TNK Properties LLC to JJP Investments LLC, Lot 11, Park Street addition, $225,000.
Crabbe Homes to Lonnie and Cheryl Bentley, Lot 96, Weatherstone subdivision, $226,500.
Robert Rezk and Nivin Mekheil to Samira and Asmir Sadikovic, Lot 315, Deer Park subdivision, $205,900.
Elijah Properties LLC to Quan Vinh Le, Lot 12, Autumn View subdivision, $242,000.
Lee Upton to Melinda Crump Trusty, land in deed book 1192, page 927, $100,000.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1298, Lt. Col. Harold R. Cornwell to Beech Holdings LLC, land near Richardsville Road and Boatlanding Road, $750,000.
Virable and Larry Peavler to Beech Holdings LLC, land near College Street, $150,000.
Icon Investments LLC to Shirby Properties LLC, nine parcels on Blake Way, Kelly Road, Kenlee Circle and Sandy Court, $2,025,000.
Estate of Betty Lovelady to Jeffrey Lewis, Lots 54 and 55, Fort Valley addition, $117,700.
Angela and Paul Jordan to James and Kristina Smith, Lot 1, Sunset Acres subdivision, no tax.
Michael Nunn and Melissa Thomas to Rodney and Mahala Bush, land near Karen Circle, $295,000.
Orchard Springs LLC to Ronald Hatchel, land near Jackson Square Condominiums, $145,000.
Eric and Paige Salmons to Chance Zachary, Lot 4-B, minor subdivision plat book 2, page 122, $232,000.
Erin Hopkins to Lance and Ashley Goodrum, Lot 8, Hilltop Acres subdivision, $347,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Regina and Jeffrey Vincent, Lot 12, Blevins Farm subdivision, $351,080.
Gapp Properties LLC to Donna and Randall Dey, Unit 25, Jackson Square Condominiums, $149,900.
David and Margaret Head to Edward and Peggy Wilson, Lot 389, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $309,000.
Lance and Ashley Goodrum to Stella Miller, Lot 70, Shamrock Acres subdivision, $275,000.
Crabbe Homes to Cynthia Bell, Lot 66, Weatherstone subdivision, $234,999.
JLHB Capital LLC to Jenna Arnold and Sammy Little, Lot 109, South Oaks subdivision, $255,000.
Price Property Management LLC to Purple Door Realty LLC, Lots 13-15, Green Meadows subdivision, $130,000.
Thomas and Dee Ann Vernon to Landon McDonald and Agatha Cingno, land near Beech Bend Road, $279,900.
Harlan Construction Inc. to Thaddeus and Anne Marie Himmelbrand, Lot 108, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $585,900.
Jeffrey and Joy Miller to Curtis Butler and Richard Martin, land near Kelly Road, $730,000.
C&H Rental LLC to Big Fish LLC, Lot 7, Kitchens-Reeves subdivision, $101,500.
Corey and Savannah Mahaney to Krista and Kevin Oatley, tract 2, plat book 42, page 459, $589,900.
Jeanna Smith to Dustin Avery, Lot 192, Park Hills subdivision, $220,900.
Mevlid and Seherizada Alic and Safeta Hasanovic to Msema Msafiri, Lot 324, Deer Park subdivision, $287,400.
Chad and Amber Hardcastle to Chad and Collin Hutchinson, Lot 7, Condominium Plat of Lot 46, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $295,000.
J. Trapper Construction LLC to Thomas Randolph and Isabella Gomez Lot 533, Greystone subdivision, $315,000.
Patsy Keown and Judy and Thomas Helm to Jaber Properties LLC, land near Russellville Road, no tax.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Christopher and Terri Cunningham, Lot 238, McLellan Crossings subdivision $295,000.
James and Christy Simpson to Thomas Lee Johnson, land near H.E. Johnson Road, $50,000.
Clark Station Homes LLC to Madison Bird, Lots 47-49, Woodland subdivision $258,000.
Milton Marlin Jr. to Audrey Marlin, land near 15th Street, $140,000.
Dennis Towe to Suoy Rentals LLC, land near Elm Street, $139,100.
Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners LLC to Scott and Diane McDonald, Lot 5, Cobblestone subdivision, $494,900.
Olde Stone Development LLC to BHH LLC, Lot 4-33, Olde Stone subdivision, $60,000.
