Angela Bledsoe to Amanda Gail Long-Watson, Lot 10, Cumberland Estates subdivision, $214,500.
Graham Builders LLC to Geoffrey and Tina Denton, tract 5, Tim Minton and Kendra Minton property subdivision, $70,000.
GMV Properties LLC to Frederick and Delaney Williams, Lot 550, North Ridge subdivision, $215,900.
Overholt Builders LLC to Deborah Pyles, Lot 12, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $241,000.
Callaway Court Properties LLC to JJEM Properties LLC and Volkert Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 1-1, Hilda Jenkins Farm subdivision, $167,000.
JJEM Properties LLC and Volkert Real Estate Holdings LLC to JAB Holdings LLC, Lot 1-1, Hilda Jenkins Farm subdivision, no tax.
Anthony and Danielle Root to Bowling Green Concrete LLC, Lot 466, North Ridge subdivision, $209,500.
Robert Greer and Zachary Staugaitis; Seth and Deanna Bradshaw; and Katlynn Greer and James Dorr to Brandon and Rochelle Lee, Lot 3, Jerry Milam property subdivision, $62,900.
William and Linda Maycock to William and Linda Maycock and Lisa Buren, Lot 19, Callaway Gardens subdivision, no tax.
Beech Holdings LLC to Kyle and Carissa Poston, land near McFarland Cabins and Murray Hill Road, $215,000.
Ida Furlong to Trevor Furlong, Lot 1, Morris Meadows subdivision, no tax.
William Scroggy to HT Realco LLC, Lot 7, Plum Springs Estates, $170,000.
Patricia Waddington to Hunky Dory III LLC, Lot 45, Richland subdivision $224,700.
Lonnie and Marilyn Deweese to Stacey Foster and David Vacilek, Lot 36, Drakesborough Inc., $499,000.
Charley and Delashia McCoy to Leta and Thomas Hejmanek, land near North Sunrise Drive, $215,000.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Mark Douglas Construction LLC, Lot 2, Mark Douglas property, $50,000.
Deborah Griffith to Joseph and Shelby White, Lot 12, Lashlee Meadows subdivision, $205,000.
Gerald and Loletia Hicks to Benjamin and Kathleen Belden, Lot 4-4, Creekwood subdivision, $90,000.
Elizabeth and Thomas Bohannon to Jarrod and Kayla Boles, Lot 401, North Ridge subdivision, $206,000.
Cynthia Manteris to Ripeland Properties LLC, Lot 195, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $251,050.
Amanda and Adam Sadler to Christopher and Mackenzie McHargue, Lot 5, Singletree Meadows subdivision, $169,000.
Zia Farms LLC to Kristen and Cruz Jurado, Lots 1-4, Hartley subdivision, $177,620.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Zachery Nichols and Emily King, Lot 87, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $192,400.
Benjamin Baird to Tanya Counts, Lot 76, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $187,500.
Daniel Lovos and Yanira L. Iraheta De Lovos to Bertha Luz Martinez Altazar and Juan Antonio Aguilar Moncivaez, land near Garrett Hollow Road, $93,000.
Reta Jolly to Reta Jolly, Jessica Byers and Andrew Jolly, Unit 410, Indian Ridge subdivision, no tax.
Gregory and Demara Goodrich to Joseph and Maci Davidson, Lot 98-1, Drakesboro subdivision, no tax.
Crabbe Homes to Andrew Stewart and Ashley McQueary, Lot 92, Weatherstone subdivision, $233,000.
Miller & York LLC to Remodel Realty LLC, land near 10th Avenue, $15,000.
Kenneth and Patricia Beckham to William Davis, land near Beckham Road, $180,000.
GMV Properties LLC to Shelia Houchins, Lot 597, North Ridge subdivision, $209,900.
Latoya and Marvin Dewey Sr. to Sean and Julie Willgruber, Lot 31, Wesley Estates subdivision, $249,900.
T. Chipley and Tamara Hightower to Sadler Investments LLC, Lot 12, C.A. Tygrett Lots, $139,500.
Southern Saw Homes LLC to Jacob Hildebrant, Lot 5, Diamond View subdivision, $219,000.
Timothy and Darlene Parys to Travis Parys, Tracy Kurzendoerfer, Dustin Parys and Holli Parys, Lot 7, Spindletop subdivision, no tax.
BR Development LLC to Benjamin and Brittany Swails, Lot 33, Buhr Rock subdivision, $479,900.
Jeffery and Rebecca Cook to Brice Phelps and Alyssa Sampson, Lot 4, Autie Pearl Smith Estate, $245,000.
Denise and James Lewis Jr. to Amie Clark, Lot 17, Autumn Grove subdivision, $475,000.
Bryan and Julie Groce to Douglas and Susan McPherson, Lot 7-4, Kenneth Vincent subdivision, $1,500,000.
Williams’ Land Investment LLC to William Waldrop, Lot 154, McKinney Farms subdivision, $235,000.
Robert and Chanda McLellan to Elizabeth Szczapinski, Lot 4, Highland addition No. 2, $166,000.
Cedar Lane Stable Inc. to Logan S. Cherry, Lot 15, Cedar Lane Stable Inc., $149,800.
Joshua Hewett-Ball and Elizabeth Caudill to Taylor Broderick, land near Richardsville Pike, $60,000.
Lester and Rhonda Culver to William and Sherry Brittenham, Lot 14, Bellevue subdivision, $210,000.
Estate of Carolyn Stice to Gerald and Alicia Mullen, land near Old Scottsville Road, $263,220.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Adam and Kaitlyn McCollum, Lot 119, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $199,650.
Jacob and Ashley Gaddie to Jason and Loretta Boone, Lot 7, plat book 28, page 153, $215,000.
June and Charles Hendrick to Gregory and Melinda Elrod, Lot 1, minor plat book 24, page 171, $50,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kent and Cheryl Mann, Lot 80, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $349,294.
Michael and Dana Tucker to Matthew and Stephanie Marsee, Lot 22-3, Drakes Creek Acres subdivision, $375,000.
BDS Rolling Acre Farm LLC to Bauer Investments LLC, Lot 45, Creekwood Village, $309,900.
Michael and Judy Martin to Judy Martin, Lot 175, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, no tax.
Kathy Higgins to Leslie Embry, land near Nashville Road, $500,000.
Brian and Virginia Meadows to Amanda and Chase Seegmiller, tract 5, plat book 44, page 88, no tax.
JKC Properties LLC to Next Phase LLC, land in deed book 1012, page 768, $950,000.
Jess and Vicky Fuzzell to Sonia Jessica Lovos Morales and Daniel Antonio Lovos Iraheta, land near Plum Springs Road, $180,000.
AFGN Properties LLC to MKS1 LLC, Lot 1, The Beach property, $925,000.