17, Gay Lyn Acres subdivision, $182,000.
Asmir Hasanbegovic to Rockwood Realty LLC, Lot 10, Creekwood Townhomes addition, $410,000.
Kyle Gomer and Taylor Gomer to Pa Dar Bu and Lah Moo Ku, Lot 4, Idle Acres subdivision, $247,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Southside Properties LLC, Lot 57, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $100,000.
Jessica Chevalier to Larry and Sharon Kirby, land near Leaton Road, $200,000.
Rebecca and Terry Bryant to Audra and David Elkins, Lot 32, Fountain Trace subdivision, $1,125,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Wendie Ball Brown, Lot 134, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $270,900.
SCL Consulting LLC to Mohammad Ali, Lot 1, South Oaks subdivision, $280,000.
Donald and Cheryl Stoneburg to Lauren and Kyle Duff, Lot 363, Hunting Creek Estates, $418,000.
Jason and Nikki McCoy to David Pedigo, Lot 270, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $380,000.
Service One Credit Union Inc. to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $320,000.
PSC Metals LLC and AJ Industrial Properties LLC to St. John Properties LLC, Lot 4, Kelly Road Industrial Properties LLC, $615,000.
SOKY Homes LLC to Juan Carlos Flores Medina, land near Parkland Way, $75,000.
Shannon and Susan Pardue to Stephen and Mary Stine, Lot 4, Blue Level Properties subdivision, $609,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Amanda Keesee, Lot 633, North Ridge subdivision, $225,900.
Keystone Development Group LLC to Build 2 Suit LLC, Lot 8, Keystone Commons subdivision, $124,900.
Stephen and Kristina Locke to Michael Clark, Lot 54, Springhurst, $268,000.
Joseph and Marina Abel to Jesus Gudino Martinez, Lot 64, Park Hills subdivision, $214,900.