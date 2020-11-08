J. Allen Builders Inc. to Nurija and Zahida Korkutovic, Lot 618, North Ridge subdivision, $184,900.
Phillip and Kristin Smith to Evan Echols, Lot 1, Wayne Norris subdivision, $325,000.
Estate of Mildred Kinser; David Kinser; Pam Cook; and the estate of Michelle Lynn Rich to David Kinser, Lot 23, Western Hills Estates, $82,000.
KB Family Limited Partnership to Western Hills LLC, land near Morgantown Road, $2,506,500.
Estate of Sydna Fus Griffin; Mary Griffin Martin; and Sue and Hubert Griffin II to Chad and Wendy Moseley, land near Chestnut Street, $150,000.
Estate of Sydna Fus Griffin; Mary Griffin Martin; and Sue and Hubert Griffin II to Chad and Wendy Moseley, land near 14th Street, $150,000.
April and Alexander Kaprian to Jeffrey Siddens, Lot 7, South Side Realty Co. addition, $172,000.
Francis and Lucille McMichael to Tammy Watt, land near Lois Lane, $260,000.
Summit Partners Inc. to Samir Jahic and Nijaza Sirovina, Lot 226, Summit subdivision, $59,000.
Justin Smith to Rita Faye Smith, Lot 34, Countryside Manor subdivision, $110,000.
Nick and Cindy Patel to Dinkey Vikaschandra Sharma, Lot 51, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $195,000.
BCTA Properties LLC to Herman and Shannon Hall, Lot 3, Crabtree Estates, $48,000.
Estate of Donald Benton to Shane and Sherry Thibodeaux, Lot 2, Bernard E. Young minor subdivision, $158,000.
Erin and Benjamin Russell to Naug Meh and Soe Reh, Lot 126, Moss Meadows subdivision, $179,900.
David and Sheila Zumbach to Alexander and April Kaprian, Lot 37, Pennyroyal Farms & Vernon Dearing Estates subdivision, $293,000.
Ted and Nadine Pemberton to Tim and Kathy Pemberton, Lot 5, plat book 44, pages 36 and 37, $99,728.
Ted and Nadine Pemberton to Scott and Robin Pemberton, Lot 6, plat book 44, pages 36 and 37, $1,688.
Jonathan and Leigh Anne Carrier to 4D35 LLC, land near Glasgow Road, no tax.
Joseph and Elizabeth Lamb to Biggs Properties LLC, land near Detour Road, $80,000.
Benjamin Redmon to Christopher and Donna Minnich, Lots 56-60, Ogden Park subdivision, $216,500.
Cecil Simmons to Cecil Simmons and Sherry Williams, land near Blue Level Road, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sonya and Theotis Key, Lot 237, McCoy Place subdivision, $341,125.
Hammer Homes LLC to Matthew and Sarah Hutcheson, Lot 18, Heritage subdivision, $260,000.
Ruthie Tinberg and Edward Hughes to Sara Moody and Waleed Badri, Lot 88, Hidden River Estates, $215,000.
Dorothy Hale to NPG Properties LLC, Lot 2, minor plat book 21, page 117, $145,000.
Donald Schardein Jr. to Maura and Donald Schardein Jr., Lot 7, Charles M. Moore subdivision, no tax.
Paula Bell to Courtney Stevens, Lots 3 and 4, Bluebird Meadows subdivision, $219,000.
Martine Mayhugh to Larry Gravil, Parcel 1 (land near Ky. 1288); and Parcel 2 (Lot 2, Mrs. A.J. Stice subdivision), $123,050.
Marquee Broadcasting Kentucky Inc. to Flora Templeton Stuart, land near East 10th Street, $115,000.
Jerry and Ellen Alexander to Brian and Hope Hoffman, Lot 1-4, Alexander Family Trust, $187,250.
Georgia and William Dallas Clark Jr. to William Dallas Clark III and George Parker Clark, land near Ky. 961, no tax.
Georgia and William Dallas Clark Jr. to William Dallas Clark III and George Parker Clark, land near Claypool Alvaton Road, no tax.
Georgia and William Dallas Clark Jr. to William Dallas Clark III and George Parker Clark, Lots 1 and 2, Ralph and June Lang minor subdivision, no tax.
Marsha and Kevin Kingrey to Marsha and Kevin Kingrey, Lot 1, Riverview addition, no tax.
Overholt Builders LLC to Mitchel and Todd Henson, Lot 222, McCoy Place subdivision, $54,000.
Jack and Georgia Howell to Roger and Laura Brewer, Lot 5, Stagecoach Springs subdivision, $350,000.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Mark Douglas Construction LLC, Lots 3, 4, 6, 14 and 15, Jack Scott subdivision, $120,000.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Mark Douglas Construction LLC, Lot 12-1, Deerwood Estates, $50,000.
Natich LLC to Axton Rose Properties LLC, Units 203 and 204, Destiny Office Condominiums, $278,000.
Jamie and Thomas Miller and Carmen Frey to Ginger Hammock, Lot 2, Glendale subdivision, $154,000.
Spring Lakes LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Three Springs Road, no tax.
Java Properties LLC to Jian Liang Wang, Lots 31 and 37, Autumn View subdivision, $70,000.
Otis and Sonya Key to Michael and Gena Karnes, Lot 159, Park Hills subdivision, $168,000.
Matthew and Lucretia Jewell to Jeremiah Jones, land near Glenmore Road, $220,000.
Benjamin Davis or Lindsay Davis to Joseph and Kimberly Steele, Lot 25, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $305,500.
