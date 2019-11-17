Leigh Ann Furlan; Eva and James Tabb; and James and Renee Harl to Sarah Ochs, Lot 275, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $205,000.
William Thomas to Jeffrey and Joy Miller, Lot 1, plat book 43, page 223, no tax.
Britney Wilson to Sedzida Cerimovic, Lot 77, Springfield subdivision, $170,000.
Beth and Ricky Bragg to Michael and Cynthia Fondren, Lot 360, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $225,000.
Angelia and Jack Tilley to Kaleb and Emily Thompson, Lot 1, plat book 42, page 284, $196,000.
George Sweatt to Terry Dell, Lot 1-2, minor plat book 9, page 50, $170,600.
Jonathon Spry to Thomas and Emily Bolton, Lot 250, North Ridge subdivision, $147,000.
Sara Crane to Fuqua Family Holdings LLC, 1459 Indianola St. and 1454 Indianola St., $90,000.
Doyce and Angela LaGrone to The Turney Living Trust, Lot 1, plat book 36, page 127, $365,000.
Frank and Connie Williams to BG Satsang Mandal LLC, land near Cave Mill Road, $650,000.
Robert Shuffelt Jr. to Mary Bieber, land near Claypool Boyce Road, $161,570.
2016 Cheek Family Trust to Snyder Holdings LLC, Lot 15, Collet addition, $160,500.
Shannon and Leah Ohara to Margaret Whitlock, Lot 2, Coalition Estates, no tax.
Mike and Evon Hymer to Jewel and Barbara Hastings, Lot 5, Walnut Ridge subdivision, $48,000.
BCTA Properties LLC to Mike Hymer Construction, Lot 6, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $49,000.
Jason and Kerri Gragg to Ronald and Tracy Jo Demarse, Lot 36, Cherry Hill subdivision, $355,000.
Charles and Claudean Ellis to Valerie Brown and Kenneth Kuehn, Lot 1-3, Hilltop Acres, no tax.
Valerie Brown and Kenneth Kuehn to Charles and Claudean Ellis, Lot 1-2, Hilltop Acres, no tax.
Jamie and Casey Flora to Brittney Wilson, Lot 16, Northview Farms, $207,000.
Wesley and Sheri Baker to Casey and Jamie Flora, land near Loving Road, $289,000.
Mary Bunton and Ronald Bunton and Myra Sublett-Bunton to Joe and Patricia Ballance and Neal and Kathleen Ballance, two tracts Petros Community, $1,043,600.
Summit Partners Inc. to Adis Cerimovic, Lot 162, Summit subdivision, $58,500.
Marlon and Deborah Murray to Morris Sims, Lot 6, Idle Acres, $45,000.
Dora and Francisco Delgado and Mallory Hughes to Crystal Beams, Lot 121, North Ridge subdivision, $159,900.
Billy and Angela Miller to Larry and Phyllis Woods, Lots 1 and 2, Lyndmont subdivision, $175,000.
BCTA Properties LLC to Mike and Evon Hymer, Lot 30, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $49,000.
Dwight and Juanita Easley to Easley LLC, Lot 1, plat book 34, page 37, $155,000.
Hurst Properties of BG LLC to Rasim and Sabina Ramic, Lot 91, Stonehenge subdivision, $185,000.
BLB LLC to John and Lindsay Jackson, Lot 2-1, plat book 37, page 431, $399,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Karen Litten, Lot 81, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $216,151.
Stacy Wilson to Beth and Rick Bragg, Lot 152, Winfield Acres, $318,000.
Mike and Evon Hymer to Michelle and Richard Bindas Jr., Lot 28, Crabtree Estates, $362,900.
Vision Partners Properties LLC to Freeport Holdings LLC, Lot 12, Eastland Park subdivision, $220,000.
Nathan and Brandie Carter to Cody Ingram and Jessica Henry, Lot 4, Penns Chapel Road, $223,000.
Shurman and Etta Brown to Shurman and Etta Brown, Lot 1, plat book 43, page 246, no tax.
Errol and Beverly Page and Shurman and Etta Brown to Shurman and Etta Brown, Lot 2, plat book 43, page 246, no tax.
Errol and Beverly Page and Shurman and Etta Brown to Errol and Beverly Page, Lot 3, plat book 43, page 246, no tax.
Shurman and Etta Brown to Gary and J. Dian Stephens, Lot 4, plat book 43, page 246, $6,500.
Deanna Kay Long-LaRoche to Charles Wilson, Lot 71-1, Traditions at Lovers Lane, no tax.
979 LLC to Stewart Richey Construction Inc., Lot 10, A. Franklin Berry Jr. subdivision, $642,000.
Icon BG LLC to LFA Holdings LLC, Suite 203, Icon, $903,375.
Estate of Dorothy Jean Owens to Jerry and Carol Taylor, Lot 95, Briarwood Manor, $208,650.
Build 2 Suit LLC to William Tamm and Cynthia Roberts-Tamm, land near Goshen Church Road, $344,500.
Donald Keith Cash to Emily Cash, Lot 14, Heritage Meadows, $150,000.
Margaret Poteet to Shelly Naiser, land near Cemetery Pike, $70,000.
Ronald and Barbara Hendrick to Senad Salkic, Lot 73, Hidden River Estates, $350,000.
Steve and Rebecca Turner to Michael and Alice Hoots, tract 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, Runner subdivision, $155,535.20.
Hammer Homes LLC to Sydney and Mark Taylor, Lot 43, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $184,600.
Derek and Emily Rhoades to M’Lisse and Robert Ellstrom, land near Barren River Road, $179,000.
Fuqua Family Holdings LLC to Elijah Properties LLC, Lot 28, Elysian Fields subdivision, $127,500.
A&A Rentals LLC to Bahadir Demir, tract 1 near West 10th Street and tract 2 near Browns Lock Road, $260,000.
Greenbrier Hills Properties to Covington Farms Development LLC, Lot 2, Shannon Acres, $82,000.
Daniel and Leanna Norwood to Joseph and Lara Elder, Lot 215, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $324,000.
Chris and Corinne Schaefer to Chad and Jessica Rice, land near Old Union Church Road, $166,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Chad and Elle Ford, Lot 508, North Ridge subdivision, $167,925.
Christine and Walter Sadler III to Margaret and Ronald Barnes Jr., land near Collett Bridge Road, $273,000.
Geoffrey and Mary Fields to Destiny Lane NB LLC, Unit 112, Destiny Place Office Condo, $450,000.
Justin and Morgan Cossel to Statia White, Lot 45, Hunting Creek Estates, $171,000.
Ronald and Betty Brooks to Brent and Melanie Jones, Lot 6, Brooks Hunts Bend subdivision, $4,000.
Robert Shufelt Jr. to Logan Cherry, land near Claypool Boyce Road, $40,660.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Michael and Sarah Law, Lot 7-14, Olde Stone subdivision, $125,000.
