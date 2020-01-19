Cletus Mitchell to John Mitchell and Sandra Mitchell, land near Cumberland Trace Road, no tax.
Jeffrey Schoonover to Jeffrey Schoonover and Beverly Taylor, Lot 5, plat book 39, page 50, no tax.
Jason and Amanda Murray and Tyra Murray to Tyra Murray and Phillip Shehan, Lot 56, Charleston Place, $235,000.
Stephen and Melissa Smith to Stephen Frusher and Melony Linhardt, Lot 8, Countrywood, $75,000.
Bobby Compton to Casey Burdge, land near Ridge Road, $145,900.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Leslie Green Jr., Lot 4, Taylor subdivision, $137,900.
James and Connie Saylor to Emily Keenan and David Lambrianou, Lot 8, Hobert & Mildred Petty subdivision, $154,900.
MNWK Holdings LLC to Victor Connell and Carolyn Riley-Connell, Lot 1, plat book 39, page 23, $809,900.
Jeremiah Jones to Robert and Carol Rowland, Lot 5-1, Jeremiah Jones subdivision, $12,000.
Mike and Kim Butler to Bobby Compton, Lot 262, Deer Park subdivision, $152,900.
Ervin Hibbitt to Eric and Sonya Heard, land near Loving Road, no tax.
Bruce Caudle to Alexandra and Dakota Johnson, Lot 436, North Ridge, $162,000.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Mark Douglas Construction LLC, Lots 3 and 14, minor plat book 17, page 26, $50,000.
Cherry Park LLC to Fawbush Properties LLC, Lot 17, Cherry Farms subdivision, $1,500,000.
Vanna and Selena Len to Mahsa Kariman Shafaie and Abolfazl Shafaie, Lot 31, Kelly Heights subdivision, $163,000.
Estate of Richard Craig Cunningham to Gary and Virginia Browning, Lot 53, Parkway Villa subdivision, $208,650.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Aniello and Bobbie Jo Infante, Lot 123, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $54,900.
Christopher and Heather Simpson to Justice Beard, Lot 208, River Bend Landing, $120,900.
Brian and Ashley Miller to Mike and Andrea Miller, Lot 9, Kingston Pointe subdivision, $260,000.
Beth Goodin to Jeff and Kim Soule, Lot 7-3, minor plat book 6 page 12, $52,000.
Scott Payne-Emerson and Heather Payne-Emerson to Skyler Dixon and Megan Lee, Lot 21, Wesley Estates, $190,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Jennifer and Andrew Meffert, Lot 175, McKinney Farms subdivision, $205,000.
Michael Meredith to Michael Meredith, land in minor subdivision plat book 3, page 91, no tax.
Michael Meredith to Michael Meredith, land near Greenhill Road, no tax.
Matthew and Adrian Hardy and Jeffery and Shelly Anderson to Jenilyn Hall, Lot 4, plat book 43, page 196, $185,000.
James Wells to Build to Suit LLC, Lot 52, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $342,000.
Greystone Properties Inc. to Gomez Construction LLC, Lot 529-2, Greystone subdivision, $38,500.
Joanne and Richard Buckley to AWEX Properties LLC, Lots 2 and 3, Green Meadows, $60,000.
The Joseph F. Smith and Frances F. Smith Revocable Living Trust to Shirley Meador, Unit 3A, Eaglestone Villas, $281,000.
Donna Lauth to John and Shirley Boersma, Lot 145, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $190,000.
Stewart Richey Construction Inc. to Central Expedite LLC, Lot 10-1, plat book 43, page 282, $394,321.
Cory and Martha Henon to Cory and Martha Henon, Lot 56, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, no tax.
Rebecca and Philip Smith to Brandie and James Shelton, Lot 245, Mitchell Heights addition, $266,000.