Spring Lakes LLC to David Johnson Properties LLC, Lot 9, Spring Lakes subdivision, $40,000.
Fay’s Mobile Homes Inc. to Katrina and Christopher Plowman, Lot 37, Maplewood Mobile subdivision, $27,500.
Christopher and Alexandria Holt to Jill and Aaron Payne, Lot 68, September Lakes subdivision, $474,900.
Jeffrey and Patsy Lile to Brian Nash, land near Main Street in Smiths Grove, $51,000.
Lee and Amanda Blakeman to Anh Ngoc Le and Nancy Hong Nguyen, Lot 15, Thomasdale Estates, $245,000.
W. Bruce Spence to T.M.&D. LLC, Unit C-4, Hartland Place subdivision, no tax.
LJR Investments LLC to Rachel and Travis Norton, Lot 14, Edgewood addition, $135,000.
Jason and Angela Martin to Humberto Hernandez and Nelly Acosta, Lot 4, Red Cedar subdivision, $510,000.
Alex and Tessa Rios to Thomas and Jessica Dolan, land near Cave Mill Road, $580,000.
Wheat Land Development LLC to GSM Development LLC, Lot 1, West End Church of Christ, $450,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC and Eric Wallace to Glass Innovations LLC, Lot 107, Spring Lames & Owens Sims subdivision, $43,500.
David and Barbara Witty to My Old Kentucky Home Properties LLC, Lot 46, Coalition Estates, $100,000.
Ashlee Holmes to Rhonda Linden, Lots 36-38, Woodland subdivision, $130,000.
Steven and Lynette Haggbloom to Steven and Lynette Haggbloom, tract 3, Iron Bridge Acres subdivision, no tax.
Troy and Billie Joe Hartman-Campbell to Jill and Lanny Loague Jr., Lot 7-2, revision of Lot 7, Ed and Opal Crowell subdivision, $25,000.
Steve and Janie Bumpus to Rejeana and Jonathan Norris, Lot 1, minor plat book 23, page 157, no tax.
Katie Franklin to John and Mariah Ginn, land near Glen Lily Road, $154,900.
L. Joan Miller to Hunky Dory LLC, Lot 14, Richland subdivision, $194,000.
John and Judy Tarter to Frankie Jo Hall, Lot 26, Memphis Junction subdivision, $139,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Timothy and Sarah Bridgeman, Lot 3-32, Olde Stone subdivision, $110,000.
Mercury Financial LLC to BR Development LLC, Lot 2-13, Otte commercial subdivision, $830,400.
Virginia Studle to Alan and Angela Studle, tract 3-1, plat book 43, page 454, no tax.
Virginia Studle to Alan and Angela Studle, tract 3, plat book 43, page 454, $20,000.
DBR Holdings LLC to Oulay Corp., land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass and 13th Avenue, $600,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to Traci Smith, Lot 4, Poplar Grove subdivision, $54,900.
Handy Homes LLC to Jesse and Mallary Kelly, Lot 3, Brittany Keown and Terry Nunn property, $185,000.
Matthew and Adrian Hardy to Carlos Espinoza Reyes and Karolyn Barahona, Lots 1 and 4, plat book 44, page 16, $58,000.
Amos and Mariah Gingerich to Benjamin and Emma Gingerich, Lot 2, Ezra and Lydia Gingerich subdivision, $50,000.
Stephen and Kimberly Allen to Brian and Kelly Schlenker, Lot 6-6, Olde Stone subdivision, $290,000.
Steven O’Bryan and Susan Rich to Aron Baker, Lot 4, minor plat book 15, page 179, $134,900.
Mike and Evon Hymer to Laura Kramer, Lot 35, Pebble Ridge subdivision, $229,000.
David and Lisa Updegraff to Brittany Updegraff, tract 2, Carroll L. Fields subdivision, $48,000.
Hei M. Lia and Kim Nu to Kyle Jones, Lot 42, Springfield subdivision, $197,500.
Kyle and Karyn Harold to Carroll and Catheryn Duckworth, Lot 521, Hidden River subdivision, $312,000.
Zachary and Daran McMillen to Larry Haupt Jr., Lot 174, Greystone subdivision, $177,000.
Adebambo S. Awokoya and Ayekame Awokoya to John and Doris Porter, Lot 8, McLellan Farms subdivision, $365,000.
Jessica and Clayton Higdon to Mitchel Hazelett, Lot 35, Weatherstone subdivision, $188,000.
John and D. Charity Porter to Virginia and Hugh Ellis, Lot 458, Hidden River subdivision, $265,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 241, McCoy Place subdivision, $54,000.
Vision Builders LLC to Jonathan Peay, Lot 111, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $50,000.
Elvedina Hotilovac to BIH Properties LLC, Lot 28, Creekwood Village subdivision, no tax.
Reuf Keco to KRE Properties LLC, Lots 32 and 33, Creekwood Village subdivision, no tax.
Reuf Keco to KRE Properties LLC, Lot 5, revision of Thurman York subdivision, no tax.
Reuf Keco to KRE Properties LLC, Lot 2, plat book 27, page 146, no tax.
Richard L. Jakel and Shirley M. Jakel Living Trust to Valinda Woodard, Lot 47, Lake Ayre Estates, $225,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 240, McCoy Place subdivision, $54,000.
Jason and Laura Willoughby; Amanda and Terry Brewster; and Amanda and Phillip Kent to Benjamin Meyer, tracts 14 and 15, Hamford Acres, $101,115.
