Hager & Pike LLC to Pike & Tucker LLC, land near Loving Union Road, $65,000.
Thomas and Judy Helm to DNB Inc., Lots 22-24, Creekwood Commercial Development, $285,000.
Adam and Lauren Gabbard to Krystle Gabbard and Ozzie McIvor, land near McElwain Road, $365,000.
Matthew Blanford to Edward and Patience Fuller, Lot 67, Meadowview subdivision, $325,000.
Daniel and Jessica Shoemaker to SNS Homes LLC, Lot 1-1, Raymond Bobbett subdivision, $20,000.
Groves and Volkert Development Co. LLC to Barry Cummings Enterprises LLC, Lot 17, Northview Farms subdivision, $1,500.
Southern Comfort Apartments LLC to Brian and Laura Hymer, Lot 1, plat book 39, page 160, no tax.
Tangie Stivers to Brian and Kimberly Myers, Lot 32, Cherry Hills subdivision, $310,000.
Megan and Donald Sherman III to Heather and Bret Keppler, Lot 6, Lois Smith Estate, $295,000.
Bruce and Julie Milam to Adis Redzic, Lot 70, Belle Haven subdivision, $345,000.
Sharon and Chad Wilson to Rita Brodus, Lot 168, Countryside Manor subdivision, $160,000.
Scott and Anndee Crutcher to Charles and Stephanie Lin, Lot 5-130, Olde Stone subdivision, $250,000.
Robert and Sherri Jones to Karen and Andrew Kay, Lot 81, Farmgate subdivision, $190,000.
Penny Beach to JJP Investments LLC, Lot 12, C.A. Tygrett Lots, $62,000.
Bishop Ventures Inc. to Monkey Mind LLC, Suites C3 and C4, Fairview Building Office Condominiums, $312,500.
Anthony and Jayne Pelaski to Golden Years Adult Day Care Inc., Lot 30, Covington Grove Blvd., $652,700.
Dennis and Lori Causey and David Causey to Big Dog Investments LLC, Lot 2, Nelda Kitchens Estate Veterans Memorial subdivision, $318,000.
South Glen Properties LLC to Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 112, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $60,000.
South Glen Properties LLC to Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 110, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $60,000.
Loeung and Thy Chau to White Square LLC, Lots 34 and 35, Backwoods subdivision, $535,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jason and Kelsey Wallace Lot 97, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $276,993.
Joyce Tamayo to Kimberly and Scott Hart, tract 2, Victor Tamayo subdivision, no tax.
Kimberly and Scott Hart to Joyce Tamayo, tract 1, Victor Tamayo subdivision, no tax.
William Stewart Jr. to A.M. Ventures LLC, Lots 35-37, Ogden Park subdivision, $142,500.
Buhr-Rock Development Inc. to Brian and Sherri Herman, Lot 22, Buhr-Rock subdivision, $110,000.
Wally and Karen Denise Keown and Karen Hendrick and Wallace Morris Keown to Robert and Beth Lawrence, Lot 3, Wally Keown and Karen Hendrick property subdivision, $22,000.
Tim and Kendra Minton to Graham Builders LLC, tracts 3-5, Tim Minton and Kendra Minton property subdivision, $137,500.
Walter and Debbie York to Live the Dream Development Inc., Lot 15, McElwain Court, $80,500.
Miller & York LLC to Live the Dream Development Inc., Lot 3, Sunrise addition, $63,000.
Donna Carter and Charles Ray Webb to Shirley and Robin Reeves, Lot 189, North Ridge subdivision, $144,000.
Donald and Deborah Cook Rentals of Bowling Green to Clinton and Emily Mills, Lot 23, Highland Pointe, $162,500.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 33, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $47,900.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 136, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Billy Mark Isenberg to Josh Hines and Amanda Owens, Lot 125, Cedar Grove subdivision, $121,500.
John and Donna Johnson to Yung Ling Lo, Lot 129, Hartland subdivision, $555,000.
Tuyen and Huong Pham to Sophia Khun and Sopheap Khun, Lot 47, Remington Place subdivision, $290,000.
Tung Minh Nguyen and Hong Thu Vuong Dang to Minh L. Nguyen and Kha Nguyen, Lot 20, Hillview Mills subdivision, no tax.
Miller & York LLC to Jamie and Patrick Oliphant, parcel 1, minor plat book 13, page 90, $250,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Elvissa Muratovic, Lot 6, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $209,900.
Robert and Jessica Haynes to Klaw Reh and Preh Mo, Lot 25, Springwater subdivision, $206,000.
Craig Poland to Daniel and Christy Harris, Lot 20, Meadowview subdivision, $209,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC to KRE Properties LLC, Lot 2, Nelda Kitchens Estate subdivision, $500,000.
JDA Construction LLC to Timothy and Kathryn Freeburg, Lot 34, Heritage subdivision, $256,200.
Beth Herrington to Chasity D. Smith, land near Greenlawn Drive, $180,000.
Golden Flower LLC to city of Bowling Green, land near Old Louisville Road, $210,500.