Thaddeus and Ann Himmelbrand to William and Kimberly Harlan, Lot 7, Springhurst subdivision, $278,000.62
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Dorothy Holbrooks, Lot 15, Blevins Farm subdivision, $369,090.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Robert and Leslie Pfingston, Lot 13, Blevins Farm subdivision, $425,520.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Martens Investments LLC, Lot 11-4, Olde Stone subdivision, $125,000.
Brandy Poole to Darren and Morgan Harris, land in deed book 1157, page 431, $239,900.
Doug Frint to Norma Flener, Lot 8, Pleasant Hill Estates subdivision, $64,000.
David and Marie Brennan to Joseph Cobbs, Lots 14 and 15, Hemlock Heights subdivision, $269,900.
James and Stacia Staples to Louisville Road Mini Storage Inc., Lot 5, plat book 23, page 164, $675,000.
Michael and Kimberly Greene to Ian Stines and Bianca Manago, land near Main Street, $520,000.
Carmen Grise to Blue Roan LLC and Siegert Properties LLC, land near Park Street, $65,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Eric and Tabitha White, Lot 136, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $259,900.
Eagle Ridge Developers LLC to Nicholas and Tifanee Lane, Lot 22, Eagle Ridge subdivision, $115,000.
William and Leisha Carr to William and Leisha Carr, Lot 111, University Estates subdivision, no tax.
Samuel and Robyn Wilkey to Wilkey Way LLC, land near Barren River Pike, no tax.
Linda and Larry Holder to Southern Rhythm Farms LLC, Lot 1, Sunset Acres subdivision, $45,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Brian Cauley and Tara Griffin, Lot 644, plat book 44, pages 315-317, $248,000.
Deborah Stice to Andrea Stice, Lot 13, Wyndham Estate subdivision, no tax.
BCTA Properties LLC to Shafia Rubeen and Srinivasarao Kotipatruni, Lot 4, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $52,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Leonard Bailey, Parcel 1 (land near Blue Level Road); and Parcel 2 (land in plat book 44, page 54), $585,000.
Melinda Miller to Dylan and Hannah Camacho, Lot 47, McCubbin subdivision, $299,900.
Alderson Homes LLC to Southern Brothers Homes LLC, Lot 369, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $167,095.
Dylan Thompson to Joell Love, Lot 11, Hardcastle Estates subdivision, $252,500.
Handy Homes LLC to Brandon and Alyssa Freeman, Lot 3, Handy Homes LLC, $279,900.
Tim and Donna Minnicks to Timothy and Alicia Peters, tracts 3 and 4, plat book 44, page 362, $116,900.
623 Group LLC to Stephen and Kjirsten Parry, Lot 6, BG Leichhardt Lots, $195,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC to Michael Hamilton, Lot 124, Weatherstone subdivision, $199,900.
Robyn Ford to John and Lynn Upton, Lot 1, plat book 45, page 62, $631,300.
Golden Family Investments LLC to Yasmin Elizabeth Flores Ulloa, Lots 86 and 87, Normal View Plan, $86,000.
Mary Harkleroad to Joshua Rusk and Anthony Facello, Lot 137, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $622,500.
Select Properties of Kentucky LLC to Right Rentals LLC, Suite 202, Grasston Place subdivision, $225,000.
TSG&L LLC to Right Rentals LLC, Unit 203, Grasston Place, $225,000.
Davy Myatt to David Woodall and Steele Action LLC, Lot 4, Mount Pleasant Heights subdivision, $215,000.
Dennis and Rebecca Brown to Jordan Family Protection Trust, Lot 7-2, plat book 44, page 448, no tax.
April and Paul Keith and Jamie Lynn Wilson to Dalton Sledge, Lots 16-20, Block C, Kirby addition to Smiths Grove, $35,000.
Marie Meffort to Ricky and Constance Osborne, Lot 153, Winfield Acres subdivision, $275,000.
Modesto and Jannette Murillo to Esmir Hajdarevic, Lot 322, Hillwood Estates subdivision, $12,500.
William and Deborah Mann to Nathan and Crystal Elliott, land near Ky. 622, $380,000.
Keith Honaker to Nicholas Respo and Shannon Williams, Lot 1, plat book 44, page 325, $200,000.