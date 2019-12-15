Curtis and Karyn Rafferty to TLC Real Estate LLC, Lot 10, Fieldstone Farms commercial subdivision, $1,574,000.
Michael and Anne-Marie Sanford to Meada LLC, Lot 4-23, Olde Stone subdivision, $724,000.
Kevin and Lean Chapman to Scattergood Properties LLC, land near Glen Lily Pike, $71,000.
Two Daughters LLC to William T. Myers Irrevocable Trust, Lot 1, Collett addition, $90,000.
Deena Huff to Derek and Breanna Spencer, Lot 91, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $155,000.
William and Christine Fallon to William and Kelsi Poteet, Lot 93, Fountain Trace Development, $455,000.
Jason and Tiffany Meisel to Danny and Cassie Dennis, land near Aubrey Mills Road, $48,000.
Curtis and Alicia Butler to Richard Doyle and Amber Murrey, Lots 1-3, Riverbank subdivision $350,000.
Richard and Amber Murrey to Charles and Nikki Jones, Lot 1, Riverbank subdivision, $25,000.
Brian and Amanda Hunley to Brittney Noelle George, Lot 83, Springhurst, $225,000.
Millard Basham Jr. to Bray Electrical Services Inc., land near Jenkins Road, $40,000.
Kyle and Susan Owens to Raul Arechiga Salas and Karina Zamarron Cedillo, Lot 28, Cambridge subdivision, $335,000.
John and Susan Yoakem to Bryan Kozak, land near Coles Bend Road, $8,000.
Riverside Resources LLC to Jason and Amanda Clark, Lot 2, plat book 43, page 290, $354,240.
Megan and Nicholas Lannert II to Catherine Bunch, land near Magnolia Avenue, $165,000.
Alderson Homes LLC to Alderson Properties LLC, Lot 2, Drakes Ridge subdivision, no tax.
C&T Properties LLC to Robert and Wybeka Russo, Lot 5, C & T Properties subdivision, $80,000.
DBR Holdings LLC to Blake Holley, Lot 101, Stonehenge subdivision, $205,000.
White Owl Ventures LLC to Derek Leonard and Melissa Davis, Lot 9, Youree Howell property, $136,750.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Green Grass Construction & Real Estate Development LLC, Lot 194, McKinney Farms subdivision, $37,900.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Green Grass Construction & Real Estate Development LLC, Lot 170, McKinney Farms subdivision, $37,900.
The estate of Freda Lou Mays to Phil and Corinna Jaggers, Lots 3 and 4, Mount Victor Gardens, $138,000.
Hudson Capital Properties LLC to John Loney, land near Jackson Bridge Road, $99,900.
Elizabeth Potts Browning to Brooke and John Leachman, Lot 31, Mount Ayr Estates, $740,000.
Crystal and Roddie Shelton Jr. to David and Pat Oller, Lot 169, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $418,900.
Shaun and Cassandra Curtis to Kenneth Keller Jr., Lot 1, Southland Park subdivision, $109,082.37.
AM Builders LLC to Micheal Anderson, Lot 3, plat book 42, page 386, $260,000.
E. Suzanne Vitale to Michael Scott Vitale, Lot 20, Bent Tree Estates subdivision, no tax.
Natalie Bryant and Deidre Basham to Bobby and Patricia Steelman, Lot 1, plat book 17, page 147, $500,000.
Abid and Razija Dervisevic to Mirnes and Almira Hasic, Lot 119, Moss Meadows major subdivision, no tax.
Randy and Donna Wilson; Simpson and Jo Ann Duncan; and Rickey and Janet Keith to Eagle Furniture Manufacturers, tract 3, plat book 32, page 197, $304,950.
Alexander and Doris Poole to Harlan Construction Inc., Lot 32, Belle Haven, $312,000.
Martha Sanders to Samuel Sanders, Lot 3, McGinnis subdivision, $90,000.
Jay and Anita Coffman to Jay and Anita Coffman, Lot 54, Crossridge subdivision, no tax.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 212, McCoy Place, $52,500.
David Cherry to Jo Ann Tabor, land in deed book 547, page 137, $16,000.