William and Carolyn Odil to William Odil, Lot 9, Camden Place subdivision, $260,000.
Wally and Karen Denise Keown and Karen Hendrick and Wallace Morris Keown to Benjamin and Emma Gingerich, Lot 7, Wally Keown and Karen Hendrick property subdivision, $55,000.
GC Land Development to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lot 72, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
Carol and Bryan Sparks and Mark and Sharon Beetem to Patti and Steven Phelps, land near Mohawk Drive, $30,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Thomas and Leslie Wilmes, Lot 115, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $429,900.
Deborah Gwen Miles and Alan David Miles; Richard Preston Lawrence and Tammy Lawrence; and Sarah Elizabeth Hogue and Brad Hogue to Deborah Gwen Miles and Alan David Miles; Richard Preston Lawrence and Tammy Lawrence; and Sarah Elizabeth Hogue, Lot 2, Alan and Deborah Miles subdivision, no tax.
Deborah Gwen Miles and Alan David Miles; Richard Preston Lawrence and Tammy Lawrence; and Sarah Elizabeth Hogue and Brad Hogue to Deborah Gwen Miles and Alan David Miles and Sarah Elizabeth Hogue, land in deed book 1213, page 15, no tax.
Deanna Jo Sabiston; William Randall Matthews and Stephanie Matthews; and William Joe Matthews to Hiteshkumar Parekh and Minakshiben Parekh, Lot 79, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $264,500.
William and Pamela Bouland to William and Tina Martin, Lots 1-7 and 31, JT Bishop Edition at Rocky Hill Station, $25,000.
Carroll and Catheryn Duckworth to Frank Ward Plato IV and Kendall Bryant, Lot 92, Belle Have Development, $335,000.
W.H. Mason to CM Squared LLC, land near West Main Avenue, no tax.
The Donald D. Mayer and Nelleda B. Rochelle Revocable Living Trust to Brittany Kelley and Breanna Aponte, Lot 314, Hillwood Estates, $132,500.
Mark Watson and Dawn South to Mark Harris, Lot 5, Stone Bluff subdivision, $377,500.
The estate of Brenda Smith to Mark and Marcia Wakeham, Lot 3, C.A. Tygrett lots, $132,000.
Deborah Gwen Miles and Alan David Miles; Richard Preston Lawrence and Tammy Lawrence; and Sarah Elizabeth Hogue and Brad Hogue to Richard Preston Lawrence and Tammy Lawrence, land near Roland Road, no tax.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Tim and Tina Garton, Lot 105, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $54,900.
Wendi and Randall Kelley Jr. to White Square LLC, Lot 66, Countryside Manor subdivision, $95,000.
Alex and Frances Harris to White Square LLC, Lot 67, Countryside Manor subdivision, $95,000.
Harry King Sr. to Allen and Joelene Martin, Lot 39, Rolling Fields subdivision, $120,000.
Dallas and Diane Miller to Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 63, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $57,000.
City of Smiths Grove to Beverly Britt, land near Fourth Street in Smiths Grove, no tax.
Sine Zaw Ko and Mu Paw Wah to Saidi Mitachi and Ongwa Nundu, Lot 57, Deer Park Estates subdivision, $210,000.
Billy and Ruth Anne Bell to Lorenzo Hernandez, Lot 45, Glenwood Estates, $74,000.
TPC2 LLC to Mallory Harris, Lot 21, Heritage subdivision, $255,000.
Meaghan and Jonathan Brown to Tanner Neese and Emily Nykiel, Lot 128, McKinney Farms subdivision, $213,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Meaghan and Jonathan Brown, Lot 49, Heritage subdivision, $249,900.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Kyle and Heather Tibbs, Lot 6, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $284,400.
Turwell LLC to Raising Cane’s Restaurants LLC, Lot 4, Farmers Investment Co. Inc. subdivision, $3,510,000.
Sarah and Brian Martin to Ronald Adams, Lot 4, Covington Grove subdivision, $384,500.
Ruthie Bale to Clarence and Victoria Atherton, Lot 342, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $292,000.
Daniel and Rebecca Reynolds to Jason and June Colson, Lot 21, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $432,500.
Tim and Kendra Minton to Chris and Alice Elkins, tract 1, Tim Minton and Kendra Minton property subdivision, $85,250.
Phillip and Sharon Latorre to Kevin and Amanda Woolen and William Poteet, land near Riverside-Benleo Road, $173,000.
GVTP Development LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 51-100, Blevins Farm subdivision, $2,450,000.
Keith Honaker to Truong An N Le, land near Audubon Drive, $158,900.
Alen Hadziomerovic; Armin Hadziomerocvic; and Zlatan and Edina Hadziomerovic to Alen Hadziomerovic; Armin Hadziomerocvic; and Zlatan and Edina Hadziomerovic, Lot 172, Crossridge subdivision, no tax.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Stacey Fergerson, Lot 76, Spring Lakes subdivision, $205,000.
William and Terri Fowler to Jeffrey Langley and Brandy Henon, land near Hammett Hill Road, $28,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to SCL Consulting LLC, Lot 80, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
